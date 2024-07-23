St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $9.4 Million in Grants

Jul 23, 2024, 10:19 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants totaling $9.4 million. The grants will support 23 projects with a goal to find better treatments for childhood cancers. The grants were made possible by the generous support and donations from dedicated donors and volunteers who work hard to Conquer Kids' Cancer.
St. Baldrick's is dedicated to advancing the fight against childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research initiatives. These new grants emphasize the commitment St. Baldrick's has to discover cures by providing essential funding for critical research at every stage of the journey, from early discovery to advanced clinical trials.
Grants were awarded to:
Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham
- Research grant: Emily Johnston, M.D.
California
- Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, Duarte
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Rui Su, Ph.D
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles
- Extended Scholar: Babak Moghimi, M.D.
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Wendy Hsiao, M.D.
- University of California San Diego, La Jolla
- Research grant: Anusha Preethi Ganesan, M.D., Ph.D
Colorado
- University of Colorado Denver, AMC and DC, Aurora
- Extended Scholar: Kelly Faulk, M.D.
Georgia
- Emory University, Atlanta
- Continuing Consortia (additional year): Christopher Porter, M.D.
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Hunter Jonus, Ph.D
Massachusetts
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
- Research Grant: Benjamin Kann, M.D.
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston
- Research grant: Jun Qi, Ph.D
Minnesota
- University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Minneapolis
- Extended Scholar: Tianzhong Yang, Ph.D.
Missouri
- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Yang Li, Ph.D
- Research grant: Mark Rutherford, Ph.D
New York
- Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Ithaca
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Meng Wang, M.D., Ph.D
Pennsylvania
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Daniel Zheng, M.D.
- The Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Philadelphia
- Douglas Hawkins, M.D.
- Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
- Research grant: Fange Liu, Ph.D
Tennessee
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis
- Extended Scholar: Kelsey Bertrand, M.B.B.S.
Texas
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston
- Research Grant: Carl Allen, M.D., Ph.D
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Palaniraja Thandapani, Ph.D
Virginia
- Virginia Tech, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Roanoke, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
- Extended Scholar: Cheng-Chia Wu, M.D., Ph.D
Washington
- University of Washington, Seattle
- St. Baldrick's Scholar: Lisa Force, M.D.
Washington D.C.
- Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington D.C
- Research Grant: Gary Kupfer, M.D.
Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $352 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.
The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October.
To learn more about the research these specific grants support, check out the St. Baldrick's blog. For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved, please visit StBaldricks.org.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $352 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.
