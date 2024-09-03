St. Baldrick's Foundation Launches 'Create a Ripple, Save a Life' Campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants is excited to launch its "Create a Ripple, Save a Life" Campaign in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative emphasizes how the actions of a single individual can inspire and rally many others, leading to significant waves of change and progress in the fight against childhood cancer.

Throughout September, the "Create a Ripple, Save a Life" Campaign will showcase a diverse collection of stories, highlighting the efforts of fundraisers of all sizes, the dedication of researchers from across the nation, and the courageous children whose lives they have touched. Through these narratives, the campaign will paint a powerful picture of the collective impact made in the fight against childhood cancer and show that every action, no matter how big or small, contributes to a larger movement that saves lives. Since even one child lost to cancer is one too many, it's vital that everyone joins this fight.

Here are ways to create your ripple of change for kids with cancer:

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has been dedicated to conquering kids' cancer by funding the most promising research in the field. Over the past 25 years, thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers, St. Baldrick's has played a key role in nearly every major advancement in childhood cancer treatment.

By supporting St. Baldrick's, you have the power to transform small ripples of hope into powerful waves of progress. Through collective efforts, significant strides can be made toward finding cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. To learn more, visit StBaldricks.org, join us, and start a ripple that will create the next wave of cures for kids with cancer.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $352 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

