S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 26, 2023, 07:30 ET

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings. Net income was $40.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Record EPS and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.78%, return on average equity (ROE) of 13.68% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 20.36% compared to ROA of 1.64%, ROE of 12.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 18.46% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.36% compared to 2.15% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income increased by $5.3 million, or 6.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022.
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend, an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, compared to the prior quarter. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Record EPS and net income for the full year 2022.
  • ROA of 1.48%, ROE of 11.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 17.02% compared to ROA of 1.18%, ROE of 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.85% in the prior year.
  • PPNR (non-GAAP) of 1.93% compared to 1.62% in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for the prior year.
  • Net interest income increased by $39.7 million, or 14.4%, compared to 2021.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $268.3 million, or 3.9% compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021.
  • Full year 2022 dividends declared increased 6.2% to $1.20 compared to $1.13 in 2021.

"2022 was truly a historic year for S&T," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We began the year celebrating our 120th anniversary and market leading recognition for customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We have now finished the year with two consecutive quarters of record net income and earnings per share and record full year net income and earnings per share. We look forward to 2023, a transformative year for S&T focused on living our purpose of building a better future together through people-forward banking."

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Results (three months ended December 31, 2022)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 6.3%, to $89.1 million compared to $83.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the fourth quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 69 basis points to 5.38% compared to 4.69% in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 50 basis points to 0.93% compared to 0.43% in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposit balances declined $129.7 million compared to the prior quarter due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. Total borrowing costs increased 108 basis points to 4.60% compared to 3.52% in the third quarter of 2022. Average borrowings increased $122.8 million to $217.6 million compared to $94.8 million in the third quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, to $22.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $28.8 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO, decreased 10 basis points to 0.31% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.40% at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.8 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher other income of $1.7 million related to a net gain on the sale of OREO of $2.0 million. Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 48.73% compared to 50.19% for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $0.2 billion to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $8.9 billion at September 30, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022. Consumer loans increased $80.2 million, or 17.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of residential mortgage growth of $72.6 million, or 27.6% annualized. Total deposits decreased $190.6 million with decreases in all categories due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2022 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2022)

Full year net income increased nearly 23% and was a record $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.

Net interest income increased $39.7 million, or 14.4% compared to 2021 primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates. The yield on total average loans increased 66 basis points to 4.50% compared to 3.84% in 2021. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 20 basis points to 0.40% compared to 0.20% in 2021. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for 2021. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income decreased $6.4 million compared to the prior year. Mortgage banking income decreased $7.5 million due to a decline in loan sale activity caused by rising interest rates and a shift to holding originated mortgage loans. Other income decreased $1.8 million compared to the prior year primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and other market value adjustments partially offset by a net gain on the sale of OREO. Debit and credit card fees increased $1.1 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.8 million due to increased customer activity. Noninterest expense increased $7.8 million compared to 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.0 million primarily due to higher incentives. Professional services and legal increased $2.0 million related to various consulting engagements during 2022. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2022 was 52.34% compared to 55.06% for 2021.

Asset quality improved significantly during 2022. Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, to $22.1 million resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. The provision for credit losses decreased $7.8 million to $8.4 million for 2022 compared to $16.2 million for 2021 primarily due to lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $2.6 million for 2022 compared to $34.5 million for 2021. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend on January 25, 2023. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to a $0.29 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. Dividends declared in 2022 increased $0.07 to $1.20 compared to $1.13 for 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2022

2022

2021

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$96,220

$83,035

$66,373

Investment Securities:







Taxable

6,507

6,305

4,173

Tax-exempt

233

380

495

Dividends

248

115

94

Total Interest and Dividend Income

103,208

89,835

71,135







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

11,067

5,197

2,186

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

3,083

840

511

Total Interest Expense

14,150

6,037

2,697







NET INTEREST INCOME

89,058

83,798

68,438

Provision for credit losses

3,176

2,498

7,128

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

85,882

81,300

61,310







NONINTEREST INCOME





Net gain on sale of securities


198


Debit and credit card

4,421

4,768

4,467

Service charges on deposit accounts

4,341

4,333

4,001

Wealth management

3,016

3,212

3,314

Mortgage banking

309

425

1,528

Other

3,556

1,824

2,794

Total Noninterest Income

15,643

14,760

16,104







NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

27,998

26,700

27,144

Data processing and information technology

4,159

4,220

4,668

Occupancy

3,806

3,490

3,624

Furniture, equipment and software

2,975

2,915

2,897

Professional services and legal

2,138

1,851

1,650

Other taxes

1,842

1,559

1,545

Marketing

1,348

1,367

1,346

FDIC insurance

437

598

1,044

Other

6,572

6,933

6,271

Total Noninterest Expense

51,275

49,633

50,189

Income Before Taxes

50,250

46,427

27,225

Income tax expense

9,980

9,178

4,748

Net Income

$40,270

$37,249

$22,477







Per Share Data





Shares outstanding at end of period

38,999,733

39,012,773

39,351,194

Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,944,575

38,975,145

39,082,285

Diluted earnings per share

$1.03

$0.95

$0.57

Dividends declared per share

$0.31

$0.30

$0.29

Dividend yield (annualized)

3.63 %

4.09 %

3.68 %

Dividends paid to net income

29.85 %

31.39 %

50.64 %

Book value

$30.38

$29.56

$30.66

Tangible book value (1)

$20.69

$19.87

$21.03

Market value

$34.18

$29.31

$31.52







Profitability Ratios (Annualized)





Return on average assets

1.78 %

1.64 %

0.94 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.68 %

12.47 %

7.39 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

20.36 %

18.46 %

10.95 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

2.36 %

2.15 %

1.44 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

48.73 %

50.19 %

59.01 %







S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$314,866

$270,460

Investment Securities:





Taxable

23,743

15,706

Tax-exempt

1,579

2,593

Dividends

563

503

Total Interest and Dividend Income

340,751

289,262







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

19,907

10,757

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

5,061

2,393

Total Interest Expense

24,968

13,150







NET INTEREST INCOME

315,783

276,112

Provision for credit losses

8,366

16,215

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

307,417

259,897







NONINTEREST INCOME





Net gain on sale of securities

198

29

Debit and credit card

19,008

17,952

Service charges on deposit accounts

16,829

15,040

Wealth management

12,717

12,889

Mortgage banking

2,215

9,734

Other

7,292

9,052

Total Noninterest Income

58,259

64,696







NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

103,221

100,214

Data processing and information technology

16,918

16,681

Occupancy

14,812

14,544

Furniture, equipment and software

11,606

10,684

Professional services and legal

8,318

6,368

Other taxes

6,620

6,644

Marketing

5,600

4,553

FDIC insurance

2,854

4,224

Other

26,797

25,013

Total Noninterest Expense

196,746

188,925

Income Before Taxes

168,930

135,668

Income tax expense

33,410

25,325







Net Income

$135,520

$110,343







Per Share Data





Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,030,934

39,052,961

Diluted earnings per share

$3.46

$2.81

Dividends declared per share

$1.20

$1.13

Dividends paid to net income

34.64 %

40.18 %







Profitability Ratios





Return on average assets

1.48 %

1.18 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.47 %

9.30 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)

17.02 %

13.85 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)

1.93 %

1.62 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)

52.34 %

55.06 %







S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2022

2022

2021

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$210,009

$134,903

$922,215

Securities, at fair value

1,002,778

997,428

910,793

Loans held for sale

16

1,039

1,522

Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

3,128,187

3,134,841

3,236,653

Commercial and industrial

1,718,976

1,714,714

1,728,969

Commercial construction

399,371

390,093

440,962

Total Commercial Loans

5,246,534

5,239,648

5,406,584

Consumer loans:





Residential mortgage

1,116,528

1,043,973

899,956

Home equity

652,066

642,937

564,219

Installment and other consumer

124,896

126,629

107,928

Consumer construction

43,945

43,729

21,303

Total Consumer Loans

1,937,435

1,857,268

1,593,406

Total Portfolio Loans

7,183,969

7,096,916

6,999,990

Allowance for credit losses

(101,340)

(99,694)

(98,576)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,082,629

6,997,222

6,901,414

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

23,035

10,900

9,519

Goodwill

373,424

373,424

373,424

Other assets

418,676

421,053

369,642

Total Assets

$9,110,567

$8,935,969

$9,488,529







LIABILITIES





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,588,692

$2,663,176

$2,748,586

Interest-bearing demand

846,653

847,825

979,133

Money market

1,731,521

1,818,642

2,070,579

Savings

1,118,511

1,128,169

1,110,155

Certificates of deposit

934,593

952,785

1,088,071

Total Deposits

7,219,970

7,410,597

7,996,524







Borrowings:





Securities sold under repurchase agreements



84,491

Short-term borrowings

370,000

35,000


Long-term borrowings

14,741

14,853

22,430

Junior subordinated debt securities

54,453

54,438

54,393

Total Borrowings

439,194

104,291

161,314

Other liabilities

266,744

267,900

124,237

Total Liabilities

7,925,908

7,782,788

8,282,075







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,184,659

1,153,181

1,206,454

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,110,567

$8,935,969

$9,488,529







Capitalization Ratios





Shareholders' equity / assets

13.00 %

12.90 %

12.71 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

9.24 %

9.06 %

9.08 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.06 %

10.75 %

9.74 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.81 %

12.53 %

12.03 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1

13.21 %

12.93 %

12.43 %

Risk-based capital - total

14.73 %

14.43 %

13.79 %







S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2022

2022

2021


Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)






ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$79,881

4.04 %

$158,700

2.05 %

$877,738

0.16 %

Securities, at fair value

991,774

2.43 %

1,051,534

2.28 %

883,066

2.02 %

Loans held for sale

491

6.19 %

1,032

5.36 %

2,057

3.03 %

Commercial real estate

3,118,874

5.14 %

3,159,543

4.63 %

3,252,946

3.59 %

Commercial and industrial

1,724,480

6.15 %

1,704,271

5.10 %

1,729,014

4.21 %

Commercial construction

387,737

6.64 %

405,460

5.05 %

446,219

3.19 %

Total Commercial Loans

5,231,091

5.58 %

5,269,274

4.81 %

5,428,179

3.76 %

Residential mortgage

1,077,114

4.25 %

1,005,139

4.12 %

889,758

4.03 %

Home equity

648,340

5.44 %

629,827

4.34 %

558,158

3.37 %

Installment and other consumer

126,570

6.97 %

123,010

6.10 %

103,450

5.63 %

Consumer construction

41,385

3.81 %

40,975

3.47 %

16,203

3.50 %

Total Consumer Loans

1,893,409

4.83 %

1,798,951

4.31 %

1,567,569

3.90 %

Total Portfolio Loans

7,124,500

5.38 %

7,068,225

4.69 %

6,995,748

3.79 %

Total Loans

7,124,991

5.38 %

7,069,257

4.69 %

6,997,805

3.79 %

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

24,043

5.32 %

8,398

4.55 %

9,720

3.06 %

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,220,689

5.01 %

8,287,889

4.33 %

8,768,329

3.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets

763,927

721,480

722,029

Total Assets

$8,984,616

$9,009,369

$9,490,357









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand

$836,585

0.24 %

$872,302

0.07 %

$967,826

0.07 %

Money market

1,792,162

1.60 %

1,861,389

0.69 %

2,063,447

0.17 %

Savings

1,127,987

0.22 %

1,131,575

0.10 %

1,090,211

0.03 %

Certificates of deposit

941,774

1.14 %

962,898

0.61 %

1,147,664

0.36 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,698,508

0.93 %

4,828,164

0.43 %

5,269,148

0.16 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

— %

12,668

0.10 %

76,171

0.10 %

Short-term borrowings

148,370

4.22 %

10,379

3.16 %

— %

Long-term borrowings

14,801

2.55 %

17,278

2.25 %

22,566

1.96 %

Junior subordinated debt securities

54,443

6.21 %

54,428

4.78 %

54,383

2.77 %

Total Borrowings

217,614

4.60 %

94,753

3.52 %

153,120

1.32 %

Total Other Costing Liabilities

60,156

3.72 %

— %

— %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

4,976,278

1.13 %

4,922,917

0.49 %

5,422,269

0.20 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,840,315

2,901,290

2,861,873

Shareholders' equity

1,168,023

1,185,162

1,206,216

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,984,616

$9,009,369

$9,490,357









Net Interest Margin(10)

4.33 %

4.04 %

3.12 %








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)






ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$378,323

0.78 %

$722,057

0.13 %

Securities, at fair value

1,017,471

2.25 %

832,304

2.18 %

Loans held for sale

1,115

4.38 %

4,094

3.03 %

Commercial real estate

3,182,821

4.39 %

3,249,559

3.68 %

Commercial and industrial

1,706,861

4.90 %

1,829,563

4.15 %

Commercial construction

401,780

4.68 %

471,286

3.28 %

Total Commercial Loans

5,291,462

4.57 %

5,550,407

3.80 %

Residential mortgage

980,134

4.10 %

881,494

4.11 %

Home equity

611,134

4.24 %

543,777

3.46 %

Installment and other consumer

119,703

6.00 %

90,129

5.94 %

Consumer construction

33,922

3.53 %

14,748

4.53 %

Total Consumer Loans

1,744,893

4.26 %

1,530,148

3.99 %

Total Portfolio Loans

7,036,355

4.50 %

7,080,555

3.84 %

Total Loans

7,037,470

4.50 %

7,084,649

3.84 %

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

12,694

4.54 %

10,363

3.83 %

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,445,958

4.06 %

8,649,372

3.37 %

Noninterest-earning assets

721,080

726,478

Total Assets

$9,167,038

$9,375,850









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand

$918,222

0.11 %

$956,211

0.08 %

Money market

1,909,208

0.63 %

2,033,631

0.18 %

Savings

1,121,818

0.10 %

1,047,855

0.03 %

Certificates of deposit

993,722

0.58 %

1,255,370

0.47 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits

4,942,970

0.40 %

5,293,066

0.20 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

35,836

0.10 %

69,964

0.11 %

Short-term borrowings

40,013

4.15 %

6,301

0.19 %

Long-term borrowings

19,090

2.15 %

22,995

1.99 %

Junior subordinated debt securities

54,420

4.40 %

61,653

2.99 %

Total Borrowings

149,359

3.01 %

160,913

1.49 %

Total Other Costing Liabilities

15,163

3.69 %

— %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,107,492

0.49 %

5,453,979

0.24 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,877,758

2,735,710

Shareholders' equity

1,181,788

1,186,161

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,167,038

$9,375,850









Net Interest Margin(8)


3.76 %

3.22 %

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2022

2022

2021


Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate

$7,323

0.23 %

$8,556

0.27 %

$32,892

1.02 %

Commercial and industrial

2,974

0.17 %

3,847

0.22 %

19,810

1.15 %

Commercial construction

384

0.10 %

384

0.10 %

2,471

0.56 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

10,681

0.20 %

12,787

0.24 %

55,173

1.02 %

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

6,063

0.54 %

7,357

0.70 %

8,227

0.91 %

Home equity

2,031

0.31 %

2,216

0.34 %

2,733

0.48 %

Installment and other consumer

277

0.22 %

417

0.33 %

158

0.15 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

8,371

0.43 %

9,990

0.54 %

11,118

0.70 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans

$19,052

0.27 %

$22,777

0.32 %

$66,291

0.95 %



2022

2022

2021


Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Charge-offs

$1,718

$1,239

$18,048

Recoveries

(808)

(529)

(393)

Net Loan Charge-offs

$910

$710

$17,655









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Commercial loans:






Commercial real estate

$412

$304

$1,352

Commercial and industrial

150

80

16,053

Commercial construction



(10)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

562

384

17,395

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

51

41

104

Home equity

136

111

8

Installment and other consumer

161

174

148

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

348

326

260

Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$910

$710

$17,655






Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Charge-offs

$11,617

$37,524

Recoveries

(9,022)

(2,994)

Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,595

$34,530









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)






Commercial loans:






Commercial real estate

$768

$12,296

Commercial and industrial

213

21,483

Commercial construction

(1)

42

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

980

33,821

Consumer loans:






Residential mortgage

186

121

Home equity

233

288

Installment and other consumer

1,196

300

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

1,615

709

Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,595

$34,530









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2022

2022

2021

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data





Nonaccrual loans

$19,052

$22,777

$66,291

OREO

3,065

6,022

13,313

Total nonperforming assets

22,117

28,799

79,604

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

2,894

3,860

21,774

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

8,891

8,925

9,921

Total troubled debt restructurings

11,785

12,785

31,695

Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.27 %

0.32 %

0.95 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.31 %

0.41 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.41 %

1.40 %

1.41 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.41 %

1.41 %

1.43 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

532 %

438 %

149 %

Net loan charge-offs

$910

$710

$17,655

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.05 %

0.04 %

1.02 %










Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Asset Quality Data





Net loan charge-offs

$2,595

$34,530

Net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.04 %

0.49 %

   

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:


2022

2022

2021

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,659

$1,153,181

$1,206,454

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)

(377,961)

(378,871)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,986

$775,220

$827,583

Common shares outstanding

39,000

39,013

39,351

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.69

$19.87

$21.03







(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income (annualized)

$159,765

$147,781

$89,176

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,144

1,181

1,376

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$160,909

$148,962

$90,552







Average total shareholders' equity

$1,168,023

$1,185,162

$1,206,216

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability

(377,857)

(378,154)

(379,090)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$790,166

$807,008

$827,126

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

20.36 %

18.46 %

10.95 %







(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Income before taxes

$50,250

$46,427

$27,225

Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,176

2,498

7,128

Total

$53,426

$48,925

$34,353

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$211,961

$194,106

$136,292

Average assets

$8,984,616

$9,009,369

$9,490,357

PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.36 %

2.15 %

1.44 %







(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$51,275

$49,633

$50,189







Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

89,058

83,798

68,438

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

532

521

510

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,590

$84,319

$68,948

Noninterest income

15,643

14,760

16,104

Less: net gains on sale of securities


(198)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$105,233

$98,881

$85,052

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

48.73 %

50.19 %

59.01 %







S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)





Net income

$135,520

$110,343

Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax

1,199

1,400

Net income before amortization of intangibles



$136,719

$111,743







Average total shareholders' equity

$1,181,788

$1,186,161

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability

(378,303)

(379,612)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$803,485

$806,549

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

17.02 %

13.85 %







(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





Income before taxes

$168,930

$135,668

Plus: Provision for credit losses

8,366

16,215

Total

$177,296

$151,883

Average assets

$9,167,038

$9,375,850

PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.93 %

1.62 %







(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





Noninterest expense

$196,746

$188,925







Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

315,783

276,112

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

2,052

2,316

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$317,835

$278,428

Noninterest income

58,259

64,696

Less: net gains on sale of securities

(198)

(29)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$375,896

$343,095

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

52.34 %

55.06 %







(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income and dividend income

$340,751

$289,262

Less: interest expense

(24,968)

(13,150)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$315,783

$276,112

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

2,052

2,316

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$317,835

$278,428

Average interest-earning assets

$8,445,958

$8,649,372

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.76 %

3.22 %

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:


2022

2022

2021

Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,659

$1,153,181

$1,206,454

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)

(377,961)

(378,871)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,986

$775,220

$827,583







Total assets

$9,110,567

$8,935,969

$9,488,529

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)

(377,961)

(378,871)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,732,894

$8,558,008

$9,109,658

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.24 %

9.06 %

9.08 %







(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)





Interest income and dividend income

$103,208

$89,835

$71,135

Less: interest expense

(14,150)

(6,037)

(2,697)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$89,058

$83,798

$68,438

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

532

521

510

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,590

$84,319

$68,948

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$355,438

$334,526

$273,537

Average interest-earning assets

$8,220,689

$8,287,889

$8,768,329

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.33 %

4.04 %

3.12 %







SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

