St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $9.4 Million in Grants

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants totaling $9.4 million. The grants will support 23 projects with a goal to find better treatments for childhood cancers. The grants were made possible by the generous support and donations from dedicated donors and volunteers who work hard to Conquer Kids' Cancer.

St. Baldrick's is dedicated to advancing the fight against childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research initiatives. These new grants emphasize the commitment St. Baldrick's has to discover cures by providing essential funding for critical research at every stage of the journey, from early discovery to advanced clinical trials.

Grants were awarded to:

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham , Birmingham Research grant: Emily Johnston , M.D.

California

Colorado

University of Colorado Denver , AMC and DC, Aurora Extended Scholar: Kelly Faulk , M.D.

Georgia

Emory University , Atlanta Continuing Consortia (additional year): Christopher Porter , M.D. St. Baldrick's Scholar: Hunter Jonus , Ph.D

Massachusetts

Minnesota

University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Minneapolis Extended Scholar: Tianzhong Yang, Ph.D.

Missouri

New York

Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Ithaca St. Baldrick's Scholar: Meng Wang , M.D., Ph.D

Pennsylvania

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , Philadelphia St. Baldrick's Scholar: Daniel Zheng , M.D.

, The Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Philadelphia Douglas Hawkins , M.D.

Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania , Philadelphia Research grant: Fange Liu , Ph.D

Tennessee

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis Extended Scholar: Kelsey Bertrand , M.B.B.S.



Texas

Baylor College of Medicine , Houston Research Grant: Carl Allen , M.D., Ph.D

, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston St. Baldrick's Scholar: Palaniraja Thandapani, Ph.D

Virginia

Virginia Tech , Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Roanoke, Virginia , and Washington, D.C. Extended Scholar: Cheng- Chia Wu , M.D., Ph.D

Washington

University of Washington, Seattle St. Baldrick's Scholar: Lisa Force , M.D.



Washington D.C.

Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Washington D.C Research Grant: Gary Kupfer , M.D.

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $352 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October.

To learn more about the research these specific grants support, check out the St. Baldrick's blog. For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved, please visit StBaldricks.org.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $352 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

