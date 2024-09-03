St. Baldrick's Foundation Launches 'Create a Ripple, Save a Life' Campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Sep 03, 2024, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants is excited to launch its "Create a Ripple, Save a Life" Campaign in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative emphasizes how the actions of a single individual can inspire and rally many others, leading to significant waves of change and progress in the fight against childhood cancer.
Throughout September, the "Create a Ripple, Save a Life" Campaign will showcase a diverse collection of stories, highlighting the efforts of fundraisers of all sizes, the dedication of researchers from across the nation, and the courageous children whose lives they have touched. Through these narratives, the campaign will paint a powerful picture of the collective impact made in the fight against childhood cancer and show that every action, no matter how big or small, contributes to a larger movement that saves lives. Since even one child lost to cancer is one too many, it's vital that everyone joins this fight.
Here are ways to create your ripple of change for kids with cancer:
- Donate
A single act of support can spark a ripple of hope. By donating to St. Baldrick's, you can help fund the next major breakthrough in childhood cancer research. Donate Now
- Get Involved
Join a head-shaving event, start a fundraiser or become an advocate! Your support is the first drop in a ripple effect of change. Register Now
- Get Social
Follow St. Baldrick's on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and LinkedIn. Download our social media tool kit and help raise awareness! Be sure to include hashtags #StartYourRipple #SaveALife #RippleEffect #ConquerKidsCancer
- Buy a Limited-Edition St. Baldrick's T-Shirt
Show your support by purchasing a limited-edition St. Baldrick's t-shirt. Wear it proudly to raise awareness and spark conversations about the need for more research to conquer kids' cancer. Get your exclusive t-shirt.
- Purchase a Headband of Hope
Headbands of Hope is partnering with St. Baldrick's to create a ripple of hope for all kids with cancer. During September, for every item purchased, $1 will be donated back to St. Baldrick's in addition to a headband that will be donated to a child.
Check out the collection.
Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has been dedicated to conquering kids' cancer by funding the most promising research in the field. Over the past 25 years, thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers, St. Baldrick's has played a key role in nearly every major advancement in childhood cancer treatment.
By supporting St. Baldrick's, you have the power to transform small ripples of hope into powerful waves of progress. Through collective efforts, significant strides can be made toward finding cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. To learn more, visit StBaldricks.org, join us, and start a ripple that will create the next wave of cures for kids with cancer.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $352 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.
