S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES RACHEL SMYDO AS NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

INDIANA, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that Rachel Smydo will assume the role of general counsel on August 22. Smydo will succeed George Basara, current general counsel, who retires on August 31.

Smydo joins S&T with extensive legal and banking knowledge gained through her 20 years of experience. Most recently, Smydo held the role of deputy general counsel at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. Previously, Smydo was senior counsel for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. in Pittsburgh. She began her career at Reed Smith, LLP as a corporate and securities associate.

"We are very excited to welcome Rachel as a member of S&T's executive leadership team," shared Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Her cross-disciplinary business experience and legal knowledge along with her extensive leadership acumen will add significant depth to our dedicated team and play an important role in our future."

Smydo's responsibilities at S&T will include direction and coordination of all bank legal matters and duties as the board corporate secretary. She will also work closely with the executive team in the development and delivery of the strategic plan to support the bank's goals.

"I am delighted to join S&T, a company that is not only committed to the prosperity of the markets it serves, but to the well-being of all who live there. I admire the dedication my new co-corkers bring to their jobs and I'm eager to work with them in advancing the bank's vital mission," commented Rachel Smydo.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

