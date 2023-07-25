S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES MICHAEL GOLDEN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

News provided by

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 10:22 ET

INDIANA, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that Michael Golden joined the company as executive vice president, chief operating officer, effective July 24, 2023.

Golden will oversee the functional activities in support of the Bank's strategic objectives, ensuring proper operational controls, administrative practices, systems and customer solutions are in place to effectively grow the organization and maximize operating efficiency. He also serves as a member of the senior leadership team.

Golden has spent the majority of his 26-year professional career in the banking industry, most recently serving as head of digital and business technology at PNC Bank where he led the development and execution of key objectives including digital transformation and reorganization of business technology strategy and product development for PNC's asset management group.

"With a  strong team surrounding him, I am eager to welcome Michael into the S&T Bank family and utilize his experience in this role," shared Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We believe Michael is the right choice to complement our people-forward purpose, execute strategic priorities and drive process improvements for all of our stakeholders."

Golden is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University and his master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook,  Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME

S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.