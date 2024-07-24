S&T Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

News provided by

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 24, 2024, 16:00 ET

INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.33 per share cash dividend on July 24, 2024. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.13 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.32 in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 23, 2024, closing price of $42.80 is 3.08 percent. The dividend is payable August 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 8, 2024.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

S&T Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

S&T Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the...
S&T BANCORP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

S&T BANCORP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics