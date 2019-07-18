S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its second quarter 2019 earnings. Second quarter net income was $26.1 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share (EPS), compared to first quarter of 2019 net income of $22.9 million, or $0.66 diluted EPS, and second quarter of 2018 net income of $21.4 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS.

Second Quarter of 2019 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.44%, return on average equity (ROE) was 11.00% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 15.89%.

Portfolio loans increased $97.7 million , or 6.6% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

S & T announced expansion into Southeastern Pennsylvania with the signing of a definitive merger agreement where S & T will acquire DNB Financial Corporation ( $1.2 billion of assets) in an all-stock transaction.

S & T's Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share dividend, which is an increase of 8% compared to a $0.25 dividend in the same period last year.

"We are pleased to report quality earnings for the second quarter with solid loan growth," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "The execution of our growth strategy continues with the announcement of our merger with DNB Financial Corporation, Inc. in Southeastern Pennsylvania. We look forward to closing the transaction during the fourth quarter and entering into the robust markets of Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.5 million to $60.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $60.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average loan balances of $44.5 million and one additional day in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 3 basis points to 3.68% from 3.71% in the first quarter of 2019. Loan rates remained unchanged at 5.06% and total interest-bearing liability costs increased 3 basis points to 1.58% compared to 1.55% in the first quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans decreased $3.0 million to $45.0 million, or 0.75% of total loans, compared to $48.0 million, or 0.81% at March 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses was $2.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 mainly due to stable credit quality and lower charge-offs. The allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.5 million to $12.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to an increase in other income of $0.8 million primarily related to higher commercial loan swap and syndication fees. Noninterest income was also impacted by a $0.5 million increase in debit and credit card fees compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to seasonality.

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million to $40.4 million compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was in part due to merger related expense of $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2019. Other expense increased $0.7 million primarily related to $0.4 million for losses on the sale of OREO and $0.3 million of higher loan collection costs.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $7.3 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.2 billion at March 31, 2019. Loan growth was strong during the quarter with an increase of $97.7 million, or 6.6% annualized compared to the first quarter of 2019. Commercial loans grew $73.5 million during the quarter, or 6.3% annualized, due mainly to growth in the commercial and industrial and construction portfolios. Consumer loans grew $24.2 million, 7.6% annualized, driven by growth in residential mortgage. Deposits were $5.9 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $5.8 billion at March 31, 2019. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation Announce Merger

On June 5, 2019, S&T and DNB Financial Corporation (DNB), the holding company for DNB First, a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 14 locations, jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which S&T will acquire DNB in an all-stock transaction. DNB shareholders will receive 1.22 shares of S&T stock for each share of DNB stock. Based on S&T's June 4, 2019 closing price of $38.75 per share, the transaction will have an aggregate value of approximately $206 million, or $47.28 per share. The merger will expand S&T's footprint into Southeastern Pennsylvania, gaining a new presence in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties and increasing assets by $1.2 billion. On a combined basis, S&T will have approximately $8.4 billion in total assets. S&T and DNB expect to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2019 after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of DNB. The second quarter of 2019 results included $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of merger related expenses.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.27 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held July 15, 2019. This dividend is an 8% increase compared to a $0.25 dividend in the same period last year. The dividend is payable August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, 2019. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 25, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 49690.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses, cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2019

2019

2018



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $74,728

$73,392

$66,610

Investment securities:











Taxable 3,647

3,790

3,519

Tax-exempt 834

844

872

Dividends 415

564

580

Total Interest and Dividend Income 79,624

78,590

71,581















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 16,055

14,981

9,166

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 2,742

3,253

4,012

Total Interest Expense 18,797

18,234

13,178















NET INTEREST INCOME 60,827

60,356

58,403

Provision for loan losses 2,205

5,649

9,345

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 58,622

54,707

49,058















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities —

—

—

Debit and credit card 3,501

2,974

3,309

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,212

3,153

3,227

Wealth management 2,062

2,048

2,616

Mortgage banking 637

494

831

Other 3,489

2,693

2,268

Total Noninterest Income 12,901

11,362

12,251















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 20,290

20,910

18,611

Data processing and information technology 3,414

3,233

2,379

Net occupancy 2,949

3,036

2,804

Furniture, equipment and software 2,301

2,230

2,134

Other taxes 1,456

1,185

1,739

Marketing 1,310

1,141

1,190

Professional services and legal 1,145

1,184

888

FDIC insurance 695

516

739

Merger related expense 618

—

—

Other 6,174

5,484

5,379

Total Noninterest Expense 40,352

38,919

35,863















Income Before Taxes 31,171

27,150

25,446

Provision for income taxes 5,070

4,222

4,010















Net Income $26,101

$22,928

$21,436















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 34,330,338

34,330,136

35,009,945

Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,201,448

34,542,811

35,057,576

Diluted earnings per share $0.76

$0.66

$0.61

Dividends declared per share $0.27

$0.27

$0.25

Dividend yield (annualized) 2.88%

2.73%

2.31%

Dividends paid to net income 35.41%

40.64%

40.69%

Book value $28.11

$27.47

$25.91

Tangible book value(1) $19.68

$19.04

$17.63

Market value $37.48

$39.53

$43.24















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets 1.44%

1.29%

1.22%

Return on average shareholders' equity 11.00%

9.84%

9.52%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 15.89%

14.27%

14.14%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(3) 54.03%

53.55%

50.09%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited























Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees



$148,120

$129,665

Investment securities:











Taxable



7,437

6,948

Tax-exempt



1,679

1,746

Dividends



978

1,251

Total Interest Income



158,214

139,610















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



31,036

17,012

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



5,995

7,264

Total Interest Expense



37,031

24,276















NET INTEREST INCOME



121,183

115,334

Provision for loan losses



7,854

11,817

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



113,329

103,517















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



—

—

Debit and credit card



6,476

6,347

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,365

6,468

Wealth management



4,109

5,298

Mortgage banking



1,131

1,432

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business



—

1,873

Other



6,182

4,626

Total Noninterest Income



24,263

26,044















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



41,199

37,426

Data processing and information technology



6,646

4,704

Net occupancy



5,986

5,677

Furniture, equipment and software



4,531

4,090

Other taxes



2,641

3,587

Marketing



2,452

1,892

Professional services and legal



2,329

1,939

FDIC insurance



1,211

1,847

Merger related expense



618

—

Other



11,658

10,783

Total Noninterest Expense



79,271

71,945















Income Before Taxes



58,321

57,616

Provision for income taxes



9,292

10,017















Net Income



$49,029

$47,599















Per Share Data:











Average shares outstanding - diluted



34,369,756

35,043,041

Diluted earnings per share



$1.43

$1.36

Dividends declared per share



$0.54

$0.47

Dividends paid to net income



37.85%

34.44%















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.37%

1.37%

Return on average shareholders' equity



10.43%

10.71%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)



15.09%

15.95%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)



53.79%

50.22%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2019

2019

2018



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $122,876

$116,820

$137,933

Securities, at fair value 668,588

680,420

688,341

Loans held for sale 8,135

2,706

3,801

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 2,906,895

2,901,625

2,788,641

Commercial and industrial 1,559,727

1,513,007

1,455,578

Commercial construction 267,203

245,658

299,787

Total Commercial Loans 4,733,825

4,660,290

4,544,006

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 751,355

729,914

698,440

Home equity 464,195

463,566

471,622

Installment and other consumer 72,041

70,960

66,638

Consumer construction 11,784

10,722

5,412

Total Consumer Loans 1,299,375

1,275,162

1,242,112

Total Portfolio Loans 6,033,200

5,935,452

5,786,118

Allowance for loan losses (61,479)

(61,409)

(60,517)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 5,971,721

5,874,043

5,725,601

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 22,491

19,959

35,782

Goodwill 287,446

287,446

287,446

Other assets 253,348

247,868

218,442

Total Assets $7,334,605

$7,229,262

$7,097,346















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $1,462,386

$1,423,436

$1,410,211

Interest-bearing demand 549,663

541,053

553,729

Money market 1,742,334

1,700,964

1,267,623

Savings 754,062

767,175

845,526

Certificates of deposit 1,348,255

1,400,773

1,316,444

Total Deposits 5,856,700

5,833,401

5,393,533















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 14,154

23,427

44,724

Short-term borrowings 295,000

235,000

600,000

Long-term borrowings 69,791

70,418

46,062

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings 424,564

374,464

736,405

Other liabilities 88,388

78,241

60,275

Total Liabilities 6,369,652

6,286,106

6,190,213















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 964,953

943,156

907,133

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,334,605

$7,229,262

$7,097,346















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 13.16%

13.05%

12.78%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(4) 9.59%

9.42%

9.07%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.12%

9.96%

9.87%

Common equity tier 1 capital 11.35%

11.35%

11.18%

Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.68%

11.69%

11.53%

Risk-based capital - total 13.15%

13.19%

13.04%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











2019

2019

2018





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $49,949 2.19% $53,588 2.63% $55,015 1.60%

Securities, at fair value 673,117 2.66% 680,517 2.68% 685,132 2.60%

Loans held for sale 1,452 4.44% 894 4.07% 1,528 7.43%

Commercial real estate 2,895,146 5.01% 2,905,272 5.02% 2,774,882 4.71%

Commercial and industrial 1,559,222 5.17% 1,508,658 5.20% 1,431,861 4.66%

Commercial construction 242,192 5.37% 249,997 5.37% 324,934 4.76%

Total Commercial Loans 4,696,560 5.08% 4,663,927 5.10% 4,531,677 4.70%

Residential mortgage 734,372 4.50% 722,554 4.38% 691,634 4.23%

Home equity 463,480 5.42% 467,739 5.44% 472,927 4.81%

Installment and other consumer 71,319 7.23% 69,099 7.17% 67,186 6.79%

Consumer construction 11,014 5.41% 9,466 6.19% 4,570 4.76%

Total Consumer Loans 1,280,185 4.99% 1,268,858 4.93% 1,236,317 4.60%

Total Portfolio Loans 5,976,745 5.06% 5,932,785 5.06% 5,767,994 4.68%

Total Loans 5,978,197 5.06% 5,933,679 5.06% 5,769,522 4.68%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 21,141 6.97% 24,471 8.49% 34,130 6.30%

Total Interest-earning Assets 6,722,404 4.81% 6,692,255 4.81% 6,543,799 4.44%

Noninterest-earning assets 523,636

518,500

491,246



Total Assets $7,246,040

$7,210,755

$7,035,045



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $550,200 0.46% $545,695 0.41% $571,260 0.31%

Money market 1,695,349 1.93% 1,568,417 1.89% 1,251,171 1.29%

Savings 760,743 0.26% 770,587 0.25% 851,702 0.20%

Certificates of deposit 1,389,968 1.95% 1,434,511 1.88% 1,295,473 1.32%

Total interest-bearing Deposits 4,396,260 1.46% 4,319,209 1.41% 3,969,606 0.93%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 16,337 0.69% 23,170 0.52% 48,980 0.41%

Short-term borrowings 242,759 2.71% 319,389 2.72% 617,891 2.06%

Long-term borrowings 70,049 2.86% 70,196 2.84% 46,317 2.24%

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 5.03% 45,619 5.21% 45,619 4.61%

Total Borrowings 374,764 2.94% 458,374 2.88% 758,807 2.12%

Total interest-bearing Liabilities 4,771,024 1.58% 4,777,584 1.55% 4,728,413 1.12%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,523,676

1,488,057

1,403,771



Shareholders' equity 951,340

945,114

902,861



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,246,040

$7,210,755

$7,035,045



















Net Interest Margin(5)

3.68%

3.71%

3.64%



















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



























Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2019

2018



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$51,758 2.42% $55,509 1.63%

Securities, at fair value



676,797 2.67% 686,017 2.57%

Loans held for sale



1,175 4.29% 1,737 6.44%

Commercial real estate



2,900,181 5.01% 2,733,168 4.64%

Commercial and industrial



1,534,080 5.18% 1,431,725 4.53%

Commercial construction



246,073 5.37% 349,893 4.63%

Total Commercial Loans



4,680,334 5.09% 4,514,786 4.61%

Residential mortgage



728,495 4.44% 692,961 4.21%

Home equity



465,598 5.43% 476,967 4.64%

Installment and other consumer



70,215 7.20% 67,024 6.74%

Consumer construction



10,244 5.77% 4,192 4.73%

Total Consumer Loans



1,274,552 4.96% 1,241,145 4.52%

Total Portfolio Loans



5,954,886 5.06% 5,755,931 4.59%

Total Loans



5,956,061 5.06% 5,757,668 4.59%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



22,797 7.79% 32,681 7.13%

Total Interest-earning Assets



6,707,413 4.81% 6,531,875 4.36%

Noninterest-earning assets



521,082

490,476



Total Assets



$7,228,495

$7,022,351



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$547,960 0.44% $573,307 0.28%

Money market



1,632,234 1.91% 1,222,770 1.20%

Savings



765,638 0.25% 862,947 0.20%

Certificates of deposit



1,412,117 1.92% 1,325,379 1.23%

Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,357,949 1.44% 3,984,403 0.86%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



19,735 0.59% 48,380 0.40%

Short-term borrowings



280,862 2.72% 607,013 1.89%

Long-term borrowings



70,122 2.85% 46,626 2.12%

Junior subordinated debt securities



45,619 5.12% 45,619 4.38%

Total Borrowings



416,338 2.90% 747,638 1.96%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



4,774,287 1.56% 4,732,041 1.03%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,505,964

1,393,939



Shareholders' equity



948,244

896,371



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$7,228,495

$7,022,351



















Net Interest Margin (8)





3.70%

3.61%

