S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Jan 30, 2020, 07:30 ET

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings. Net income was $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $26.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $26.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The merger with DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) closed on November 30, 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019 results included merger related expenses of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Net income was $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for 2018. The full year 2019 results included $11.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, of merger related expenses.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Highlights:

  • S&T expands further into eastern Pennsylvania with the closing of the DNB merger.
  • S&T now has $8.8 billion in assets and a market capitalization of approximately $1.6 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.11%, return on average equity (ROE) was 8.30% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) was 12.04% (non-GAAP). Excluding $10.2 million of merger related expenses ROA was 1.53% (non-GAAP), ROE was 11.38% (non-GAAP) and ROTE was 16.46% (non-GAAP).
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which is an increase of 3.7% compared to a $0.27 dividend in the same period last year.

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

  • In addition to the acquisition of DNB in eastern Pennsylvania, S&T expanded its presence in Ohio with the opening of new branches in central Ohio (Hilliard) and northeast Ohio (Cuyahoga Falls) and loan production offices in Upstate NY (Buffalo) and eastern Pennsylvania (Greater Berks).
  • Portfolio loans increased $291 million, or 5%, excluding the DNB merger.
  • Deposits increased $372 million, or 6.6%, excluding the DNB merger.
  • ROA was 1.32%, ROE was 9.98% and ROTE was 14.41% (non-GAAP). Excluding $11.4 million of merger related expenses ROA was 1.45% (non-GAAP), ROE was 10.92% (non-GAAP) and ROTE was 15.76% (non-GAAP).
  • Full year 2019 dividends declared increased 10.1% to $1.09 compared to $0.99 in 2018.

"We are proud of the growth achieved during 2019 through expansion in our existing markets and extending our eastern Pennsylvania presence with the closing of the DNB merger," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "We have a lot of momentum as we enter 2020 with great people and a solid plan to execute on our market-based strategy."

Merger with DNB Financial Corporation

The merger between S&T and DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) closed on November 30, 2019. The merger expanded S&T's footprint in eastern Pennsylvania gaining a new presence in the counties of Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia. The merger was valued at $201 million, or $37.72 per share, and added approximately $900 million of loans and $991 million of deposits at December 31, 2019. DNB's results were included in S&T's consolidated financial statements beginning December 1, 2019. Merger related expenses were $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $11.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Results (three months ended December 31, 2019)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $3.2 million to $64.4 million compared to $61.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to one month of net interest income from the merger.  Average loans, excluding the merger, increased $116.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 7 basis points to 3.55% compared to 3.62% in the prior quarter primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 18 basis points to 4.77% and total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 14 basis points to 1.30%.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs were $2.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $4.3 million, or 0.28% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming loans increased $4.1 million to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $50.0 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $62.2 million, or 0.87% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $62.1 million, or 1.00% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2019. The decrease in the allowance for loan loss to total portfolio loans is related to the addition of approximately $900 million of loans from the merger which were recorded at fair value on November 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $2.1 million to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in other income of $1.6 million related mainly to higher commercial loan swap fees of $0.9 million during the quarter as we continue to see a high demand for this product in the current rate environment.

Noninterest expense increased $12.5 million to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was mainly due to a $9.6 million increase in merger related expenses compared to the third quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to the Small Bank Assessment Credits that were received in the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter FDIC assessment was partially offset by $0.5 million of credits. Other taxes decreased $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to a one-time adjustment related to a state sales tax assessment.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $1.2 billion to $8.8 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.6 billion at September 30, 2019. The merger added $1.1 billion of assets, $900 million of loans and $991 million of deposits.  Excluding the merger, total portfolio loans increased $42.1 million, or 2.7% annualized, compared to September 30, 2019 with growth mainly in the commercial real estate portfolio. Excluding the merger, total deposits increased $63.3 million, or 4.2% annualized, with growth mainly in money market and demand accounts.

All capital ratios increased at December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2019 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

Full year net income was $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for 2018. DNB's results were included in S&T's consolidated financial statements beginning December 1, 2019. Merger related expenses were $11.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.

Net interest income increased $12.4 million, or 5.3% compared to 2018. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) remained unchanged at 3.64% for both 2019 and 2018. Noninterest income increased $3.4 million compared to the prior year related to higher other income of $6.1 million offset by a decrease in wealth management fees of $1.5 million and a $1.9 million gain on the sale of a majority interest of our insurance business in 2018.  The increase in other income related mainly to higher commercial loan swap fees of $4.3 million due to a high demand for this product in the current rate environment. Noninterest expense increased $21.7 million in part due to merger related expenses of $11.4 million, an increase of $7.9 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $3.8 million in data processing and information technology.  These expense increases were partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in other taxes mainly due to a one-time adjustment related to a state sales tax assessment and a decrease of $2.5 million in FDIC insurance primarily due to Small Bank Assessment credits that were received during 2019.  The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2019, excluding merger related expenses, was 51.39% compared to 50.60% for 2018. To view an infographic featuring 2019 highlights, click here.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held January 27, 2020. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2020. Dividends declared in 2019 increased $0.10, or 10.1%, to $1.09 compared to $0.99 for 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2020. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "4th Quarter 2019 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until February 6, 2020, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 57050.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is an $8.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and  LinkedIn.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations.  Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may.  Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.  Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC.  Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$77,426

$75,080

$71,515

Investments:





Taxable

3,744

3,552

3,746

Tax-exempt

836

787

845

Dividends

451

394

483

Total Interest and Dividend Income

82,457

79,813

76,589








INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

15,783

16,207

12,973

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

2,262

2,410

3,774

Total Interest Expense

18,045

18,617

16,747








NET INTEREST INCOME

64,412

61,196

59,842

Provision for loan losses

2,105

4,913

2,716

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

62,307

56,283

57,126








NONINTEREST INCOME





Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(26)





Service charges on deposit accounts

3,540

3,412

3,071

Debit and credit card

3,454

3,475

3,192

Wealth management

2,412

2,101

2,302

Mortgage banking

765

594

630

Other

5,086

3,481

1,900

Total Noninterest Income

15,231

13,063

11,095








NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

22,851

19,936

18,913

Merger related expenses

10,179

552



Data processing and information technology

4,141

3,681

3,024

Net occupancy

3,219

2,898

2,697

Furniture, equipment and software

2,337

2,090

1,988

Marketing

1,116

1,062

1,276

Professional services and legal

862

1,054

1,011

FDIC insurance

222

(675)

645

Other taxes

(818)

1,540

1,255

Other

6,069

5,529

5,606

Total Noninterest Expense

50,178

37,667

36,415








Income Before Taxes

27,360

31,679

31,806

Provision for income taxes

5,091

4,743

4,952








Net Income

$22,269

$26,936

$26,854








Per Share Data:





Shares outstanding at end of period

39,560,304

34,244,719

34,683,874

Average diluted shares outstanding

35,913,237

34,170,281

34,867,171

Diluted earnings per share

$0.62

$0.79

$0.77

Dividends declared per share

$0.28

$0.27

$0.27

Dividend yield (annualized)

2.78%

2.96%

2.85%

Dividends paid to net income

42.94%

34.30%

35.09%

Book value

$30.13

$28.69

$26.98

Tangible book value (1)

$20.52

$20.25

$18.63

Market value

$40.29

$36.53

$37.84








Profitability Ratios (annualized)





Return on average assets

1.11%

1.45%

1.50%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.30%

10.97%

11.50%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

12.04%

15.69%

16.82%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)

49.64%

49.36%

50.64%

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$300,625

$269,811

Investment:





Taxable

14,733

14,342

Tax-exempt

3,302

3,449

Dividends

1,824

2,224

Total Interest and Dividend Income

320,484

289,826








INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

63,026

40,856

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

10,667

14,532

Total Interest Expense

73,693

55,388








NET INTEREST INCOME

246,791

234,438

Provision for loan losses

14,873

14,995

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

231,918

219,443








NONINTEREST INCOME





Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(26)



Service charges on deposit accounts

13,316

13,096

Debit and credit card

13,405

12,679

Wealth management

8,623

10,084

Mortgage banking

2,491

2,762

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business



1,873

Other

14,749

8,687

Total Noninterest Income

52,558

49,181








NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

83,986

76,108

Merger related expenses

11,350



Data processing and information technology

14,468

10,633

Net occupancy

12,103

11,097

Furniture, equipment and software

8,958

8,083

Marketing

4,631

4,192

Professional services and legal

4,244

4,132

Other taxes

3,364

6,183

FDIC insurance

758

3,238

Other

23,254

21,779

Total Noninterest Expense

167,116

145,445








Income Before Taxes

117,360

123,179

Provision for income taxes

19,126

17,845








Net Income

$98,234

$105,334








Per Share Data:





Average diluted shares outstanding

34,679,478

34,975,409

Diluted earnings per share

$2.82

$3.01

Dividends declared per share

$1.09

$0.99

Dividends paid to net income

38.03%

32.79%








Profitability Ratios





Return on average assets

1.32%

1.50%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.98%

11.60%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)

14.41%

17.14%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)

51.39%

50.60%

2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$169,304

$173,609

$155,489

Federal funds sold

28,519





Securities, at fair value

784,283

669,226

684,872

Loans held for sale

5,256

8,371

2,371

Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

3,416,518

2,922,197

2,921,832

Commercial and industrial

1,720,833

1,626,854

1,493,416

Commercial construction

375,445

314,813

257,197

  Total Commercial Loans

5,512,796

4,863,864

4,672,445

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

998,585

770,882

726,679

Home equity

538,348

475,024

471,562

Installment and other consumer

79,033

74,460

67,546

Consumer construction

8,390

11,535

8,416

  Total Consumer Loans

1,624,356

1,331,901

1,274,203

Total Portfolio Loans

7,137,152

6,195,765

5,946,648

Allowance for loan losses

(62,224)

(62,115)

(60,996)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,074,928

6,133,650

5,885,652

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

22,977

25,397

29,435

Goodwill

371,621

287,446

287,446

Other assets

307,762

274,292

206,956

Total Assets

$8,764,649

$7,571,991

$7,252,221








LIABILITIES





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

$1,698,082

$1,490,409

$1,421,156

Interest-bearing demand

962,331

751,881

573,693

Money market

1,949,811

1,660,569

1,482,065

Savings

830,919

753,464

784,970

Certificates of deposit

1,595,433

1,326,369

1,412,038

Total Deposits

7,036,576

5,982,692

5,673,922








Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

19,888

13,925

18,383

Short-term borrowings

281,319

370,000

470,000

Long-term borrowings

50,868

69,156

70,314

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,277

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings

416,352

498,700

604,316

Other liabilities

119,723

108,152

38,222

Total Liabilities

7,572,651

6,589,544

6,316,460








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,191,998

982,447

935,761

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,764,649

$7,571,991

$7,252,221








Capitalization Ratios





Shareholders' equity / assets

13.60%

12.97%

12.90%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)

9.68%

9.52%

9.28%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.29%

10.20%

10.05%

Common equity tier 1 capital

11.43%

11.17%

11.38%

Risk-based capital - tier 1

11.84%

11.49%

11.72%

Risk-based capital - total

13.22%

12.92%

13.21%

2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)





ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$82,255

1.44%

$53,725

2.32%

$56,790

2.03%

Securities, at fair value

696,889

2.61%

661,752

2.59%

678,832

2.70%

Loans held for sale

3,582

3.56%

2,712

3.98%

1,022

4.05%

Commercial Loans:





Commercial real estate

3,056,513

4.77%

2,922,767

4.89%

2,869,532

4.91%

Commercial and industrial

1,666,061

4.77%

1,566,369

5.06%

1,469,534

4.94%

Commercial construction

339,274

4.71%

282,175

5.14%

266,922

4.91%

Total Commercial Loans

5,061,848

4.77%

4,771,311

4.96%

4,605,988

4.92%

Consumer Loans:





Residential mortgage

850,566

4.42%

753,649

4.41%

705,082

4.36%

Home equity

499,520

5.03%

469,567

5.36%

471,830

5.15%

Installment and other consumer

76,029

7.13%

72,606

7.10%

67,444

7.00%

Consumer construction

12,021

4.96%

11,056

5.39%

7,077

5.29%

Total Consumer Loans

1,438,136

4.78%

1,306,878

4.91%

1,251,433

4.80%

Total Portfolio Loans

6,499,984

4.77%

6,078,189

4.95%

5,857,421

4.90%

Total Loans

6,503,566

4.77%

6,080,901

4.95%

5,858,443

4.90%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

21,791

7.44%

19,981

7.00%

28,025

6.27%

Total Interest-earning Assets

7,304,501

4.53%

6,816,359

4.70%

6,622,090

4.65%

Noninterest-earning assets

619,586

538,514

499,254

Total Assets

$7,924,087

$7,354,873

$7,121,344








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:





Interest-bearing demand

$810,909

0.75%

$655,735

0.72%

$568,735

0.39%

Money market

1,791,981

1.53%

1,709,248

1.83%

1,418,220

1.69%

Savings

783,990

0.26%

749,287

0.24%

798,734

0.24%

Certificates of deposit

1,417,619

1.91%

1,345,474

1.97%

1,354,538

1.72%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,804,499

1.30%

4,459,744

1.44%

4,140,227

1.24%

Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

14,046

0.75%

14,030

0.73%

45,101

0.62%

Short-term borrowings

241,368

2.08%

218,799

2.47%

433,642

2.54%

Long-term borrowings

56,026

2.63%

69,421

2.68%

52,949

2.75%

Junior subordinated debt securities

54,801

4.33%

45,619

4.82%

45,619

4.86%

Total Borrowings

366,241

2.45%

347,869

2.75%

577,311

2.59%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,170,740

1.38%

4,807,613

1.54%

4,717,538

1.41%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,689,076

1,573,549

1,477,024








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,064,271

973,711

926,782

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$7,924,087

$7,354,873

$7,121,344








Net Interest Margin (5)

3.55%

3.62%

3.65%







For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)





ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$59,941

2.06%

$56,210

1.85%

Securities, at fair value

678,069

2.64%

682,806

2.62%

Loans held for sale

2,169

3.88%

1,515

5.60%

Commercial Loans:





Commercial real estate

2,945,278

4.92%

2,779,096

4.75%

Commercial and industrial

1,575,485

5.04%

1,441,560

4.70%

Commercial construction

278,665

5.11%

314,265

4.79%

Total Commercial Loans

4,799,428

4.97%

4,534,921

4.74%

Consumer Loans:





Residential mortgage

765,604

4.43%

696,849

4.27%

Home equity

475,149

5.31%

474,538

4.84%

Installment and other consumer

72,283

7.16%

67,047

6.85%

Consumer construction

10,896

5.44%

5,336

5.00%

Total Consumer Loans

1,323,932

4.90%

1,243,770

4.63%

Total Portfolio Loans

6,123,360

4.95%

5,778,691

4.72%

Total Loans

6,125,529

4.95%

5,780,206

4.72%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

21,833

7.52%

30,457

6.74%

Total Interest-earning Assets

6,885,372

4.71%

6,549,679

4.48%

Noninterest-earning assets

550,164

494,149

Total Assets

$7,435,536

$7,043,828








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:





Interest-bearing demand

$641,403

0.61%

$570,459

0.33%

Money market

1,691,910

1.79%

1,299,185

1.40%

Savings

766,142

0.25%

836,747

0.21%

Certificates of deposit

1,396,706

1.93%

1,328,985

1.43%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,496,161

1.40%

4,035,376

1.01%

Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

16,863

0.65%

45,992

0.48%

Short-term borrowings

255,264

2.51%

525,172

2.11%

Long-term borrowings

66,392

2.76%

47,986

2.35%

Junior subordinated debt securities

47,934

4.82%

45,619

4.60%

Total Borrowings

386,453

2.76%

664,769

2.19%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

4,882,614

1.51%

4,700,145

1.18%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,569,014

1,435,328








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

983,908

908,355

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$7,435,536

$7,043,828








Net Interest Margin (8)


3.64%

3.64%














2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)





Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate

$29,140

0.85%

$33,740

1.15%

$12,052

0.41%

Commercial and industrial

13,982

0.81%

4,206

0.26%

8,960

0.60%

Commercial construction

737

0.20%

1,143

0.36%

14,193

5.52%

  Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

43,859

0.80%

39,089

0.80%

35,205

0.75%

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

7,519

0.75%

7,384

0.96%

7,128

0.98%

Home equity

2,639

0.49%

3,492

0.74%

3,698

0.78%

Installment and other consumer

40

0.05%

18

0.02%

42

0.06%

  Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

10,198

0.63%

10,894

0.81%

10,868

0.85%

Total Nonperforming Loans

$54,057

0.76%

$49,983

0.81%

$46,073

0.77%



2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





Charge-offs

$2,798

$4,700

$3,279

Recoveries

(802)

(423)

(1,002)

Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$1,996

$4,277

$2,277







Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





Commercial Loans:





Commercial real estate

$829

$2,298

($17)

Commercial and industrial

(121)

1,257

(567)

Commercial construction

404

(1)

2,308

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

1,112

3,554

1,724

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

112

289

191

Home equity

383

13

133

Installment and other consumer

389

421

297

Consumer construction



(68)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

884

723

553

Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$1,996

$4,277

$2,277





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)


2019

2018

Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)






Charge-offs


$16,189

$14,589

Recoveries


(2,544)

(4,200)

Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)


$13,645

$10,389








Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Commercial loans:






Commercial real estate


$3,527

$63

Commercial and industrial


7,540

6,851

Commercial construction


401

1,495

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)


11,468

8,409

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage


364

394

Home equity


434

541

Installment and other consumer


1,461

1,202

Consumer construction


(82)

(157)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)


2,177

1,980

Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)


$13,645

$10,389

2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data





Nonperforming loans

$54,057

$49,983

$46,073

OREO

3,525

1,724

3,092

Nonperforming assets

57,582

51,707

49,165

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

8,912

14,496

11,088

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

36,960

38,434

16,786

Total troubled debt restructurings

45,872

52,930

27,874

Nonperforming loans / loans

0.76%

0.81%

0.77%

Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO

0.81%

0.83%

0.83%

Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans

0.87%

1.00%

1.03%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

115%

124%

132%

Net loan charge-offs / (recoveries)

$1,996

$4,277

$2,277

Net loan charge-offs(recoveries) (annualized) / average loans

0.12%

0.28%

0.15%

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Asset Quality Data





Net loan charge-offs / (recoveries)

$13,645

$10,389

Net loan charge-offs(recoveries) / average loans

0.22%

0.18%

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The following profitability metrics are adjusted to exclude merger related expenses from the DNB merger in the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.


2019

2019



Fourth

Twelve Months Ended


Quarter

December 31,


Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income

$22,269

$98,234



Adjust for merger related expenses

10,179

11,350



Tax effect of merger related expenses

(1,912)

(2,106)



Net income excluding merger related expenses

$30,536

$107,478



Net income excluding merger related expenses (quarterly annualized)

$121,148

$107,478



Plus: amortization of intangibles (quarterly annualized)

1,298

836



Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (quarterly annualized)

(273)

(176)



Net income before amortization of intangibles (quarterly annualized)

$122,174

$108,138










Average total shareholders' equity

$1,064,271

$983,908



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(323,281)

(298,228)



Tax effect of other intangible assets

1,077

639



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$742,067

$686,319



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.46%

15.76%










Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Net income excluding merger related expenses (quarterly annualized)

$121,148

$107,478



Average total assets

7,924,087

7,435,536



Return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.53%

1.45%










Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income excluding merger related expenses (quarterly annualized)

$121,148

$107,478



Average total shareholders' equity

1,064,271

983,908



Return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

11.38%

10.92%



2019

2019

2018

Fourth

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter







(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,191,998

$982,447

$935,761

 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(382,540)

(289,538)

(290,047)

Tax effect of other intangible assets

2,293

439

546

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$811,751

$693,348

$646,260

Common shares outstanding

39,560

34,245

34,684

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.52

$20.25

$18.63








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income (annualized)

$88,350

$106,865

$106,540

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)

1,298

647

811

Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)

(273)

(136)

(170)

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$89,375

$107,376

$107,181








Average total shareholders' equity

$1,064,271

$973,711

$926,782

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(323,281)

(289,622)

(290,045)

Tax effect of average other intangible assets

1,077

457

546

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$742,067

$684,546

$637,283

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

12.04%

15.69%

16.82%








(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$50,178

$37,667

$36,415

Less: merger related expenses

(10,179)

(552)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$39,999

$37,115

$36,415








Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$64,412

$61,196

$59,842

Less: net (gains)losses on sale of securities

26





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

903

934

974

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$65,341

$62,130

$60,816

Noninterest income

15,231

13,063

11,095

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$80,572

$75,193

$71,911

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

49.64%

49.36%

50.64%








(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,191,998

$982,447

$935,761

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(382,540)

(289,538)

(290,047)

Tax effect of other intangible assets

2,293

439

546

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$811,751

$693,348

$646,260








Total assets

$8,764,649

$7,571,991

$7,252,221

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(382,540)

(289,538)

(290,047)

Tax effect of other intangible assets

2,293

439

546

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,384,402

$7,282,892

$6,962,720

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.68%

9.52%

9.28%








(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income

$82,457

$79,813

$76,589

Less: interest expense

(18,045)

(18,617)

(16,747)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$64,412

$61,196

$59,842

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

903

934

974

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$65,315

$62,130

$60,816

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$259,130

$246,494

$241,281

Average earning assets

$7,304,501

$6,816,359

$6,622,090

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.55%

3.62%

3.65%

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018







(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income

$98,234

$105,334

Plus: amortization of intangibles

836

861

Tax effect of amortization of intangibles

(176)

(181)

Net income before amortization of intangibles

$98,894

$106,014








Average total shareholders' equity

$983,908

$908,355

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(298,228)

(290,380)

Tax effect of other intangible assets

639

614

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$686,319

$618,589

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.41%

17.14%








(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$167,116

$145,445

Less: merger related expenses

(11,350)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$155,766

$145,445








Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$246,791

$234,438

Less: net (gains)losses on sale of securities

26



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

3,757

3,804

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$250,574

$238,242

Noninterest income

52,558

49,181

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$303,132

$287,423

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

51.39%

50.60%








(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income

$320,484

$289,826

Less: interest expense

(73,693)

(55,388)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$246,791

$234,438

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

3,757

3,804

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$250,548

$238,242

Average earning assets

$6,885,372

$6,549,679

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.64%

3.64%















