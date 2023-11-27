St. Baldrick's Foundation Joins Millions Across the Globe in Celebration of Giving Tuesday and Announces a One-Day Goal of $50,000

News provided by

St. Baldrick's Foundation

27 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to encourage people to demonstrate their generosity by donating their time, money, and voices to support the causes near and dear to their hearts. In the past decade, GivingTuesday has since become a global movement and this year, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has set a one-day goal of raising $50,000 to Conquer Kids' Cancer.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation's mission is to find cures for all childhood cancers. To date, and thanks to the generous support of volunteers and donors, St. Baldrick's has granted more than $340 million to support the best research taking place across the country, giving kids with cancer hope for a healthy future.

This GivingTuesday, St. Baldrick's will share the courageous story of one little girl named Haven. St. Baldrick's Honored Kid, Haven, was only 4 years old when she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Soon after, Haven began her treatment which included surgery, bone marrow biopsy, high-dose steroids, and IV, intrathecal, at-home, and oral chemotherapy. With strength and determination, and the assistance of groundbreaking childhood cancer research and therapies, Haven is done with treatment and is thriving in kindergarten.

Donations made to support St. Baldrick's mission are critical to saving the lives of kids with cancer like Haven. Here's how people can help:

About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer. 

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Also from this source

Announcing 2023 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

Announcing 2023 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is thrilled to announce $1.1 million in new grants to...
Who Will You Save This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Who Will You Save This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants –...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.