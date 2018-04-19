S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter of 2018 Highlights:

Net income of $26.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.75 both represent record high levels for S&T.



Annualized performance metrics were solid and improved significantly compared to prior periods, with return on average assets of 1.51%, return on average shareholders' equity of 11.92% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 17.83% (non-GAAP).



Expenses continue to be well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 50.35% (non-GAAP).



Net income was positively impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) which lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 .



. Nonperforming loans decreased 10.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.



S&T's Board of Directors approved a 13.6%, or $0.03 per share, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share. This represents a 25% increase in the dividend from the same period last year.

"We are pleased to start off 2018 with record quarterly net income," said Todd Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T. "Higher net interest income, our continued attention to expenses, lower provision for loan losses and the positive impact of tax reform have resulted in impressive performance metrics compared to a year ago."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $56.9 million compared to $57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 1 basis point to 3.59% even with the negative impact of the FTE adjustment from a lower statutory tax rate. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to two less days in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans decreased 10.9% to $21.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at March 31, 2018 compared to $23.9 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. OREO increased $2.5 million related to two land lots owned by S&T Bank that are for sale and are no longer intended to be future branch locations. During the first quarter of 2018, there were net loan recoveries of $0.2 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision for loan loss was $2.5 million compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total portfolio loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.98% at December 31, 2017. Both the increase in the provision and ALLL are primarily due to an increase in special mention and substandard loans compared to December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $13.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase primarily related to a $1.9 million gain on the sale of a majority interest of our insurance business. Insurance fees decreased $1.0 million as a result of this sale. The decrease of $0.8 million in other income related to a branch sale in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Expenses remain well controlled decreasing to $36.1 million compared to $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.2 million due to the sale of our insurance business, lower incentives and seasonally lower medical costs. Marketing expense decreased $0.5 million due to the timing of marketing campaigns and other expense decreased $0.7 million primarily due to lower loan related expense. Other taxes increased by $0.6 million related to a state sales tax assessment. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 50.35% compared to 51.75% in the fourth quarter and 53.83% in the first quarter of 2017 due to expense control and higher revenue.

Income Tax Expense

The Tax Act changed the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. As a result the effective tax rate declined to 18.7% for the first quarter of 2018. Included in the effective tax rate for the first quarter were non-recurring discrete items of $0.9 million, primarily related to the sale of a majority interest of our insurance business.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $7.0 billion at March 31, 2018 compared to $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. Higher than usual pay-offs in commercial loans combined with lower seasonal demand resulted in a decrease in portfolio loans of $30.8 million. Total deposits decreased $40.8 million as competition for customer funds accelerated, with declines in all categories except money market accounts. All capital ratios increased this quarter due to strong retained earnings, a decline in average assets and slower risk weighted asset growth. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a 13.6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend at its regular meeting held April 16, 2018. The dividend increased to $0.25 per share compared to $0.20 per share declared in the same period in the prior year, a 25% increase. The dividend is payable May 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2018.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 19, 2018. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 26, 2018, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 27217.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902, and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses, cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited















2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees $63,055

$63,407

$56,900

Investment securities:











Taxable 3,429

3,164

2,848

Tax-exempt 874

871

920

Dividends 671

413

482

Total Interest Income 68,029

67,855

61,150















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 7,846

7,227

5,379

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 3,251

2,800

1,893

Total Interest Expense 11,097

10,027

7,272















NET INTEREST INCOME 56,932

57,828

53,878

Provision for loan losses 2,472

982

5,183

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 54,460

56,846

48,695















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain (loss) on sale of securities —

(986)

370

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,241

3,240

3,014

Debit and credit card fees 3,037

3,077

2,843

Wealth management fees 2,682

2,521

2,403

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business 1,873

—

—

Mortgage banking 602

635

733

Insurance fees 169

1,139

1,457

Other 2,188

3,024

2,176

Total Noninterest Income 13,792

12,650

12,996















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 18,815

20,006

20,541

Net occupancy 2,873

2,736

2,815

Data processing 2,325

2,131

2,223

Furniture, equipment and software 1,957

2,200

2,047

Other taxes 1,848

1,241

976

FDIC insurance 1,108

1,083

1,123

Professional services and legal 1,051

1,224

1,068

Marketing 702

1,191

754

Other 5,403

6,135

5,261

Total Noninterest Expense 36,082

37,947

36,808















Income Before Taxes 32,170

31,549

24,883

Provision for income taxes 6,007

22,255

6,695















Net Income $26,163

$9,294

$18,188















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 35,000,502

34,971,929

34,980,556

Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,999,165

35,019,866

34,912,261

Diluted earnings per share $0.75

$0.27

$0.52

Dividends declared per share $0.22

$0.22

$0.20

Dividend yield (annualized) 2.20%

2.21%

2.31%

Dividends paid to net income 29.31%

82.53%

38.27%

Book value $25.58

$25.28

$24.45

Tangible book value (1) $17.30

$16.87

$16.02

Market value $39.94

$39.81

$34.60















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets 1.51%

0.52%

1.06%

Return on average shareholders' equity 11.92%

4.14%

8.68%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 17.83%

6.30%

13.45%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 50.35%

51.75%

53.83%























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited















2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $112,849

$117,152

$104,705

Securities, at fair value 687,650

698,291

713,198

Loans held for sale 3,283

4,485

14,355

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 2,760,891

2,685,994

2,614,724

Commercial and industrial 1,406,950

1,433,266

1,422,297

Commercial construction 324,141

384,334

455,211

Total Commercial Loans 4,491,982

4,503,594

4,492,232

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 692,385

698,774

700,610

Home equity 474,850

487,326

479,402

Installment and other consumer 66,890

67,204

70,219

Consumer construction 4,506

4,551

4,363

Total Consumer Loans 1,238,631

1,257,855

1,254,594

Total portfolio loans 5,730,613

5,761,449

5,746,826

Allowance for loan losses (59,046)

(56,390)

(55,816)

Total portfolio loans, net 5,671,567

5,705,059

5,691,010

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 29,769

29,270

29,739

Goodwill 287,446

291,670

291,670

Other assets 212,765

214,328

220,421

Total Assets $7,005,329

$7,060,255

$7,065,098















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $1,368,350

$1,387,712

$1,300,707

Interest-bearing demand 560,711

603,141

631,652

Money market 1,239,400

1,146,156

985,723

Savings 876,459

893,119

1,032,864

Certificates of deposit 1,342,174

1,397,763

1,484,379

Total Deposits 5,387,094

5,427,891

5,435,325















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 44,617

50,161

46,987

Short-term borrowings 525,000

540,000

610,000

Long-term borrowings 46,684

47,301

14,118

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings 661,920

683,081

716,724

Other liabilities 60,908

65,252

57,869

Total Liabilities 6,109,922

6,176,224

6,209,918















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 895,407

884,031

855,180

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,005,329

$7,060,255

$7,065,098















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 12.78%

12.52%

12.10%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.02%

8.72%

8.28%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.72%

9.17%

8.92%

Common equity tier 1 capital 11.02%

10.71%

10.16%

Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.36%

11.06%

10.52%

Risk-based capital - total 12.85%

12.55%

12.02%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited















2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $56,008 1.65% $56,989 1.12% $66,173 0.85% Securities, at fair value 686,912 2.53% 696,411 2.53% 697,327 2.44% Loans held for sale 1,949 5.65% 35,001 4.23% 2,211 4.44% Commercial real estate 2,690,990 4.57% 2,684,481 4.42% 2,524,859 4.25% Commercial and industrial 1,431,588 4.41% 1,453,554 4.47% 1,413,801 4.16% Commercial construction 375,129 4.51% 405,285 4.26% 454,886 3.70% Total Commercial Loans 4,497,707 4.51% 4,543,320 4.42% 4,393,546 4.16% Residential mortgage 694,303 4.19% 696,422 4.14% 699,849 4.05% Home equity 481,053 4.47% 489,031 4.34% 480,411 4.14% Installment and other consumer 66,861 6.69% 68,459 6.63% 68,164 6.49% Consumer construction 3,810 4.69% 4,107 4.41% 5,374 3.67% Total Consumer Loans 1,246,027 4.43% 1,258,019 4.35% 1,253,798 4.22% Total Portfolio Loans 5,743,734 4.50% 5,801,339 4.41% 5,647,344 4.18% Total Loans 5,745,683 4.50% 5,836,340 4.41% 5,649,555 4.18% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 31,216 8.05% 32,026 4.64% 32,690 4.68% Total Interest-earning Assets 6,519,819 4.28% 6,621,766 4.18% 6,445,745 3.96% Noninterest-earning assets 488,808

512,396

511,125

Total Assets $7,008,627

$7,134,162

$6,956,870















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $575,377 0.26% $620,027 0.25% $633,232 0.18% Money market 1,194,053 1.10% 1,102,093 0.92% 938,014 0.61% Savings 874,318 0.20% 914,871 0.21% 1,041,647 0.21% Certificates of deposit 1,355,617 1.14% 1,439,703 1.05% 1,403,796 0.91% Total interest-bearing Deposits 3,999,365 0.80% 4,076,694 0.70% 4,016,689 0.54% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 47,774 0.39% 42,599 0.26% 48,896 0.01% Short-term borrowings 596,014 1.71% 625,189 1.38% 671,784 0.84% Long-term borrowings 46,938 1.99% 30,813 2.04% 14,362 2.91% Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 4.14% 45,619 3.82% 45,619 3.45% Total Borrowings 736,345 1.79% 744,220 1.49% 780,661 0.98% Total interest-bearing Liabilities 4,735,710 0.95% 4,820,914 0.83% 4,797,350 0.61% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,383,109

1,422,074

1,309,401

Shareholders' equity 889,808

891,174

850,119

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,008,627

$7,134,162

$6,956,870















Net Interest Margin (5)

3.59%

3.58%

3.50%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited















2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)











Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL Commercial real estate $3,952 0.14% $3,468 0.13% $8,617 0.33% Commercial and industrial 4,617 0.33% 5,646 0.39% 21,879 1.54% Commercial construction 1,873 0.58% 3,873 1.01% 3,758 0.83% Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 10,442 0.23% 12,987 0.29% 34,254 0.76% Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 6,715 0.97% 7,165 1.03% 8,218 1.17% Home equity 4,109 0.87% 3,715 0.76% 3,484 0.73% Installment and other consumer 69 0.10% 71 0.11% 36 0.05% Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 10,893 0.88% 10,951 0.87% 11,738 0.93% Total Nonperforming Loans $21,335 0.37% $23,938 0.42% $45,992 0.80%





























2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs











Charge-offs $1,444

$2,073

$2,942

Recoveries (1,628)

(769)

(800)

Net Loan Charge-offs ($184)

$1,304

$2,142















Net Loan Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate ($48)

($191)

$312

Commercial and industrial 712

513

528

Commercial construction (1,129)

465

388

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (465)

787

1,228

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 53

162

481

Home equity (123)

120

183

Installment and other consumer 359

272

258

Consumer construction (8)

(37)

(8)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 281

517

914

Total Net Loan Charge-offs ($184)

$1,304

$2,142































2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming loans $21,335

$23,938

$45,992

OREO 2,920

469

873

Nonperforming assets 24,255

24,407

46,865

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 8,560

11,150

10,324

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 20,035

14,901

13,086

Total troubled debt restructurings 28,595

26,051

23,410

Nonperforming loans / loans 0.37%

0.42%

0.80%

Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO 0.42%

0.42%

0.81%

Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 1.03%

0.98%

0.97%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 277%

236%

121%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ($184)

$1,304

$2,142

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans (0.01)%

0.09%

0.15%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















2018

2017

2017



First

Fourth

First



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $895,407

$884,031

$855,180

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,572)

(295,347)

(296,222)

Tax effect of other intangible assets 656

1,287

1,593

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $605,491

$589,971

$560,551

Common shares outstanding 35,001

34,972

34,981

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $17.30

$16.87

$16.02















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $106,105

$36,873

$73,762

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 1,037

1,109

1,453

Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (218)

(388)

(509)

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $106,924

$37,594

$74,706















Average total shareholders' equity $889,808

$891,174

$850,119

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (290,754)

(295,495)

(296,416)

Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 685

1,339

1,661

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $599,739

$597,018

$555,364

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 17.83%

6.30%

13.45%















(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $36,082

$37,947

$36,808















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $56,932

$57,828

$53,878

Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities —

986

(370)

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 940

1,878

1,871

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 57,872

60,692

55,379

Noninterest income 13,792

12,650

12,996

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $71,664

$73,342

$68,375

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.35%

51.75%

53.83%















(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $895,407

$884,031

$855,180

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,572)

(295,347)

(296,222)

Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 656

1,287

1,593

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $605,491

$589,971

$560,551















Total assets $7,005,329

$7,060,255

$7,065,098

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,572)

(295,347)

(296,222)

Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 656

1,287

1,593

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $6,715,413

$6,766,195

$6,770,469

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.02%

8.72%

8.28%















(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income $68,029

$67,855

$61,150

Less: interest expense (11,097)

(10,027)

(7,272)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 56,932

57,828

53,878

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 940

1,878

1,871

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 57,872

59,706

55,749

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) 234,703

237,526

226,093

Average earning assets $6,519,819

$6,621,766

$6,445,745

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.59%

3.58%

3.50%



















