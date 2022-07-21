S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME

Jul 21, 2022, 07:30 ET
INDIANA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
- Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.83% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.63%.
- Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.71%.
- Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, and NIM (FTE) (Non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Strong consumer loan growth of $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022.
- Nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, compared to March 31, 2022.
- S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.
"Our performance was strong this quarter with significant growth in net interest income and net interest margin. We also saw significant improvement in our nonperforming assets with a decline of nearly 35% from the first quarter and a 66% decline from a year ago," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are extremely proud to be recently named by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank especially on the heels of our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. Both awards are an honor and a true reflection of our dedicated employees and the trust our customers have placed in us to help meet their financial needs."
Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the second quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 34 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged at 0.14%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points to 3.56% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter.
Total nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease primarily related to the resolution of a $9.9 million commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationship and additional loan pay-offs. Significant progress has been made in reducing nonperforming assets over the past year with a reduction of $74.9 million, or 65.9%, since June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 30 basis points to 0.55% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.85% at March 31, 2022 and 1.62% at June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross loan charge-offs of $7.7 million were offset by recoveries of $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2022. The C&I relationship previously mentioned resulted in a $5.5 million charge-off which was offset by a $3.9 million C&I recovery from a relationship that was charged off in 2019. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the net recovery of $2.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was 1.39% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2022.
Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Other income decreased $1.9 million primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a $0.5 million gain on sale of OREO in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to a shift in the volume of loans sold to loans held in the portfolio. Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million to $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives and medical expense offset by a decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. Professional services and legal increased $0.4 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.
Total assets were $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $479.1 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding, Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, increased by $107.2 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, with strong growth in both residential mortgages and home equity compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were stable at $2.7 billion compared to March 31, 2022.
Interest-bearing deposits declined $344.7 million compared to March 31, 2022. The decline in interest-bearing deposits was concentrated in higher balance, rate sensitive customer accounts.
During the second quarter of 2022, 151,220 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $4.2 million, or an average of $27.46 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share cash dividend on July 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power*. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Second
First
Second
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$71,018
$64,593
$66,942
Investment Securities:
Taxable
5,995
4,936
3,793
Tax-exempt
484
482
690
Dividends
102
98
152
Total Interest and Dividend Income
77,599
70,109
71,577
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,790
1,853
2,652
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
615
523
621
Total Interest Expense
2,405
2,376
3,273
NET INTEREST INCOME
75,194
67,733
68,304
Provision for credit losses
3,204
(512)
2,561
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
71,990
68,245
65,743
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
—
—
29
Debit and credit card
4,756
5,063
4,744
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,181
3,974
3,642
Wealth management
3,247
3,242
3,167
Mortgage banking
466
1,015
1,734
Other
(20)
1,932
2,108
Total Noninterest Income
12,630
15,226
15,424
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
24,811
23,712
24,515
Data processing and information technology
4,104
4,435
3,787
Occupancy
3,634
3,882
3,434
Furniture, equipment and software
2,939
2,777
2,402
Professional services and legal
2,380
1,949
1,637
Other taxes
1,682
1,537
1,832
Marketing
1,524
1,361
996
FDIC insurance
882
937
924
Other
6,468
6,824
6,302
Total Noninterest Expense
48,424
47,414
45,829
Income Before Taxes
36,196
36,057
35,338
Income tax expense
7,338
6,914
6,971
Net Income
$28,858
$29,143
$28,367
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,148,999
39,351,688
39,345,719
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,099,631
39,089,933
39,048,971
Diluted earnings per share
$0.74
$0.74
$0.72
Dividends declared per share
$0.30
$0.29
$0.28
Dividend yield (annualized)
4.37 %
3.92 %
3.58 %
Dividends paid to net income
40.86 %
39.06 %
38.74 %
Book value
$30.10
$30.11
$30.21
Tangible book value (1)
$20.44
$20.49
$20.57
Market value
$27.43
$29.58
$31.30
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.21 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.83 %
9.88 %
9.65 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)
14.63 %
14.61 %
14.41 %
Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets(3)
1.71 %
1.52 %
1.61 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)
54.82 %
56.82 %
54.37 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$135,611
$137,174
Investment Securities:
Taxable
10,931
7,356
Tax-exempt
966
1,503
Dividends
200
325
Total Interest and Dividend Income
147,708
146,358
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,643
6,133
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
1,138
1,263
Total Interest Expense
4,781
7,396
NET INTEREST INCOME
142,927
138,962
Provision for credit losses
2,692
5,699
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
140,235
133,263
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
—
29
Debit and credit card
9,819
8,906
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,155
7,116
Wealth management
6,489
6,111
Mortgage banking
1,481
6,044
Other
1,912
4,541
Total Noninterest Income
27,856
32,747
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
48,523
47,842
Data processing and information technology
8,539
8,012
Occupancy
7,516
7,261
Furniture, equipment and software
5,716
5,042
Professional services and legal
4,329
3,168
Other taxes
3,219
3,268
Marketing
2,885
2,318
FDIC insurance
1,819
1,970
Other
13,292
12,614
Total Noninterest Expense
95,838
91,495
Income Before Taxes
72,253
74,515
Income tax expense
14,252
14,247
Net Income
$58,001
$60,268
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,095,716
39,039,007
Diluted earnings per share
$1.48
$1.54
Dividends declared per share
$0.59
$0.56
Dividends paid to net income
39.96 %
36.44 %
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.25 %
1.31 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.85 %
10.39 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)
14.62 %
15.57 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)
1.62 %
1.75 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)
55.79 %
52.89 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Second
First
Second
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$344,694
$823,757
$985,278
Securities, at fair value
1,068,576
1,028,218
840,375
Loans held for sale
1,311
1,346
7,648
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,191,669
3,257,955
3,246,533
Commercial and industrial
1,695,031
1,675,316
1,774,358
Commercial construction
410,425
398,592
478,153
Total Commercial Loans
5,297,125
5,331,863
5,499,044
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
975,109
912,531
859,329
Home equity
611,893
581,821
547,658
Installment and other consumer
119,938
112,297
88,210
Consumer construction
36,829
25,399
13,110
Total Consumer Loans
1,743,769
1,632,048
1,508,307
Total Portfolio Loans
7,040,894
6,963,911
7,007,351
Allowance for credit losses
(98,095)
(99,915)
(109,636)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
6,942,799
6,863,996
6,897,715
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
7,949
9,349
10,106
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,424
Other assets
365,061
332,191
381,286
Total Assets
$9,103,814
$9,432,281
$9,495,832
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,736,849
$2,740,315
$2,668,833
Interest-bearing demand
880,432
1,070,656
979,300
Money market
1,888,506
1,992,916
2,047,254
Savings
1,125,344
1,117,985
1,050,256
Certificates of deposit
981,116
1,038,586
1,269,621
Total Deposits
7,612,247
7,960,458
8,015,264
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
39,259
70,112
68,587
Long-term borrowings
21,988
22,171
22,969
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,423
54,408
64,113
Total Borrowings
115,670
146,691
155,669
Other liabilities
197,539
140,182
136,166
Total Liabilities
7,925,456
8,247,331
8,307,099
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,178,358
1,184,950
1,188,733
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,103,814
$9,432,281
$9,495,832
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
12.94 %
12.56 %
12.52 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)
9.17 %
8.91 %
8.88 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.25 %
9.85 %
9.52 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.34 %
12.26 %
11.98 %
Risk-based capital - tier 1
12.74 %
12.67 %
12.40 %
Risk-based capital - total
14.23 %
14.18 %
14.00 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Second
First
Second
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$528,413
0.78 %
$756,141
0.16 %
$785,465
0.09 %
Securities, at fair value
1,024,106
2.19 %
1,002,212
2.10 %
826,861
2.19 %
Loans held for sale
1,406
3.95 %
1,545
3.51 %
4,353
3.01 %
Commercial real estate
3,197,406
4.14 %
3,257,238
3.65 %
3,251,894
3.69 %
Commercial and industrial
1,685,728
4.31 %
1,712,865
3.98 %
1,890,538
3.90 %
Commercial construction
404,856
3.78 %
409,264
3.30 %
462,928
3.34 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,287,990
4.16 %
5,379,367
3.73 %
5,605,359
3.73 %
Residential mortgage
939,756
3.98 %
896,268
4.02 %
863,254
4.17 %
Home equity
594,529
3.56 %
570,781
3.43 %
535,933
3.50 %
Installment and other consumer
119,041
5.36 %
109,972
5.44 %
84,259
6.05 %
Consumer construction
31,204
3.36 %
21,833
3.37 %
13,264
6.39 %
Total Consumer Loans
1,684,530
3.92 %
1,598,854
3.90 %
1,496,710
4.06 %
Total Portfolio Loans
6,972,520
4.11 %
6,978,221
|
3.77 %
|
7,102,069
|
3.80 %
|
Total Loans
|
6,973,926
|
4.11 %
|
6,979,765
|
3.77 %
|
7,106,422
|
3.80 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
|
8,939
|
3.69 %
|
9,280
|
3.40 %
|
10,529
|
4.51 %
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
8,535,384
|
3.67 %
|
8,747,398
|
3.27 %
|
8,729,277
|
3.31 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
690,207
|
709,246
|
704,635
|
Total Assets
|
$9,225,591
|
$9,456,644
|
$9,433,911
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$979,514
|
0.07 %
|
$986,639
|
0.08 %
|
$998,134
|
0.09 %
|
Money market
|
1,930,852
|
0.15 %
|
2,055,857
|
0.15 %
|
2,037,976
|
0.18 %
|
Savings
|
1,118,346
|
0.05 %
|
1,109,048
|
0.03 %
|
1,044,899
|
0.03 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,001,775
|
0.31 %
|
1,070,189
|
0.32 %
|
1,291,194
|
0.45 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|
5,030,487
|
0.14 %
|
5,221,733
|
0.14 %
|
5,372,203
|
0.20 %
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
50,037
|
0.10 %
|
81,790
|
0.10 %
|
67,838
|
0.10 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
22,072
|
2.01 %
|
22,310
|
1.95 %
|
23,113
|
2.01 %
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
54,413
|
3.62 %
|
54,398
|
2.95 %
|
64,103
|
3.06 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
126,522
|
1.95 %
|
158,498
|
1.34 %
|
155,054
|
1.61 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
5,157,009
|
0.19 %
|
5,380,231
|
0.18 %
|
5,527,256
|
0.24 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,891,032
|
2,879,718
|
2,727,653
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,177,550
|
1,196,694
|
1,179,002
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,225,591
|
$9,456,644
|
$9,433,911
|
Net Interest Margin(10)
|
3.56 %
|
3.16 %
|
3.16 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$641,648
|
0.42 %
|
$545,177
|
0.09 %
|
Securities, at fair value
|
1,013,219
|
2.14 %
|
804,613
|
2.26 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,475
|
3.72 %
|
5,351
|
2.90 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,227,156
|
3.89 %
|
3,252,763
|
3.72 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,699,222
|
4.15 %
|
1,923,813
|
4.10 %
|
Commercial construction
|
407,048
|
3.54 %
|
474,037
|
3.36 %
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,333,426
|
3.95 %
|
5,650,613
|
3.82 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
918,132
|
4.00 %
|
880,246
|
4.20 %
|
Home equity
|
582,721
|
3.50 %
|
534,329
|
3.58 %
|
Installment and other consumer
|
114,531
|
5.40 %
|
82,095
|
6.19 %
|
Consumer construction
|
26,544
|
3.36 %
|
14,578
|
5.52 %
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
1,641,928
|
3.91 %
|
1,511,249
|
4.10 %
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
6,975,354
|
3.94 %
|
7,161,862
|
3.88 %
|
Total Loans
|
6,976,829
|
3.94 %
|
7,167,213
|
3.88 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
|
9,108
|
3.54 %
|
10,884
|
4.73 %
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
8,640,804
|
3.47 %
|
8,527,887
|
3.49 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
699,097
|
730,117
|
Total Assets
|
$9,339,901
|
$9,258,003
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$983,057
|
0.07 %
|
$947,295
|
0.10 %
|
Money market
|
1,993,009
|
0.15 %
|
2,003,569
|
0.18 %
|
Savings
|
1,113,723
|
0.04 %
|
1,020,201
|
0.04 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,035,793
|
0.32 %
|
1,317,751
|
0.55 %
|
Total Interest-bearing deposits
|
5,125,582
|
0.14 %
|
5,288,816
|
0.23 %
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
65,826
|
0.10 %
|
66,254
|
0.13 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
—
|
— %
|
12,707
|
0.19 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
22,190
|
1.98 %
|
23,291
|
2.01 %
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
54,406
|
3.29 %
|
64,095
|
3.07 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
142,422
|
1.61 %
|
166,348
|
1.53 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
5,268,004
|
0.18 %
|
5,455,164
|
0.27 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,884,828
|
2,633,219
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,187,069
|
1,169,620
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,339,901
|
$9,258,003
|
Net Interest Margin(8)
|
3.35 %
|
3.31 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
|
Commercial loans:
|
% NPL
|
% NPL
|
% NPL
|
Commercial real estate
|
$15,783
|
0.49 %
|
$26,699
|
0.82 %
|
$82,050
|
2.53 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,454
|
0.26 %
|
14,673
|
0.90 %
|
16,997
|
0.96 %
|
Commercial construction
|
864
|
0.21 %
|
864
|
0.22 %
|
384
|
0.08 %
|
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
|
21,101
|
0.40 %
|
42,236
|
0.79 %
|
99,431
|
1.81 %
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
8,137
|
0.83 %
|
7,450
|
0.82 %
|
9,917
|
1.15 %
|
Home equity
|
2,281
|
0.37 %
|
2,713
|
0.47 %
|
3,150
|
0.58 %
|
Installment and other consumer
|
256
|
0.21 %
|
125
|
0.11 %
|
121
|
0.14 %
|
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
|
10,674
|
0.61 %
|
10,287
|
0.63 %
|
13,188
|
0.87 %
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
$31,775
|
0.45 %
|
$52,524
|
0.75 %
|
$112,619
|
1.61 %
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$7,678
|
$982
|
$8,737
|
Recoveries
|
(4,666)
|
(3,019)
|
(1,264)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$3,012
|
($2,037)
|
$7,473
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
($125)
|
$178
|
$6,595
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,712
|
(2,507)
|
795
|
Commercial construction
|
—
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
2,587
|
(2,330)
|
7,388
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
13
|
81
|
(57)
|
Home equity
|
6
|
(20)
|
10
|
Installment and other consumer
|
406
|
232
|
132
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
425
|
293
|
85
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
$3,012
|
($2,037)
|
$7,473
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$8,661
|
$15,270
|
Recoveries
|
(7,685)
|
(1,985)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$976
|
$13,285
|
Net Loan Charge-offs
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$52
|
$7,293
|
Commercial and industrial
|
205
|
5,708
|
Commercial construction
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
|
256
|
12,998
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
94
|
15
|
Home equity
|
(14)
|
242
|
Installment and other consumer
|
640
|
30
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
720
|
287
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$976
|
$13,285
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$31,775
|
$52,524
|
$112,619
|
OREO
|
7,046
|
7,028
|
1,145
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
38,821
|
59,552
|
113,764
|
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
|
4,010
|
15,389
|
20,650
|
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
|
9,338
|
10,739
|
14,321
|
Total troubled debt restructurings
|
13,348
|
26,128
|
34,971
|
Nonperforming loans / total loans
|
0.45 %
|
0.75 %
|
1.61 %
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
|
0.55 %
|
0.85 %
|
1.62 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
|
1.39 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.56 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP
|
1.40 %
|
1.44 %
|
1.64 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
|
309 %
|
190 %
|
97 %
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$3,012
|
($2,037)
|
$7,473
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans
|
0.17 %
|
(0.12 %)
|
0.43 %
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$976
|
$13,285
|
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
|
0.03 %
|
0.37 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,178,358
|
$1,184,950
|
$1,188,733
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|
(378,259)
|
(378,557)
|
(379,563)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$800,099
|
$806,393
|
$809,170
|
Common shares outstanding
|
39,149
|
39,352
|
39,346
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$20.44
|
$20.49
|
$20.57
|
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$115,750
|
$118,192
|
$113,778
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
|
1,197
|
1,276
|
1,395
|
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
$116,947
|
$119,468
|
$115,173
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,177,550
|
$1,196,694
|
$1,179,002
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
|
(378,453)
|
(378,761)
|
(379,784)
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$799,097
|
$817,932
|
$799,218
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
14.63 %
|
14.61 %
|
14.41 %
|
(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
$36,196
|
$36,057
|
$35,338
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
3,204
|
(512)
|
2,561
|
Total
|
$39,400
|
$35,545
|
$37,899
|
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$158,034
|
$144,155
|
$152,012
|
Average assets
|
$9,225,591
|
$9,456,644
|
$9,433,911
|
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.71 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.61 %
|
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$48,424
|
$47,414
|
$45,829
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
75,194
|
67,733
|
68,304
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
506
|
493
|
585
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$75,700
|
$68,226
|
$68,889
|
Noninterest income
|
12,630
|
15,226
|
15,424
|
Less: net gains on sale of securities
|
—
|
—
|
(29)
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$88,330
|
$83,452
|
$84,284
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
54.82 %
|
56.82 %
|
54.37 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$116,964
|
$121,535
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
|
1,236
|
1,429
|
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
$118,200
|
$122,964
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,187,069
|
$1,169,620
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
|
(378,606)
|
(379,963)
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$808,463
|
$789,657
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
14.62 %
|
15.57 %
|
(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
$72,253
|
$74,515
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
2,692
|
5,699
|
Total
|
$74,945
|
$80,214
|
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$151,132
|
$161,758
|
Average assets
|
$9,339,901
|
$9,258,003
|
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.62 %
|
1.75 %
|
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$95,838
|
$91,495
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
142,927
|
138,962
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
999
|
1,249
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$143,926
|
$140,211
|
Noninterest income
|
27,856
|
32,747
|
Less: net gains on sale of securities
|
—
|
(29)
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$171,782
|
$172,929
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
55.79 %
|
52.91 %
|
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income and dividend income
|
$147,708
|
$146,358
|
Less: interest expense
|
(4,781)
|
(7,396)
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$142,927
|
$138,962
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
999
|
1,249
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$143,926
|
$140,211
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$290,236
|
$282,746
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
$8,640,804
|
$8,527,887
|
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.35 %
|
3.31 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
|
Unaudited
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,178,358
|
$1,184,950
|
$1,188,733
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(378,259)
|
(378,557)
|
(379,563)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$800,099
|
$806,393
|
$809,170
|
Total assets
|
$9,103,814
|
$9,432,281
|
$9,495,832
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(378,259)
|
(378,557)
|
(379,563)
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$8,725,556
|
$9,053,724
|
$9,116,268
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
9.17 %
|
8.91 %
|
8.88 %
|
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income and dividend income
|
$77,599
|
$70,109
|
$71,577
|
Less: interest expense
|
(2,405)
|
(2,376)
|
(3,273)
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$75,194
|
$67,733
|
$68,304
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
506
|
493
|
585
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$75,700
|
$68,226
|
$68,889
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$303,633
|
$276,694
|
$276,313
|
Average interest- earning assets
|
$8,535,384
|
$8,747,398
|
$8,729,277
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.56 %
|
3.16 %
|
3.16 %
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Share this article