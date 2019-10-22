S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 21, 2019. This is an increase of 3.7 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the October 21, 2019 closing price of $36.78 is 3.0 percent. The dividend is payable November 21, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2019.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

