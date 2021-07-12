S&T Bancorp Announces CEO Transition

Mr. McComish succeeds David G. Antolik, who has served as interim chief executive officer and president of S&T since April 2021. Mr. Antolik will continue as president of S&T and as a member of S&T's board of directors, positions he has held since January 2019.

"Following a comprehensive search process that considered internal and external candidates, the board concluded that Chris is the right leader for S&T. We are very excited for Chris to join S&T as chief executive officer and are confident that Chris will be an excellent fit at S&T," said Christine Toretti, the chair of S&T's board of directors. "We are delighted to welcome an experienced banker like Chris to S&T, and thrilled that he will lead our company in its next era."

"I thank David for his significant contributions during this transition," Ms. Toretti continued. "David strengthened the foundation for the continued growth of S&T under Chris's leadership."

Mr. McComish said, "It is a great privilege for me to join S&T as CEO during a time that holds great opportunity for growth. I look forward to working closely with David and S&T's excellent leadership team, board and employees who are all dedicated to delivering for our customers, communities and shareholders."

Chris McComish has over 30 years of financial service experience, providing executive leadership to consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management businesses. He has a strong track record of driving growth and transformation while enhancing both digital and human customer engagement.

Most recently, Chris served as senior executive vice president of TCF Bank, leading all consumer banking lines of business as well as business banking and wealth management. Prior to TCF, he served as president and CEO of Scottrade Bank, the banking subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. In addition, he served as the head of personal banking and then as chief operating officer for personal and commercial banking at BMO Harris Bank. He began his career at Wachovia Bank, where he spent over 20 years in various regional and line of business leadership roles.

Chris earned his bachelor's degree in international economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

