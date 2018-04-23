St. Anthony's Triathlon Welcomes Professionals and Amateur Athletes from Around the World on April 27 - 29

Final preparations are underway for the athletic competition that is considered to be one of the sport's leading events in the U.S. From novice youth to age group amateurs to some of the best triathletes in the world, thousands of athletes of all ages and abilities will be in downtown St. Petersburg from April 27 – 29 to attend the Sports and Fitness Expo and compete in one of three events: the Meek & Mighty Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and the Olympic distance race at St. Anthony's Triathlon.

The Olympic distance Triathlon and the Sprint Triathlon will be held Sunday, April 29, while the Meek & Mighty Triathlon will be Saturday, April 28. Approximately 40 professional stars of the sport will toe the starting line, including 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017 St. Anthony's Triathlon winner Cameron Dye, who is hoping to break his own record and add a fifth win at this year's race. Returning pro competitor Lauren Goss is the defending champion and will battle Alicia Kaye, who won the St. Anthony's Triathlon in 2015 and was runner-up in the race in 2016.

In addition, Sarah Haskins will be vying for her seventh win at St. Anthony's. If Haskins wins in 2018, she will tie legendary professional triathlete Michellie Jones for the most wins of any professional triathlete at St. Anthony's. Jones currently holds the record for seven St. Anthony's champion titles. Haskins won the triathlon in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Jones took the title in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2004.

The list of female professional triathletes also includes Kaitlin Donner, Ericka Hachmeister, Brittany Higgins, Sara McLarty, Maddy Pesch, Terry Casey and Kearci Smith.

In the men's field, other professional triathletes include Nicholas Chase, Jarrod Shoemaker, Jeremy Stagg, Rudy Von Berg, Matthew Alford, Jackson Laundry and Jason West.

Professionals will compete for a $56,000 prize purse. Since the event is a USAT Regional Championship, registered USAT athletes will be able to qualify at the St. Anthony's Triathlon for the 2018 USAT National Championships in Cleveland to be held Aug. 11-12, 2018. In order to qualify for the National Championships, competitors must finish in the top 33 percent or top five (whichever is greater) competitors per their respective age groups.

The 2018 St. Anthony's Triathlon weekend events are as follows:

Friday, April 27:

Concert at Vinoy Park starting at 6 p.m. This year's concert will feature two acts: country artist and Florida -born triathlete Erin Cosgrove and The Petty Hearts, a Tom Petty Tribute Band.

Friday, April 27- Saturday, April 28:

Sports and Fitness Expo , Straub Park , 500 Beach Drive

, , 500 Beach Drive Friday : Noon – 6 p.m.

: Noon –

Saturday : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: –

Registration is available on site at the Expo.

Saturday, April 28:

Meek & Mighty Triathlon, North Shore Pool, 901 North Shore Drive

Shorter distance race for youths ages 7-14 and novice adults, 7:30 a.m. start time.

Sunday, April 29:

St. Anthony's Triathlon , North Shore & Vinoy Parks

Olympic distance race ( 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run.)

, North Shore & Olympic distance race ( swim, bike and run.) 6:50 a.m. start time.

start time. St. Anthony's Sprint Race, North Shore & Vinoy Parks (750-meter swim, 20K bike, 5K run)

North Shore & (750-meter swim, bike, run) Approx. 8:45 a.m. start time.

More information about USAT Regional Championship guidelines and rules can be found at: https://www.teamusa.org/usa-triathlon/events/regional-championships

