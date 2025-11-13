SSR +6.5% AND FFO PER SHARE +9%

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. (B3: ALOS3), the most complete experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle, and shopping platform in Latin America, announces its results for the 3Q25. At the end of 3Q25, the Company held ownership of 45 malls, totaling 1,908 thousand sqm of Total GLA and 1,242 thousand sqm of Owned GLA. The Company also provided planning, management and leasing services to 10 third-party malls with a total GLA of 227 thousand sqm.

R$1.9 BILLION IN DIVIDENDS UNTIL DECEMBER 2026: ALLOS' Board of Directors has approved dividends of R$146 million to be paid in December 2025. Additionally, it approved dividend guidance between R$0.28 and R$0.30 per share per month for 2026. Combined, dividends may reach up to R$1.9 billion between December 2025 and December 2026.

FFO PER SHARE GROWS 9,0%: FFO totaled R$304.9 million, representing a 3.5% increase from 3Q24, despite the elevated interest rate environment. FFO per share rose 9%, driven by the operational performance and the execution of ALLOS's share buyback program.

SALES GROW 5.5%: Sales at ALLOS' malls continue to outperform national retail. In 3Q25, sales were 5.5% higher than in 3Q24, reinforcing the strength of the Company's portfolio.

SSR INCREASE 6.5%: Recent strong sales performance enabled rent contract adjustments, with leasing spreads above inflation. As a result, SSR in 3Q25 was 6.5% higher than in 3Q24.

MEDIA GROWS 25.2%: The third quarter of 2025 marked the launch of Helloo's operation in airports. This expansion, combined with the media performance in shopping malls, contributed to the 25.2% increase in media revenues in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24.

MALL COSTS DECREASE: Mall operating costs decreased by 8.1% compared to 3Q24, primarily due to lower expenses associated with vacant stores. This contributed to an 80 basis point increase in NOI margin, which closed the quarter at 93.4%.

REDUCTION OF SG&A: Driven by an organizational efficiency program, in 3Q25 SG&A remained stable despite inflation, which, combined with the drop in costs, contributed to the 97bps increase in the EBITDA margin. This program was started in May this year and should start to show more relevant effects as of 1Q26.

CAPEX GUIDANCE 2026: Due to the current macroeconomic scenario, the Company expects a cycle of lower investments for next year. As a result, the CAPEX guidance for the year 2026 will be between R$350 and R$450 million, a reduction of R$100 million over the range projected for 2025.

