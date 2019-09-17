S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan
INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York authorized a new $50 million share repurchase plan at its regular meeting held September 16, 2019. This new repurchase authorization, which is effective through March 31, 2021, permits S&T to repurchase from time to time up to $50 million in aggregate value of shares of S&T's common stock through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of S&T and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements and S&T's financial performance. The repurchase plan does not obligate S&T to repurchase any particular number of shares. S&T expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand and internally generated funds. Any share repurchases will not begin until permissible under applicable securities laws.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com, www.stbank.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
