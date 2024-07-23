St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $9.4 Million in Grants

News provided by

St. Baldrick's Foundation

Jul 23, 2024, 10:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants totaling $9.4 million. The grants will support 23 projects with a goal to find better treatments for childhood cancers. The grants were made possible by the generous support and donations from dedicated donors and volunteers who work hard to Conquer Kids' Cancer.

St. Baldrick's is dedicated to advancing the fight against childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research initiatives. These new grants emphasize the commitment St. Baldrick's has to discover cures by providing essential funding for critical research at every stage of the journey, from early discovery to advanced clinical trials.

Grants were awarded to: 

Alabama 

California 

Colorado 

Georgia 

  • Emory University, Atlanta
    • Continuing Consortia (additional year): Christopher Porter, M.D.
    • St. Baldrick's Scholar: Hunter Jonus, Ph.D

Massachusetts 

Minnesota 

Missouri 

New York 

  • Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Ithaca

Pennsylvania 

  • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia
  • The Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Philadelphia
    • Douglas Hawkins, M.D.
  • Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Tennessee 

Texas 

Virginia 

  • Virginia Tech, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Roanoke, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Washington 

Washington D.C. 

  • Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington D.C

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $352 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October.

To learn more about the research these specific grants support, check out the St. Baldrick's blog. For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved, please visit StBaldricks.org.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $352 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Also from this source

Allied World Deepens its Commitment to St. Baldrick's Foundation

Allied World Deepens its Commitment to St. Baldrick's Foundation

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) is excited to announce a two-year financial commitment of $700,000 to the St. Baldrick's...
St. Baldrick's Foundation Kicks Off "Cancer-Free Isn't Free" Campaign in Honor of June's Cancer Survivor Month

St. Baldrick's Foundation Kicks Off "Cancer-Free Isn't Free" Campaign in Honor of June's Cancer Survivor Month

In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month this June, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics