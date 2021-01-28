S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings. Net income was $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.05%, return on average equity (ROE) was 8.35% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 12.71%.

Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.61%.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% for the third quarter of 2020.

Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020 .

compared to . Deposits decreased $213.3 million compared to September 30, 2020 .

compared to . The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020 .

compared to 1.64% at . S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which is consistent with the same period last year.

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

ROA was 0.23%, ROE was 1.80% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 2.92%. Excluding the loss from the customer fraud ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.74%, ROE (non-GAAP) was 5.76% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 8.80%.

PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.67%.

Portfolio loans increased $88.7 million , or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2019 .

, or 1.2%, compared to . Deposits increased $384.0 million , or 5.5%, compared to December 31, 2019 .

, or 5.5%, compared to . Mortgage banking income increased $8.4 million to $10.9 million compared to 2019 due to strong refinance activity.

to compared to 2019 due to strong refinance activity. Full year 2020 dividends declared increased 2.8% to $1.12 compared to $1.09 in 2019.

"The year 2020 was challenging for our country, the banking industry and S&T. I continue to be amazed by the resilience of our team of bankers and the communities that we serve during these difficult times," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "As I move on to my next chapter of retirement this coming March, I'm gratified to know that the S&T team will continue to perform at a high level for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Results (three months ended December 31, 2020)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.6 million to $69.9 million compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a reduction in deposit costs and the increased contribution of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to net interest income. Total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 12 basis points to 0.36% as higher cost Certificates of Deposits and Money Market accounts repriced. The PPP contribution increased by $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the beginning of loan forgiveness, which led to an increase in loan yield of 2 basis points to 3.89%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.29% in the prior quarter. Excluding PPP, net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 1 basis point to 3.35% compared to 3.36%.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses decreased $10.4 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $62.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $84.1 million, or 1.13% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The hotel loans have specific reserves of $6.7 million at December 31, 2020 which were based upon updated appraisals received during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.77% at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decline in mortgage banking income due to lower activity compared to the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million to $48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense increased $1.8 million mainly related to higher loan workout costs compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.8 million due to lower incentives, pension and medical costs compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $222.7 million to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $9.2 billion at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans decreased $169.0 million compared to September 30, 2020 as loan originations continue to be impacted by the pandemic and $85.0 million of PPP loans were forgiven during the fourth quarter of 2020. Securities increased $55.5 million compared to September 30, 2020 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits decreased $213.3 million mainly due to decreases in interest-bearing demand of $118.4 million, money market of $96.5 million and certificates of deposits of $58.6 million compared to September 30, 2020.

All capital ratios increased at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 and remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2020 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

Full year net income was $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million or $1.19 per diluted share. Full year results were impacted by the DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) merger that occurred on November 30, 2019 with 12 months of impact in 2020 compared to only one month in 2019.

Net interest income increased $32.6 million, or 13.2%, compared to 2019 primarily due to the merger with DNB. Net interest income was impacted by the decrease in interest rates and the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2020. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 26 basis points to 3.38% compared to 3.64% for 2019. Noninterest income increased $7.2 million compared to the prior year primarily related to higher mortgage banking income of $8.4 million offset by the impact of the pandemic mainly on service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense increased $19.5 million compared to 2019. The DNB merger increased operating expenses which was offset by a reduction of $9.0 million in merger related expenses. FDIC insurance increased $4.3 million due to the DNB merger, the impact of recent financial results on certain components of the assessment calculation and Small Bank Assessment Credits received in 2019. Other expense increased $5.8 million in part due to higher loan collection costs in 2020 compared to 2019. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2020, excluding merger related expenses, was 53.86% compared to 51.39% for 2019.

The provision for credit losses increased $116.5 million to $131.4 million for 2020 compared to $14.9 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses increased significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic and the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) on January 1, 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $103.4 million for 2020 compared to $13.6 million for 2019. Excluding the customer fraud, charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $92.7 million to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans primarily related to the addition of $56.7 million of hotel loans. The allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.74% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. The adoption of CECL increased the allowance for credit losses by $17.5 million on January 1, 2020.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held January 25, 2021. This is consistent with the common stock dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. Dividends declared in 2020 increased $0.03, or 2.8%, to $1.12 compared to $1.09 for 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $71,148



$72,263



$77,426



Investment securities:











Taxable 3,371



3,473



3,744



Tax-exempt 851



885



836



Dividends 178



227



451



Total Interest and Dividend Income 75,548



76,848



82,457

















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 4,795



6,626



15,783



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 824



946



2,262



Total Interest Expense 5,619



7,572



18,045

















NET INTEREST INCOME 69,929



69,276



64,412



Provision for credit losses 7,130



17,485



2,105



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 62,799



51,791



62,307

















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities —



—



(26)



Debit and credit card fees 3,830



4,171



3,454



Mortgage banking 3,100



3,964



765



Service charges on deposit accounts 2,984



2,820



3,540



Wealth management 2,486



2,522



2,412



Commercial loan swap income 812



499



2,356



Other 2,397



2,507



2,730



Total Noninterest Income 15,609



16,483



15,231

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 22,789



24,571



22,851



Net occupancy 4,068



3,441



3,219



Data processing and information technology 3,835



4,218



4,141



Furniture, equipment and software 2,904



2,440



2,337



Marketing 2,113



1,793



1,116



Other taxes 1,806



1,612



(818)



Professional services and legal 1,503



1,911



862



FDIC insurance 1,372



1,900



222



Merger related expenses —



—



10,179



Other 8,138



6,360



6,069



Total Noninterest Expense 48,528



48,246



50,178

















Income Before Taxes 29,880



20,028



27,360



Income Tax Expense 5,703



3,323



5,091

















Net Income $24,177



$16,705



$22,269

















Per Share Data:











Shares outstanding at end of period 39,298,007



39,251,638



39,560,304



Average diluted shares outstanding 39,021,008



39,020,811



35,913,237



Diluted earnings per share $0.62



$0.43



$0.62



Dividends declared per share $0.28



$0.28



$0.28



Dividend yield (annualized) 4.51%



6.33%



2.78%



Dividends paid to net income 45.40%



65.61%



42.94%



Book value $29.38



$29.10



$30.13



Tangible book value (1) $19.71



$19.40



$20.52



Market value $24.84



$17.69



$40.29

















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets 1.05%



0.72%



1.11%



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.35%



5.80%



8.30%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 12.71%



8.96%



12.04%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 56.26%



55.75%



49.64%





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees

$300,960



$300,625





Investment securities:











Taxable

14,918



14,733





Tax-exempt

3,497



3,302





Dividends

1,089



1,824





Total Interest and Dividend Income

320,464



320,484



















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

35,986



63,026





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

5,090



10,667





Total Interest Expense

41,076



73,693



















NET INTEREST INCOME

279,388



246,791





Provision for credit losses

131,424



14,873





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

147,964



231,918



















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

142



(26)





Debit and credit card

15,093



13,405





Service charges on deposit accounts

11,704



13,316





Mortgage banking

10,923



2,491





Wealth management

9,957



8,623





Commercial loan swap income

4,740



5,503





Other

7,160



9,246





Total Noninterest Income

59,719



52,558



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

90,115



83,986





Data processing and information technology

15,499



14,468





Net occupancy

14,529



12,103





Furniture, equipment and software

11,050



8,958





Other taxes

6,622



3,364





Professional services and legal

6,394



4,244





Marketing

5,996



4,631





FDIC insurance

5,089



758





Merger related expenses

2,342



11,350





Other

29,008



23,254





Total Noninterest Expense

186,644



167,116



















Income Before Taxes

21,039



117,360





Income taxes (benefit) expense

(1)



19,126



















Net Income

$21,040



$98,234



















Per Share Data:











Average diluted shares outstanding

39,073,219



34,679,478





Diluted earnings per share

$0.53



$2.82





Dividends declared per share

$1.12



$1.09





Dividends paid to net income

200.89%



38.03%



















Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets

0.23%



1.32%





Return on average shareholders' equity

1.80%



9.98%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)

2.92%



14.41%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)

53.86%



51.39%







S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $229,666



$308,489



$169,304



Federal funds sold —



—



28,519



Securities, at fair value 773,693



718,169



784,283



Loans held for sale 18,528



16,724



5,256



Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,244,974



3,290,138



3,416,518



Commercial and industrial 1,954,453



2,042,467



1,720,833



Commercial construction 474,280



477,429



375,445



Total Commercial Loans 5,673,707



5,810,034



5,512,796



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 918,398



950,887



998,585



Home equity 535,165



537,869



538,348



Installment and other consumer 80,915



80,735



79,033



Consumer construction 17,675



15,343



8,390



Total Consumer Loans 1,552,153



1,584,834



1,624,356



Total Portfolio Loans 7,225,860



7,394,868



7,137,152



Allowance for credit losses (117,612)



(120,998)



(62,224)



Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,108,248



7,273,870



7,074,928



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 13,030



15,777



22,977



Goodwill 373,424



373,417



371,621



Other assets 451,308



484,126



307,762



Total Assets $8,967,897



$9,190,572



$8,764,649

















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,261,994



$2,232,706



$1,698,082



Interest-bearing demand 864,510



982,956



962,331



Money market 1,937,063



2,033,585



1,949,811



Savings 969,508



938,475



830,919



Certificates of deposit 1,387,463



1,446,096



1,595,433



Total Deposits 7,420,538



7,633,818



7,036,576

















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 65,163



42,706



19,888



Short-term borrowings 75,000



83,000



281,319



Long-term borrowings 23,681



49,076



50,868



Junior subordinated debt securities 64,083



64,068



64,277



Total Borrowings 227,927



238,850



416,352



Other liabilities 164,721



175,789



119,723



Total Liabilities 7,813,186



8,048,457



7,572,651

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,154,711



1,142,115



1,191,998



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $8,967,897



$9,190,572



$8,764,649

















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 12.88%



12.43%



13.60%



Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.02%



8.64%



9.68%



Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.43%



9.11%



10.29%



Common equity tier 1 capital 11.33%



11.05%



11.43%



Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.74%



11.46%



11.84%



Risk-based capital - total 13.44%



13.18%



13.22%





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $242,778

0.11% $213,051

0.11% $82,255

1.44% Securities, at fair value 726,535

2.43% 759,094

2.41% 696,889

2.61% Loans held for sale 4,206

2.98% 4,432

3.09% 3,582

3.56% Commercial Loans:











Commercial real estate 3,269,109

3.77% 3,322,656

4.02% 3,056,513

4.77% Commercial and industrial 2,012,774

3.95% 2,107,750

3.45% 1,666,061

4.77% Commercial construction 481,136

3.42% 469,214

3.43% 339,274

4.71% Total Commercial Loans 5,763,019

3.81% 5,899,620

3.77% 5,061,848

4.77% Consumer Loans:











Residential mortgage 936,735

4.29% 954,861

4.33% 850,566

4.42% Home equity 537,201

3.66% 536,735

3.73% 499,520

5.03% Installment and other consumer 80,849

6.43% 79,649

6.47% 76,029

7.13% Consumer construction 16,154

4.21% 14,475

4.32% 12,021

4.96% Total Consumer Loans 1,570,939

4.18% 1,585,720

4.24% 1,438,136

4.78% Total Portfolio Loans 7,333,958

3.89% 7,485,340

3.87% 6,499,984

4.77% Total Loans 7,338,164

3.89% 7,489,772

3.87% 6,503,566

4.77% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 14,545

3.97% 15,157

5.11% 21,791

7.44% Total Interest-earning Assets 8,322,022

3.65% 8,477,074

3.65% 7,304,501

4.53% Noninterest-earning assets 802,037



815,930



619,586



Total Assets $9,124,059



$9,293,004



$7,924,087

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Interest-bearing demand $904,190

0.11% $967,735

0.18% $810,909

0.75% Money market 2,015,248

0.20% 2,074,862

0.33% 1,791,981

1.53% Savings 956,438

0.07% 923,208

0.07% 783,990

0.26% Certificates of deposit 1,423,727

0.93% 1,486,016

1.16% 1,417,619

1.91% Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,299,603

0.36% 5,451,821

0.48% 4,804,499

1.30% Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 50,607

0.25% 64,000

0.25% 14,046

0.75% Short-term borrowings 75,728

0.22% 84,310

0.38% 241,368

2.08% Long-term borrowings 40,986

2.43% 49,269

2.52% 56,026

2.63% Junior subordinated debt securities 64,073

3.11% 64,057

3.19% 54,801

4.33% Total Borrowings 231,394

1.42% 261,636

1.44% 366,241

2.45% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,530,997

0.40% 5,713,457

0.53% 5,170,740

1.38% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,441,129



2,433,665



1,689,076



Shareholders' Equity 1,151,933



1,145,882



1,064,271



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,124,059



$9,293,004



$7,924,087

















Net Interest Margin (5)

3.38%

3.29%

3.55%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)









ASSETS









Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$179,887

0.29% $59,941

2.06% Securities, at fair value

764,311

2.49% 678,069

2.64% Loans held for sale

5,105

3.13% 2,169

3.88% Commercial Loans:









Commercial real estate

3,347,234

4.19% 2,945,278

4.92% Commercial and industrial

2,018,318

3.85% 1,575,485

5.04% Commercial construction

442,088

3.78% 278,665

5.11% Total Commercial Loans

5,807,640

4.04% 4,799,428

4.97% Consumer Loans:









Residential mortgage

964,740

4.25% 765,604

4.43% Home equity

539,461

3.98% 475,149

5.31% Installment and other consumer

80,032

6.56% 72,283

7.16% Consumer construction

13,484

4.40% 10,896

5.44% Total Consumer Loans

1,597,717

4.28% 1,323,932

4.90% Total Portfolio Loans

7,405,357

4.09% 6,123,360

4.95% Total Loans

7,410,462

4.09% 6,125,529

4.95% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

18,234

5.10% 21,833

7.52% Total Interest-earning Assets

8,372,894

3.87% 6,885,372

4.71% Noninterest-earning assets

779,853



550,164



Total Assets

$9,152,747



$7,435,536















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Interest-bearing demand

$961,823

0.28% $641,403

0.61% Money market

2,040,116

0.57% 1,691,910

1.79% Savings

899,717

0.11% 766,142

0.25% Certificates of deposit

1,517,643

1.36% 1,396,706

1.93% Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,419,299

0.66% 4,496,161

1.40% Borrowings:









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

57,673

0.29% 16,863

0.65% Short-term borrowings

155,753

0.92% 255,264

2.51% Long-term borrowings

47,953

2.50% 66,392

2.76% Junior subordinated debt securities

64,092

3.57% 47,934

4.82% Total Borrowings

325,471

1.56% 386,453

2.76% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,744,770

0.72% 4,882,614

1.51% Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,238,488



1,569,014



Total Shareholders' Equity

1,169,489



983,908



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,152,747



$7,435,536















Net Interest Margin (8)



3.38%

3.64%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)











Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans Commercial real estate $105,014 3.24% $52,805 1.60% $29,140 0.85% Commercial and industrial 23,337 1.19% 12,498 0.61% 13,982 0.81% Commercial construction 384 0.08% 1,504 0.31% 737 0.20% Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 128,735 2.27% 66,807 1.15% 43,859 0.80% Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 13,008 1.42% 13,018 1.37% 7,519 0.75% Home equity 4,935 0.92% 4,106 0.76% 2,639 0.49% Installment and other consumer 96 0.12% 141 0.17% 40 0.05% Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 18,039 1.15% 17,265 1.08% 10,198 0.63% Total Nonperforming Loans $146,774 2.03% $84,072 1.13% $54,057 0.76%



(dollars in thousands)













Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)













Charge-offs $12,951

$13,667

$2,798



Recoveries (1,713)

(754)

(802)



Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) $11,238

$12,913

$1,996



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial Loans:













Commercial real estate $10,185

$10,963

$829



Commercial and industrial 412

1,267

(121)



Commercial construction 293

(1)

404



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) 10,890

12,229

1,112



Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 68

274

112



Home equity 132

204

383



Installment and other consumer 148

206

389



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 348

684

884



Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) $11,238

$12,913

$1,996









For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands)



2020

2019

Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$106,365



$16,189



Recoveries



(2,986)



(2,544)



Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



$103,379



$13,645

















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



$58,671



$0



Commercial real estate



27,164



3,527



Commercial and industrial



15,004



7,540



Commercial construction



271



401



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



101,110



11,468



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



435



364



Home equity



433



434



Installment and other consumer



1,401



1,461



Consumer construction



—



(82)



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



2,269



2,177



Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



$103,379



$13,645





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming loans $146,774



$84,072



$54,057



OREO 2,155



2,317



3,525



Nonperforming assets 148,929



86,389



57,582



Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 29,289



18,648



8,912



Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 17,460



18,478



36,960



Total troubled debt restructurings 46,749



37,126



45,872



Nonperforming loans / total loans 2.03%



1.13%



0.76%



Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 2.06%



1.17%



0.81%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.63%



1.64%



0.87%



Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 80%



144%



115%



Net loan charge-offs $11,238



$12,913



$1,996



Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.61%



0.69%



0.12%



































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands)



2020

2019

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$103,379



$13,645



Net loan charge-offs / average loans



1.40%



0.22%





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,154,711



$1,142,115



$1,191,998



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (380,278)



(380,735)



(380,247)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $774,434



$761,380



$811,751



Common shares outstanding 39,298



39,252



39,560



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $19.71



$19.40



$20.52

















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $96,181



$66,455



$88,350



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,853



2,069



1,025



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $98,034



$68,524



$89,375

















Average total shareholders' equity $1,151,933



$1,145,882



$1,064,271



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (380,734)



(380,781)



(322,204)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $771,199



$765,101



$742,067



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.71%



8.96%



12.04%

















(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $48,528



$48,246



$50,178



Less: merger related expenses —



—



(10,179)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items $48,528



$48,246



$39,999

















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $69,929



$69,276



$64,412



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 725



780



903



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 70,654



70,056



65,315



Noninterest income 15,609



16,483



15,231



Less: net losses on sale of securities —



—



26



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $86,263



$86,539



$80,572



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.26%



55.75%



49.64%

















(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,154,711



$1,142,115



$1,191,998



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (380,278)



(380,735)



(380,247)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $774,434



$761,380



$811,751

















Total assets $8,967,896



$9,190,572



$8,764,649



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (380,278)



(380,735)



(380,247)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,587,618



$8,809,837



$8,384,402



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.02%



8.64%



9.68%

















(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income $75,548



$76,848



$82,457



Less: interest expense (5,619)



(7,572)



(18,045)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 69,929



69,276



64,412



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 725



780



903



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $70,654



$70,056



$65,315



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $281,080



$278,701



$259,130



Average earning assets $8,322,022



$8,477,074



$7,304,501



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.38%



3.29%



3.55%





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - continued:















2020

2020

2019



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $29,880



$20,028



$27,360



Plus: Provision for credit losses 7,130



17,485



2,238



Total 37,010



37,513



29,598



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $147,235



$149,237



$117,427



Average assets $9,124,059



$9,293,004



$7,924,087



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.61%



1.61%



1.48%





















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020

2019















(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income



$21,040



$98,234



Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax



2,001



660



Net income before amortization of intangibles



$23,041



$98,894

















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,169,489



$983,908



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(380,846)



(297,589)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$788,643



$686,319



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



2.92%



14.41%

















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$186,643



$167,116



Less: merger related expenses



(2,342)



(11,350)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items



$184,301



$155,766

















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$279,388



$246,791



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



3,202



3,757



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



282,590



250,548



Noninterest income



59,719



52,558



Less: net (gains)losses on sale of securities



(142)



26



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$342,167



$303,132



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



53.86%



51.39%

















(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income



$320,464



$320,484



Less: interest expense



(41,076)



(73,693)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



279,388



246,791



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



3,202



3,757



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$282,590



$250,548



Average earning assets



$8,372,894



$6,885,372



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.38%



3.64%

















PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$21,039



$117,360



Plus: Provision for credit losses



131,424



14,873



Total



152,463



132,233



Total (non-GAAP)



$152,463



$132,233



Average assets



$9,152,747



$7,435,536



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.67%



1.78%





S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

The following profitability metrics for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are adjusted to exclude a $58.7 million loss related to a customer fraud.





2020





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,









Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net Income

$21,040



Provision for credit losses

58,671



Tax effect

(12,321)



Net income excluding fraud

$67,390











Net income excluding fraud

$67,390



Plus: amortization of intangibles , net of tax

2,001



Net income before amortization of intangibles

$69,391











Average total shareholders' equity

$1,169,489



Less: average goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,846)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$788,643



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.80%











Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Net income excluding fraud

$67,390



Average total assets

9,152,747



Return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.74%











Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income excluding fraud

$67,390



Average total shareholders' equity

1,169,489



Return on average assets (non-GAAP)

5.76%





