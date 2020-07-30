S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Second Quarter Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced a net loss of ($33.1) million, or ($0.85) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $26.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a previously disclosed customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, resulting in a net loss for the second quarter of 2020. S&T continues to pursue all available sources of recovery to mitigate the loss.
"While we are very disappointed in the loss that we experienced this quarter related to the fraudulent activities of a single business customer, we are a resilient company with 118 years of history overcoming all manner of challenges. I am confident we will emerge from this situation as strong, if not stronger, than before," said Todd Brice, Chief Executive Officer. "The personalized assistance given to our customers who are experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 is a direct reflection of the integral role we play in the communities where we operate. As we move forward, we will continue to be a source of strength for our customers and our employees."
Impact and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:
As we navigate through these uncertain times, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and the customers and communities that we serve. We continue to support our customers through the potential financial hardships that have arisen through this crisis, including:
- Providing consumer and homeowner needs-based loan assistance with payment deferrals for 1,071 loans totaling $123.0 million
- Providing commercial and business needs-based loan assistance with payment deferrals for 1,289 loans totaling $1.3 billion
- Originating SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $547.6 million
Second Quarter of 2020 Highlights:
- Return on average assets (ROA) was (1.41%), return on average equity (ROE) was (11.17%) and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was (16.19%). Excluding the loss from the customer fraud ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.57%, ROE (non-GAAP) was 4.48% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 6.86%.
- Portfolio loans increased $301.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the PPP portfolio, loans decreased $245.8 million.
- With an influx of funds from PPP loans and stimulus payments, along with the heightened liquidity concerns of customers, deposits increased $810.0 million to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020.
- Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.31% compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020.
- The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.52% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.64% at June 30, 2020.
- S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.
"While we faced many challenges during the quarter given the uncertain environment, I couldn't be prouder of the incredible work that our employees have done for our customers," said Todd Brice. "A testament to our employees was the recent announcement that S&T Bank was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic, including best in communication and advice, by J.D. Power which is a reflection of the confidence and trust our customers have in our great employees at S&T Bank."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Average loans increased $474.2 million mainly due to loans from the PPP of $449.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 22 basis points to 3.31% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.53% in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 64 basis points to 4.00% and total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 48 basis points to 0.67%.
Asset Quality
The customer fraud that resulted in a $58.7 million loss to the bank had a significant impact on asset quality during the second quarter of 2020. The customer also had a $15.1 million lending relationship which was charged down by $4.2 million leaving a new nonperforming loan of $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $68.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the fraud, net loan charge-offs were $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses increased $66.7 million to $86.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $16.3 million to $90.1 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $73.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The uncertainty around the economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the higher allowance for credit losses of 1.52% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020 compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.64%.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $2.8 million to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest income increased by $3.7 million primarily due to the increase in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan of $2.1 million and an increase in the fair value of equity securities of $1.9 million. Mortgage banking income improved during the quarter by $1.4 million due to increased refinancing activity. These increases were offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $1.2 million and commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million due to lower activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noninterest expense decreased $2.9 million to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense was mainly due to merger expenses of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other expense decreased $1.6 million related to historic tax credits of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Professional services and legal increased $0.9 million mainly due to higher legal expense compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $468.8 million to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $9.0 billion at March 31, 2020. Portfolio loans increased $301.8 million, which included $547.6 million of loans from the PPP, compared to March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP portfolio, loans decreased $245.8 million due to decreased activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deposits increased $810.0 million to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in deposits relates largely to customer PPP loans and stimulus payments along with customers conservatively holding cash deposits in these uncertain times.
All regulatory risk-based capital ratios declined at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020, except for total capital, due to a decrease in retained earnings offset in part by a reduction in risk weighted assets. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on July 27, 2020. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2020.
Conference Call
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loans, including fees
|
$75,498
|
$82,051
|
$74,728
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
3,791
|
4,282
|
3,647
|
Tax-exempt
|
959
|
803
|
834
|
Dividends
|
231
|
453
|
415
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
80,479
|
87,589
|
79,624
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
9,227
|
15,338
|
16,055
|
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
|
1,104
|
2,215
|
2,742
|
Total Interest Expense
|
10,331
|
17,553
|
18,797
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
70,148
|
70,036
|
60,827
|
Provision for credit losses
|
86,759
|
20,050
|
2,205
|
Net Interest (Loss) Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
(16,611)
|
49,986
|
58,622
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
142
|
—
|
—
|
Debit and credit card
|
3,612
|
3,482
|
3,501
|
Mortgage banking
|
2,623
|
1,236
|
637
|
Wealth management
|
2,586
|
2,362
|
2,062
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,342
|
3,558
|
3,212
|
Commercial loan swap income
|
945
|
2,484
|
1,102
|
Other
|
2,974
|
(719)
|
2,387
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
15,224
|
12,403
|
12,901
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
21,419
|
21,335
|
20,290
|
Data processing and information technology
|
3,585
|
3,868
|
3,414
|
Net occupancy
|
3,437
|
3,765
|
2,949
|
Furniture, equipment and software
|
3,006
|
2,519
|
2,301
|
Professional services and legal
|
1,932
|
1,048
|
1,145
|
Other taxes
|
1,604
|
1,600
|
1,456
|
FDIC insurance
|
1,048
|
770
|
695
|
Marketing
|
979
|
1,111
|
1,310
|
Merger related expense
|
—
|
2,342
|
618
|
Other
|
6,468
|
8,033
|
6,174
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
43,478
|
46,391
|
40,352
|
(Loss) Income Before Taxes
|
(44,865)
|
15,998
|
31,171
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(11,793)
|
2,767
|
5,070
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
($33,072)
|
$13,231
|
$26,101
|
Per Share Data
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
39,263,460
|
39,125,425
|
34,330,338
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
39,013,161
|
39,325,938
|
34,201,448
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
($0.85)
|
$0.34
|
$0.76
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$0.28
|
$0.28
|
$0.27
|
Dividend yield (annualized)
|
4.78%
|
4.10%
|
2.88%
|
Dividends paid to net income
|
NM
|
83.52%
|
35.41%
|
Book value
|
$28.93
|
$30.06
|
$28.11
|
Tangible book value (1)
|
$19.22
|
$20.29
|
$19.68
|
Market value
|
$23.45
|
$27.32
|
$37.48
|
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
|
Return on average assets
|
(1.41%)
|
0.61%
|
1.44%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
(11.17%)
|
4.47%
|
11.00%
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
|
(16.19%)
|
6.82%
|
15.89%
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)
|
50.51%
|
52.89%
|
54.03%
|
NM - Not Meaningful
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans, including fees
|
$157,549
|
$148,120
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
8,074
|
7,437
|
Tax-exempt
|
1,762
|
1,679
|
Dividends
|
684
|
978
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
168,069
|
158,214
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
24,565
|
31,036
|
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
|
3,320
|
5,995
|
Total Interest Expense
|
27,885
|
37,031
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
140,184
|
121,183
|
Provision for credit losses
|
106,809
|
7,854
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
33,375
|
113,329
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
142
|
—
|
Debit and credit card
|
7,093
|
6,476
|
Mortgage banking
|
3,859
|
1,131
|
Wealth management
|
4,949
|
4,109
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
5,900
|
6,365
|
Commercial swap fee income
|
3,429
|
1,683
|
Other
|
2,255
|
4,499
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
27,627
|
24,263
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
42,754
|
41,199
|
Data processing and information technology
|
7,453
|
6,646
|
Net occupancy
|
7,202
|
5,986
|
Furniture, equipment and software
|
5,525
|
4,531
|
Professional services and legal
|
2,980
|
2,329
|
Other taxes
|
3,205
|
2,641
|
FDIC insurance
|
1,818
|
1,211
|
Marketing
|
2,090
|
2,452
|
Merger related expense
|
2,342
|
618
|
Other
|
14,501
|
11,658
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
89,869
|
79,271
|
(Loss) Income Before Taxes
|
(28,867)
|
58,321
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(9,026)
|
9,292
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
($19,841)
|
$49,029
|
Per Share Data
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
39,142,351
|
34,369,756
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
($0.51)
|
$1.43
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$0.56
|
$0.54
|
Dividends paid to net income
|
NM
|
37.85%
|
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
|
Return on average assets
|
(0.44%)
|
1.37%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
(3.35%)
|
10.43%
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)
|
(4.68%)
|
15.09%
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)
|
51.68%
|
53.37%
|
NM - Not Meaningful
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
|
$351,365
|
$187,684
|
$122,876
|
Securities, at fair value
|
804,366
|
799,532
|
668,588
|
Loans held for sale
|
14,259
|
7,309
|
8,135
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,345,513
|
3,442,495
|
2,906,895
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,140,355
|
1,781,402
|
1,559,727
|
Commercial construction
|
459,264
|
396,518
|
267,203
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,945,132
|
5,620,415
|
4,733,825
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
971,023
|
988,816
|
751,355
|
Home equity
|
539,519
|
544,405
|
464,195
|
Installment and other consumer
|
79,816
|
79,887
|
72,041
|
Consumer construction
|
13,068
|
13,222
|
11,784
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
1,603,426
|
1,626,330
|
1,299,375
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
7,548,558
|
7,246,745
|
6,033,200
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(114,609)
|
(96,850)
|
(61,479)
|
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
|
7,433,949
|
7,149,895
|
5,971,721
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
|
15,151
|
28,253
|
22,491
|
Goodwill
|
373,289
|
374,270
|
287,446
|
Other assets
|
481,917
|
458,553
|
253,348
|
Total Assets
|
$9,474,296
|
$9,005,496
|
$7,334,605
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$2,250,958
|
$1,702,960
|
$1,462,386
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,055,261
|
962,937
|
549,663
|
Money market
|
2,121,588
|
1,967,692
|
1,742,334
|
Savings
|
916,268
|
836,237
|
754,062
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,523,841
|
1,588,053
|
1,348,255
|
Total Deposits
|
7,867,916
|
7,057,879
|
5,856,700
|
Borrowings:
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
92,159
|
69,644
|
14,154
|
Short-term borrowings
|
84,541
|
410,240
|
295,000
|
Long-term borrowings
|
49,489
|
50,180
|
69,791
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
64,053
|
64,038
|
45,619
|
Total Borrowings
|
290,242
|
594,102
|
424,564
|
Other liabilities
|
180,361
|
177,264
|
88,388
|
Total Liabilities
|
8,338,519
|
7,829,245
|
6,369,652
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,135,777
|
1,176,251
|
964,953
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,474,296
|
$9,005,496
|
$7,334,605
|
Capitalization Ratios
|
Shareholders' equity / assets
|
11.99%
|
13.06%
|
13.16%
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)
|
8.30%
|
9.21%
|
9.59%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.89%
|
10.03%
|
10.12%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
10.70%
|
10.93%
|
11.35%
|
Risk-based capital - tier 1
|
11.10%
|
11.32%
|
11.68%
|
Risk-based capital - total
|
12.74%
|
12.73%
|
13.15%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$163,019
|
0.08%
|
$99,646
|
1.42%
|
$49,949
|
2.19%
|
Securities, at fair value
|
785,229
|
2.56%
|
786,858
|
2.54%
|
673,117
|
2.66%
|
Loans held for sale
|
9,931
|
3.08%
|
1,867
|
3.76%
|
1,452
|
4.44%
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,389,616
|
4.23%
|
3,408,684
|
4.73%
|
2,895,146
|
5.01%
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,200,148
|
3.61%
|
1,751,678
|
4.53%
|
1,559,222
|
5.17%
|
Commercial construction
|
430,912
|
3.75%
|
386,363
|
4.68%
|
242,192
|
5.37%
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
6,020,676
|
3.97%
|
5,546,725
|
4.66%
|
4,696,560
|
5.08%
|
Residential mortgage
|
976,916
|
4.20%
|
990,866
|
4.18%
|
734,372
|
4.50%
|
Home equity
|
543,770
|
3.69%
|
540,193
|
4.84%
|
463,480
|
5.42%
|
Installment and other consumer
|
79,944
|
6.34%
|
79,680
|
7.01%
|
71,319
|
7.23%
|
Consumer construction
|
12,758
|
4.58%
|
10,508
|
4.61%
|
11,014
|
5.41%
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
1,613,388
|
4.14%
|
1,621,247
|
4.54%
|
1,280,185
|
4.99%
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
7,634,064
|
4.00%
|
7,167,972
|
4.64%
|
5,976,745
|
5.06%
|
Total Loans
|
7,643,995
|
4.00%
|
7,169,839
|
4.64%
|
5,978,197
|
5.06%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
|
19,709
|
3.75%
|
23,601
|
6.90%
|
21,141
|
6.97%
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
8,611,952
|
3.80%
|
8,079,944
|
4.40%
|
6,722,404
|
4.81%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
817,767
|
687,382
|
523,636
|
Total Assets
|
$9,429,719
|
$8,767,326
|
$7,246,040
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$1,033,905
|
0.24%
|
$942,030
|
0.59%
|
$550,200
|
0.46%
|
Money market
|
2,076,483
|
0.50%
|
1,993,764
|
1.27%
|
1,695,349
|
1.93%
|
Savings
|
887,357
|
0.07%
|
830,985
|
0.23%
|
760,743
|
0.26%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,560,885
|
1.51%
|
1,601,324
|
1.80%
|
1,389,968
|
1.95%
|
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|
5,558,630
|
0.67%
|
5,368,103
|
1.15%
|
4,396,260
|
1.46%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
85,302
|
0.25%
|
30,790
|
0.56%
|
16,337
|
0.69%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
178,273
|
0.38%
|
286,365
|
1.61%
|
242,759
|
2.71%
|
Long-term borrowings
|
49,774
|
2.53%
|
51,845
|
2.52%
|
70,049
|
2.86%
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
64,044
|
3.58%
|
64,195
|
4.40%
|
45,619
|
5.03%
|
Total Borrowings
|
377,393
|
1.18%
|
433,195
|
2.06%
|
374,764
|
2.94%
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
5,936,023
|
0.70%
|
5,801,298
|
1.22%
|
4,771,024
|
1.58%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,302,676
|
1,776,453
|
1,523,676
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,191,020
|
1,189,575
|
951,340
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,429,719
|
$8,767,326
|
$7,246,040
|
Net Interest Margin (5)
|
3.31%
|
3.53%
|
3.68%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$131,332
|
0.59%
|
$51,758
|
2.42%
|
Securities, at fair value
|
786,043
|
2.55%
|
676,797
|
2.67%
|
Loans held for sale
|
5,899
|
3.19%
|
1,175
|
4.29%
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,399,150
|
4.48%
|
2,900,181
|
5.01%
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,975,913
|
4.02%
|
1,534,080
|
5.18%
|
Commercial construction
|
408,638
|
4.19%
|
246,073
|
5.37%
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,783,701
|
4.30%
|
4,680,334
|
5.09%
|
Residential mortgage
|
983,891
|
4.19%
|
728,495
|
4.44%
|
Home equity
|
541,981
|
4.26%
|
465,598
|
5.43%
|
Installment and other consumer
|
79,812
|
6.67%
|
70,215
|
7.20%
|
Consumer construction
|
11,633
|
4.59%
|
10,244
|
5.77%
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
1,617,317
|
4.34%
|
1,274,552
|
4.96%
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
7,401,018
|
4.31%
|
5,954,886
|
5.06%
|
Total Loans
|
7,406,917
|
4.31%
|
5,956,061
|
5.06%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
|
21,655
|
5.47%
|
22,797
|
7.79%
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
8,345,947
|
4.09%
|
6,707,413
|
4.81%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
752,576
|
521,082
|
Total Assets
|
$9,098,523
|
$7,228,495
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$987,968
|
0.41%
|
$547,960
|
0.44%
|
Money market
|
2,035,124
|
0.88%
|
1,632,234
|
1.91%
|
Savings
|
859,171
|
0.15%
|
765,638
|
0.25%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,581,104
|
1.66%
|
1,412,117
|
1.92%
|
Total Interest-bearing deposits
|
5,463,367
|
0.90%
|
4,357,949
|
1.44%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
58,046
|
0.33%
|
19,735
|
0.59%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
232,319
|
1.14%
|
280,862
|
2.72%
|
Long-term borrowings
|
50,809
|
2.53%
|
70,122
|
2.85%
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
64,120
|
3.99%
|
45,619
|
5.12%
|
Total Borrowings
|
405,294
|
1.65%
|
416,338
|
2.90%
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
5,868,661
|
0.96%
|
4,774,287
|
1.56%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,039,565
|
1,505,964
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,190,297
|
948,244
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,098,523
|
$7,228,495
|
Net Interest Margin (8)
|
3.42%
|
3.70%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
|
Commercial loans:
|
% NPL
|
% NPL
|
% NPL
|
Commercial real estate
|
$61,643
|
1.84%
|
$50,508
|
1.47%
|
$28,783
|
0.99%
|
Commercial and industrial
|
8,484
|
0.40%
|
9,081
|
0.51%
|
4,130
|
0.26%
|
Commercial construction
|
1,504
|
0.33%
|
571
|
0.14%
|
1,226
|
0.46%
|
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
|
71,631
|
1.20%
|
60,160
|
1.07%
|
34,139
|
0.72%
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
14,649
|
1.51%
|
10,582
|
1.07%
|
6,782
|
0.90%
|
Home equity
|
3,814
|
0.71%
|
2,797
|
0.51%
|
4,081
|
0.88%
|
Installment and other consumer
|
19
|
0.02%
|
258
|
0.32%
|
25
|
0.03%
|
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
|
18,482
|
1.14%
|
13,637
|
0.83%
|
10,888
|
0.83%
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
$90,113
|
1.19%
|
$73,797
|
1.02%
|
$45,027
|
0.75%
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$68,304
|
$11,445
|
$2,667
|
Recoveries
|
(231)
|
(289)
|
(532)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$68,072
|
$11,156
|
$2,135
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Commercial loans:
|
Customer fraud
|
$58,671
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,588
|
428
|
522
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,060
|
10,265
|
1,344
|
Commercial construction
|
(19)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
67,300
|
10,691
|
1,864
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
74
|
19
|
(154)
|
Home equity
|
16
|
80
|
57
|
Installment and other consumer
|
682
|
366
|
368
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
772
|
465
|
271
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$68,072
|
$11,156
|
$2,135
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$79,749
|
$8,691
|
Recoveries
|
(520)
|
(1,320)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$79,229
|
$7,371
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Commercial loans:
|
Customer fraud
|
$58,671
|
$—
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,016
|
401
|
Commercial and industrial
|
13,325
|
6,403
|
Commercial construction
|
(21)
|
(3)
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
|
77,991
|
6,801
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
93
|
(38)
|
Home equity
|
97
|
39
|
Installment and other consumer
|
1,048
|
651
|
Consumer construction
|
—
|
(82)
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
1,238
|
570
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$79,229
|
$7,371
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$90,113
|
$73,797
|
$45,027
|
OREO
|
2,740
|
3,389
|
1,495
|
Nonperforming assets
|
92,853
|
77,186
|
46,522
|
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
|
31,755
|
36,054
|
9,943
|
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
|
15,536
|
15,189
|
20,690
|
Total troubled debt restructurings
|
47,291
|
51,243
|
30,633
|
Nonperforming loans / loans
|
1.19%
|
1.02%
|
0.75%
|
Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO
|
1.23%
|
1.06%
|
0.77%
|
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
|
1.52%
|
1.34%
|
1.02%
|
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
|
127%
|
131%
|
137%
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$68,072
|
$11,156
|
$2,135
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans
|
3.58%
|
0.63%
|
0.14%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$79,229
|
$7,371
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans
|
2.15%
|
0.25%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,135,777
|
$1,176,251
|
$964,953
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(383,032)
|
(384,557)
|
(289,701)
|
Tax effect of other intangible assets
|
2,046
|
2,160
|
474
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$754,791
|
$793,854
|
$675,726
|
Common shares outstanding
|
39,263
|
39,125
|
34,330
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$19.22
|
$20.29
|
$19.68
|
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net (loss) income (annualized)
|
($133,016)
|
$53,216
|
$104,689
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
2,623
|
2,542
|
654
|
Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
(551)
|
(534)
|
(137)
|
Net (loss) income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
($130,944)
|
$55,224
|
$105,206
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,191,020
|
$1,189,575
|
$951,340
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(384,197)
|
(382,025)
|
(289,784)
|
Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,116
|
2,235
|
491
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$808,939
|
$809,785
|
$662,047
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
(16.19%)
|
6.82%
|
15.89%
|
(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$43,478
|
$46,391
|
$40,352
|
Less: merger related expenses
|
—
|
(2,342)
|
618
|
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
|
$43,478
|
$44,049
|
$40,352
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$70,148
|
$70,036
|
$60,827
|
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
|
(142)
|
—
|
—
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
847
|
849
|
958
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$70,853
|
$70,885
|
$61,785
|
Noninterest income
|
15,224
|
12,403
|
12,901
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$86,077
|
$83,288
|
$74,686
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
50.51%
|
52.89%
|
54.03%
|
(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,135,777
|
$1,176,251
|
$964,953
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(383,032)
|
(384,557)
|
(289,701)
|
Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,046
|
2,160
|
474
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$754,791
|
$793,854
|
$675,726
|
Total assets
|
$9,474,296
|
$9,005,496
|
$7,334,605
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(383,032)
|
(384,557)
|
(289,701)
|
Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,046
|
2,160
|
474
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$9,093,310
|
$8,623,099
|
$7,045,378
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
8.30%
|
9.21%
|
9.59%
|
(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income
|
$80,479
|
$87,589
|
$79,624
|
Less: interest expense
|
10,331
|
17,553
|
18,797
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$70,148
|
$70,036
|
$60,827
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
847
|
849
|
958
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$70,995
|
$70,885
|
$61,785
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$285,540
|
$285,098
|
$247,819
|
Average earning assets
|
$8,611,952
|
$8,079,944
|
$6,722,404
|
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.31%
|
3.53%
|
3.68%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - continued:
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net (loss) income (annualized)
|
($39,900)
|
$98,870
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
2,582
|
697
|
Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
(542)
|
(146)
|
Net (loss) income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
($37,860)
|
$99,421
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,190,297
|
$948,244
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(383,111)
|
(289,869)
|
Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,176
|
509
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$809,362
|
$658,884
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
(4.68%)
|
15.09%
|
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$89,869
|
$79,271
|
Less: merger related expenses
|
(2,342)
|
(618)
|
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
|
$87,527
|
$78,653
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$140,184
|
$121,183
|
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
|
(142)
|
—
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,697
|
1,919
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$141,739
|
$123,102
|
Noninterest income
|
27,627
|
24,263
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$169,366
|
$147,365
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
51.68%
|
53.37%
|
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income
|
$168,069
|
$158,214
|
Less: interest expense
|
27,885
|
37,031
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
140,184
|
121,183
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,697
|
1,919
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$141,881
|
$123,102
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$285,321
|
$248,244
|
Average earning assets
|
$8,345,947
|
$6,707,413
|
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.42%
|
3.70%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
The following profitability metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are adjusted to exclude a $58.7 million loss related to a customer fraud.
|
2020
|
2020
|
Second
|
Six Months
|
Quarter
|
Ended June 30,
|
Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net loss
|
($33,072)
|
($19,841)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
58,671
|
58,671
|
Tax effect
|
(12,321)
|
(12,321)
|
Net income excluding fraud
|
$13,278
|
$26,509
|
Net income excluding fraud (annualized)
|
$53,404
|
$53,309
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
2,623
|
2,582
|
Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
(551)
|
(542)
|
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
$55,476
|
$55,349
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,191,020
|
$1,190,297
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(384,197)
|
(383,111)
|
Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,116
|
2,176
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$808,939
|
$809,362
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
6.86%
|
6.84%
|
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Net income excluding fraud (annualized)
|
$53,404
|
$53,309
|
Average total assets
|
9,429,719
|
9,098,523
|
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.57%
|
0.59%
|
Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net income excluding fraud (annualized)
|
$53,404
|
$53,309
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
1,191,020
|
1,190,297
|
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
4.48%
|
4.48%
