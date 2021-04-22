S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Net Income

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 22, 2021, 07:30 ET

INDIANA, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced record net income of $31.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Record net income of $31.9 million.
  • Return metrics were strong with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.42%, return on average equity (ROE) of 11.15%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 16.78% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.89%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.47% compared to 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Portfolio loans decreased $42.7 million to $7.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Deposits increased $455.5 million to $7.9 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.2 million to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.60% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2020.
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which was consistent with the $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.

"We are pleased to start the year with record quarterly net income and results that reflect what our company is capable of delivering," said David Antolik, president and interim chief executive officer. "We are optimistic about where S&T is headed in 2021, even with the challenging environment, and are well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities that will arise."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $70.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $69.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a reduction in deposit costs and the increased contribution of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to net interest income. Total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 9 basis points to 0.27% as higher cost certificates of deposits matured. The PPP contribution increased by $0.8 million to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to more loan forgiveness. This higher PPP contribution increased the loan yield by 7 basis points to 3.96%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 9 basis points to 3.47% compared to 3.38% in the prior quarter. Excluding PPP, net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 2 basis points to 3.37% compared to 3.35% in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses decreased to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans decreased $11.6 million to $135.2 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 compared to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.60% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.72% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.74% at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.6 million to $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking income increased $1.2 million due to higher gains on loans sold and an increase in the mortgage servicing rights valuation. Wealth management income increased $0.5 million due to higher assets under management from market appreciation and an increase in customer activity. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $0.7 million due to less demand for this product in the current environment.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.9 million to $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Other expense decreased $1.9 million due to lower loan workout costs in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Marketing expense decreased $0.8 million due to the timing of marketing campaigns. These decreases were offset by an increase of $0.5 million in salaries and employee benefits due to higher incentives and pension costs in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $361.1 million to $9.3 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash increased $441.8 million to $671.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 due to a  significant increase in deposits as a result of stimulus programs, the reopening of the PPP and our customer's liquidity preferences. Portfolio loans decreased $42.7 million compared to December 31, 2020 as loan activity continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. PPP originations were $190.1 million and PPP forgiveness was $156.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. Deposits increased $455.5 million with a favorable mix of higher deposits across all categories except certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on April 19, 2021. This is unchanged from the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2021.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 29, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 40575.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", "believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited


2021

2020

2020

First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$70,232

$71,148

$82,051

Investment Securities:





Taxable

3,563

3,371

4,215

Tax-exempt

813

851

870

Dividends

173

178

453

Total Interest and Dividend Income

74,781

75,548

87,589








INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

3,481

4,795

15,338

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

641

824

2,215

Total Interest Expense

4,122

5,619

17,553








NET INTEREST INCOME

70,659

69,929

70,036

Provision for credit losses

3,137

7,130

20,050

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

67,522

62,799

49,986








NONINTEREST INCOME





Net gain on sale of securities







Mortgage banking

4,310

3,100

1,236

Debit and credit card

4,162

3,830

3,482

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,474

3,492

4,008

Wealth management

2,944

2,486

2,362

Commercial loan swap income

95

812

2,484

Other

2,251

1,889

(1,169)

Total Noninterest Income

17,236

15,609

12,403








NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

23,327

22,789

21,335

Data processing and information technology

4,225

3,835

3,868

Net occupancy

3,827

4,068

3,765

Furniture, equipment and software

2,640

2,904

2,519

Professional services and legal

1,531

1,503

1,048

Other taxes

1,436

1,806

1,600

Marketing

1,322

2,113

1,111

FDIC insurance

1,046

1,372

770

Merger related expenses





2,342

Other

6,226

8,138

8,033

Total Noninterest Expense

45,580

48,528

46,391

Income Before Taxes

39,178

29,880

15,998

Income tax expense

7,276

5,703

2,767

Net Income

$31,902

$24,177

$13,231








Per Share Data





Shares outstanding at end of period

39,268,359

39,298,007

39,125,425

Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,021,208

39,021,008

39,325,938

Diluted earnings per share

$0.81

$0.62

$0.34

Dividends declared per share

$0.28

$0.28

$0.28

Dividend yield (annualized)

3.34%

4.51%

4.10%

Dividends paid to net income

34.40%

45.40%

83.52%

Book value

$29.75

$29.38

$30.06

Tangible book value (1)

$20.08

$19.71

$20.29

Market value

$33.50

$24.84

$27.32

Profitability Ratios (Annualized)





Return on average assets

1.42%

1.05%

0.61%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.15%

8.35%

4.47%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

16.78%

12.71%

6.82%

Pre-tax pre-provision income/ average assets(3)

1.89%

1.61%

1.65%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

51.47%

56.26%

52.89%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited


2021

2020

2020

First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$671,429

$229,666

$187,684

Securities, at fair value

817,299

773,693

799,532

Loans held for sale

12,794

18,528

7,309

Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

3,284,555

3,244,974

3,442,495

Commercial and industrial

1,931,711

1,954,453

1,781,402

Commercial construction

460,417

474,280

396,518

Total Commercial Loans

5,676,683

5,673,707

5,620,415

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

881,245

918,398

988,816

Home equity

530,350

535,165

544,405

Installment and other consumer

80,646

80,915

79,887

Consumer construction

14,244

17,675

13,222

Total Consumer Loans

1,506,485

1,552,153

1,626,330

Total Portfolio Loans

7,183,168

7,225,860

7,246,745

Allowance for credit losses

(115,101)

(117,612)

(96,850)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,068,067

7,108,248

7,149,895

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

12,199

13,030

28,253

Goodwill

373,424

373,424

374,270

Other assets

373,767

451,308

458,553

Total Assets

$9,328,979

$8,967,897

$9,005,496








LIABILITIES





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,539,594

$2,261,994

$1,702,960

Interest-bearing demand

976,225

864,510

962,937

Money market

2,002,857

1,937,063

1,967,692

Savings

1,036,927

969,508

836,237

Certificates of deposit

1,320,425

1,387,463

1,588,053

Total Deposits

7,876,028

7,420,538

7,057,879








Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

67,417

65,163

69,644

Short-term borrowings



75,000

410,240

Long-term borrowings

23,282

23,681

50,180

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,097

64,083

64,038

Total Borrowings

154,796

227,927

594,102

Other liabilities

129,877

164,721

177,264

Total Liabilities

8,160,701

7,813,186

7,829,245








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,168,278

1,154,711

1,176,251

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,328,979

$8,967,897

$9,005,496








Capitalization Ratios





Shareholders' equity / assets

12.52%

12.88%

13.06%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (5)

8.81%

9.02%

9.21%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.71%

9.43%

10.03%

Common equity tier 1 capital

11.84%

11.33%

10.93%

Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.26%

11.74%

11.32%

Risk-based capital - total

13.93%

13.44%

12.73%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited


2021

2020

2020

First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)





ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$302,219

0.09%

$242,778

0.11%

$99,646

1.42%

Securities, at fair value

782,118

2.34%

726,535

2.43%

786,858

2.54%

Loans held for sale

6,360

2.83%

4,206

2.98%

1,867

3.76%

Commercial real estate

3,253,641

3.76%

3,269,109

3.77%

3,408,684

4.73%

Commercial and industrial

1,957,459

4.31%

2,012,774

3.95%

1,751,678

4.53%

Commercial construction

485,269

3.37%

481,136

3.42%

386,363

4.68%

Total Commercial Loans

5,696,369

3.91%

5,763,019

3.81%

5,546,725

4.66%

Residential mortgage

897,427

4.22%

936,735

4.29%

990,866

4.18%

Home equity

532,708

3.65%

537,201

3.66%

540,193

4.84%

Installment and other consumer

79,907

6.33%

80,849

6.43%

79,680

7.01%

Consumer construction

15,908

4.79%

16,154

4.21%

10,508

4.61%

Total Consumer Loans

1,525,950

4.14%

1,570,939

4.18%

1,621,247

4.54%

Total Portfolio Loans

7,222,319

3.96%

7,333,958

3.89%

7,167,972

4.64%

Total Loans

7,228,679

3.96%

7,338,164

3.89%

7,169,839

4.64%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

11,242

4.94%

14,545

3.97%

23,601

6.90%

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,324,259

3.67%

8,322,022

3.65%

8,079,944

4.40%

Noninterest-earning assets

756,273

802,037

687,382

Total Assets

$9,080,532

$9,124,059

$8,767,326







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing demand

$895,891

0.10%

$904,190

0.11%

$942,030

0.59%

Money market

1,968,779

0.19%

2,015,248

0.20%

1,993,764

1.27%

Savings

995,228

0.06%

956,438

0.07%

830,985

0.23%

Certificates of deposit

1,344,604

0.65%

1,423,727

0.93%

1,601,324

1.80%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,204,503

0.27%

5,299,603

0.36%

5,368,103

1.15%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

64,653

0.15%

50,607

0.25%

30,790

0.56%

Short-term borrowings

25,556

0.19%

75,728

0.22%

286,365

1.61%

Long-term borrowings

23,471

2.00%

40,986

2.43%

51,845

2.52%

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,088

3.09%

64,073

3.11%

64,195

4.40%

Total Borrowings

177,768

1.46%

231,394

1.42%

433,195

2.06%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,382,271

0.31%

5,530,997

0.40%

5,801,298

1.22%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,538,149

2,441,129

1,776,453

Shareholders' equity

1,160,113

1,151,933

1,189,575

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,080,532

$9,124,059

$8,767,326







Net Interest Margin (6)

3.47%

3.38%

3.53%







S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2021

2020

2020


First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)






Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate

$98,606

3.00%

$105,014

3.24%

$50,508

1.47%

Commercial and industrial

18,145

0.94%

23,337

1.19%

9,081

0.51%

Commercial construction

384

0.08%

384

0.08%

571

0.14%

Commercial loan held for sale

2,798

NM




Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

119,933

2.11%

128,735

2.27%

60,160

1.07%

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

11,737

1.33%

13,008

1.42%

10,582

1.07%

Home equity

3,441

0.65%

4,935

0.92%

2,797

0.51%

Installment and other consumer

100

0.12%

96

0.12%

258

0.32%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

15,278

1.01%

18,039

1.15%

13,637

0.83%

Total Nonperforming Loans

$135,211

1.88%

$146,774

2.03%

$73,797

1.02%

NM-Not Meaningful










2021

2020

2020


First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Charge-offs

$6,532

$12,951

$11,445


Recoveries

(721)

(1,713)

(289)


Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$5,812

$11,238

$11,156










Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Commercial loans:






Commercial real estate

698

10,185

428


Commercial and industrial

4,913

412

10,265


Commercial construction

(1)

293

(2)


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

5,610

10,890

10,691


Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

71

68

19


Home equity

232

132

80


     Installment and other consumer

(102)

148

366


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

202

348

465


Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$5,812

$11,238

$11,156









2021

2020

2020


First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data






Nonperforming loans

$135,211

$146,774

$73,797


OREO

1,620

2,155

3,389


Nonperforming assets

136,831

148,929

77,186


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

29,983

29,289

36,054


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

17,916

17,460

15,189


Total troubled debt restructurings

47,899

46,749

51,243


Nonperforming loans / total loans

1.88%

2.03%

1.02%


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

1.90%

2.06%

1.06%


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.60%

1.63%

1.34%


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.72%

1.74%

NA


Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

85%

80%

131%


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$5,812

$11,238

$11,156


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.33%

0.61%

0.63%


NA = Not Applicable






S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:


2021

2020

2020

First

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter







(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,168,278

$1,154,711

$1,176,251

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,911)

(380,278)

(382,397)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$788,367

$774,434

$793,854

Common shares outstanding

39,268

39,298

39,125

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.08

$19.71

$20.29








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income (annualized)

$129,378

$96,181

$53,216

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,464

1,853

2,008

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$130,842

$98,034

$55,224








Average total shareholders' equity

$1,160,113

$1,151,933

$1,189,575

Less: average  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(380,144)

(380,734)

(379,790)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$779,969

$771,199

$809,785

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.78%

12.71%

6.82%








(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Income before taxes

$39,178

$29,880

$15,998

Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,137

7,130

20,050

Total

42,315

37,010

36,048

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$171,611

$147,235

$144,984

Average assets

$9,080,532

$9,124,059

$8,767,326

PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.89%

1.61%

1.65%








(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$45,580

$48,528

$46,391

Less: merger related expenses





(2,342)

Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$45,580

$48,528

$44,049








Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$70,659

$69,929

$70,036

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

664

725

849

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

71,323

70,654

70,885

Noninterest income

17,236

15,609

12,403

Less: net (gains)  losses on sale of securities







Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$88,560

$86,263

$83,288

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

51.47%

56.26%

52.89%


















S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited


2021

2020

2020

First

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter







(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,168,278

$1,154,711

$1,176,251

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,911)

(380,278)

(382,397)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$788,367

$774,434

$793,854








Total assets

$9,328,979

$8,967,896

$9,005,497

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,911)

(380,278)

(382,397)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,949,068

$8,587,618

$8,623,100

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.81%

9.02%

9.21%








(6) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income

$74,781

$75,548

$87,589

Less: interest expense

(4,122)

(5,619)

(17,553)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

70,659

69,929

70,036

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

664

725

849

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$71,323

$70,654

$70,885

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$289,253

$281,080

$285,098

Average earning assets

$8,324,259

$8,322,022

$8,079,944

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.47%

3.38%

3.53%















