S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, announced today its third quarter 2018 earnings. Third quarter net income was $30.9 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share (EPS), compared to second quarter of 2018 net income of $21.4 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS and third quarter of 2017 net income of $22.7 million, or $0.65 diluted EPS.

Third Quarter of 2018 Highlights:

Annualized performance metrics were strong with return on average assets of 1.75%, return on average shareholders' equity of 13.41% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 19.73%.

EPS was positively impacted by a one-time reduction to tax expense of $2.9 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2018 related to a tax deduction for a pension contribution at a 35% corporate tax rate versus the current rate of 21%.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) improved 3 basis points to 3.67% and net interest income increased $0.9 million to $59.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

to compared to the second quarter of 2018. Net loan charge-offs were only $0.4 million , or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018.

, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018. S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share dividend, which is an increase of 23% compared to a $0.22 dividend in the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter," said Todd Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T. "Overall we had a very strong quarter with an increase in our net interest margin and net interest income and improvement in our asset quality."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $59.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $58.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 3 basis points to 3.67% from 3.64% from the second quarter of 2018. The increases in short-term interest rates in 2018 continue to positively impact both net interest income and net interest margin. Loan and total interest-bearing liability rates both increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the third quarter of 2018 with net loan charge-offs of only $0.4 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.55% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2018. Nonperforming loans decreased $0.6 million to $20.7 million compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, net loan charge-offs were significantly higher, and included a $5.2 million loan charge-off from a participation loan agreement which resulted from fraudulent activities believed to be perpetrated by one or more executives employed by the borrower. The allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans was 1.04% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.05% at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.3 million to $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Higher service charges on deposit account fees of $0.3 million were offset by small declines in various other fee categories. The decrease in insurance fees from the third quarter of 2017 of $1.2 million related to the sale of a majority interest of our insurance business during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expenses were $37.1 million compared to $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits mainly related to higher incentives and medical expense compared to the second quarter of 2018. Data processing and information technology (IT) increased $0.5 million due to a recent outsourcing arrangement for certain components of the IT function.

Financial Condition

Total assets were essentially unchanged at $7.1 billion at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Total portfolio loans increased $21.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 with growth in the commercial real estate portfolio. Total deposits increased $74.0 million, or 5.4% annualized, to $5.5 billion at September 30, 2018 compared to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2018. All capital ratios increased this quarter due to higher retained earnings and slower risk weighted asset growth. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.27 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 15, 2018. This dividend is a 23% increase compared to a $0.22 dividend in the same period last year. The dividend is payable November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 18, 2018. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 25, 2018, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 37697

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902, and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses, cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $68,631 $66,610 $62,450 Investment securities: Taxable 3,649 3,519 2,988 Tax-exempt 857 872 896 Dividends 490 580 389 Total Interest Income 73,627 71,581 66,723 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,871 9,166 6,748 Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 3,494 4,012 2,519 Total Interest Expense 14,365 13,178 9,267 NET INTEREST INCOME 59,262 58,403 57,456 Provision for loan losses 462 9,345 2,850 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 58,800 49,058 54,606 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 3,351 3,227 3,207 Debit and credit card 3,141 3,309 3,067 Wealth management 2,483 2,616 2,406 Mortgage banking 700 831 872 Insurance 101 134 1,318 Other 2,266 2,134 2,681 Total Noninterest Income 12,042 12,251 13,551 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 19,769 18,611 20,325 Data processing and information technology 2,906 2,379 2,284 Net occupancy 2,722 2,804 2,692 Furniture, equipment and software 2,005 2,134 1,890 Other taxes 1,341 1,739 1,208 Professional services and legal 1,181 888 869 Marketing 1,023 1,190 766 FDIC insurance 746 739 1,152 Other 5,392 5,379 5,367 Total Noninterest Expense 37,085 35,863 36,553 Income Before Taxes 33,757 25,446 31,604 Provision for income taxes 2,876 4,010 8,883 Net Income $30,881 $21,436 $22,721 Per Share Data Shares outstanding at end of period 35,006,587 35,009,945 34,979,192 Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,019,292 35,057,576 34,960,139 Diluted earnings per share $0.88 $0.61 $0.65 Dividends declared per share $0.25 $0.25 $0.20 Dividend yield (annualized) 2.31% 2.31% 2.02% Dividends paid to net income 28.25% 40.69% 30.69% Book value $26.27 $25.91 $25.37 Tangible book value (1) $18.00 $17.63 $16.96 Market value $43.36 $43.24 $39.58 Profitability Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.75% 1.22% 1.27% Return on average shareholders' equity 13.41% 9.52% 10.23% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 19.73% 14.14% 15.47% Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 51.33% 50.09% 50.16%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $198,296 $179,908 Investment securities: Taxable 10,597 8,783 Tax-exempt 2,603 2,744 Dividends 1,741 1,352 Total Interest Income 213,237 192,787 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 27,883 18,103 Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 10,758 6,779 Total Interest Expense 38,641 24,882 NET INTEREST INCOME 174,596 167,905 Provision for loan losses 12,279 12,901 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 162,317 155,004 NONINTEREST INCOME Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — 3,987 Service charges on deposit accounts 9,765 9,218 Debit and credit card 9,487 8,952 Wealth management 7,782 7,237 Mortgage banking 2,133 2,280 Insurance 404 4,232 Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business 1,873 — Other 6,642 6,906 Total Noninterest Income 38,086 42,812 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 57,195 60,770 Data processing and information technology 7,610 6,670 Net occupancy 8,399 8,258 Furniture, equipment and software 6,096 5,746 Other taxes 4,928 3,268 Professional services and legal 3,120 2,868 Marketing 2,916 2,468 FDIC insurance 2,592 3,461 Other 16,174 16,451 Total Noninterest Expense 109,030 109,960 Income Before Taxes 91,373 87,856 Provision for income taxes 12,893 24,182 Net Income $78,480 $63,674 Per Share Data: Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,012,084 34,930,509 Diluted earnings per share $2.24 $1.82 Dividends declared per share $0.72 $0.60 Dividends paid to net income 32.00% 32.82% Profitability Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.50% 1.21% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.63% 9.83% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6) 17.25% 15.05% Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7) 50.59% 51.78%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSETS Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $132,650 $137,933 $114,440 Securities, at fair value 682,535 688,341 697,954 Loans held for sale 4,207 3,801 47,936 Commercial loans: Commercial real estate 2,826,372 2,788,641 2,681,693 Commercial and industrial 1,451,371 1,455,578 1,446,811 Commercial construction 283,783 299,787 432,887 Total Commercial Loans 4,561,526 4,544,006 4,561,391 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 699,867 698,440 697,367 Home equity 472,451 471,622 487,806 Installment and other consumer 67,542 66,638 69,644 Consumer construction 6,421 5,412 4,550 Total Consumer Loans 1,246,281 1,242,112 1,259,367 Total Portfolio Loans 5,807,807 5,786,118 5,820,758 Allowance for loan losses (60,556) (60,517) (56,712) Total Portfolio Loans, Net 5,747,251 5,725,601 5,764,046 Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 31,178 35,782 33,120 Goodwill 287,446 287,446 291,670 Other assets 220,096 218,442 221,013 Total Assets $7,105,363 $7,097,346 $7,170,179 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $1,412,127 $1,410,211 $1,348,939 Interest-bearing demand 561,191 553,729 646,195 Money market 1,367,181 1,267,623 1,036,726 Savings 817,545 845,526 940,989 Certificates of deposit 1,309,465 1,316,444 1,431,431 Deposits held for sale — — 38,960 Total Deposits 5,467,509 5,393,533 5,443,240 Borrowings: Securities sold under repurchase agreements 45,200 44,724 39,923 Short-term borrowings 535,000 600,000 685,000 Long-term borrowings 45,434 46,062 12,911 Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 45,619 45,619 Total Borrowings 671,253 736,405 783,453 Other liabilities 46,820 60,275 55,910 Total Liabilities 6,185,582 6,190,213 6,282,603 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Shareholders' Equity 919,781 907,133 887,576 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,105,363 $7,097,346 $7,170,179 Capitalization Ratios Shareholders' equity / assets 12.94% 12.78% 12.38% Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.25% 9.07% 8.63% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13% 9.87% 9.25% Common equity tier 1 capital 11.42% 11.18% 10.70% Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.76% 11.53% 11.05% Risk-based capital - total 13.27% 13.04% 12.54%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages) ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits with banks $57,012 2.13% $55,015 1.60% $53,794 1.25% Securities, at fair value 680,464 2.63% 685,132 2.60% 690,986 2.46% Loans held for sale 1,571 4.71% 1,528 7.43% 15,789 3.88% Commercial real estate 2,779,019 4.81% 2,774,882 4.71% 2,678,835 4.38% Commercial and industrial 1,432,936 4.79% 1,431,861 4.66% 1,404,047 4.45% Commercial construction 291,512 5.08% 324,934 4.76% 425,228 4.27% Total Commercial Loans 4,503,467 4.82% 4,531,677 4.70% 4,508,110 4.39% Residential mortgage 696,267 4.30% 691,634 4.23% 702,702 4.10% Home equity 472,466 4.94% 472,927 4.81% 485,501 4.37% Installment and other consumer 66,693 6.92% 67,186 6.79% 70,118 6.57% Consumer construction 5,846 5.04% 4,570 4.76% 4,486 4.49% Total Consumer Loans 1,241,272 4.69% 1,236,317 4.60% 1,262,807 4.34% Total Portfolio Loans 5,744,739 4.79% 5,767,994 4.68% 5,770,917 4.38% Total Loans 5,746,310 4.79% 5,769,522 4.68% 5,786,706 4.38% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 28,512 6.28% 34,130 6.30% 30,184 4.61% Total Interest-earning Assets 6,512,298 4.55% 6,543,799 4.44% 6,561,670 4.15% Noninterest-earning assets 496,268 491,246 510,681 Total Assets $7,008,566 $7,035,045 $7,072,351 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing demand $566,579 0.36% $571,260 0.31% $647,442 0.25% Money market 1,330,489 1.47% 1,251,171 1.29% 999,892 0.87% Savings 823,215 0.20% 851,702 0.20% 979,767 0.21% Certificates of deposit 1,310,526 1.51% 1,295,473 1.32% 1,457,649 0.98% Total interest-bearing Deposits 4,030,809 1.07% 3,969,606 0.93% 4,084,750 0.66% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 42,183 0.52% 48,980 0.41% 45,158 0.16% Short-term borrowings 455,689 2.28% 617,891 2.06% 600,893 1.30% Long-term borrowings 45,699 2.36% 46,317 2.24% 13,162 3.01% Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 4.79% 45,619 4.61% 45,619 3.71% Total Borrowings 589,190 2.35% 758,807 2.12% 704,832 1.42% Total interest-bearing Liabilities 4,619,999 1.23% 4,728,413 1.12% 4,789,582 0.77% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,475,059 1,403,771 1,401,755 Shareholders' equity 913,508 902,861 881,014 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,008,566 $7,035,045 $7,072,351 Net Interest Margin (5) 3.67% 3.64% 3.59%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages) ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits with banks $56,015 1.80% $56,126 0.99% Securities, at fair value 684,146 2.59% 699,150 2.46% Loans held for sale 1,681 5.90% 7,734 3.63% Commercial real estate 2,748,620 4.70% 2,623,360 4.31% Commercial and industrial 1,432,133 4.62% 1,415,941 4.30% Commercial construction 330,219 4.76% 433,748 4.02% Total Commercial Loans 4,510,972 4.68% 4,473,049 4.28% Residential mortgage 694,075 4.24% 700,996 4.10% Home equity 475,450 4.74% 482,336 4.30% Installment and other consumer 66,913 6.80% 69,401 6.51% Consumer construction 4,749 4.86% 4,807 4.33% Total Consumer Loans 1,241,187 4.57% 1,257,540 4.31% Total Portfolio Loans 5,752,159 4.66% 5,730,589 4.29% Total Loans 5,753,840 4.66% 5,738,323 4.29% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 31,277 6.88% 31,977 4.63% Total Interest-earning Assets 6,525,278 4.43% 6,525,576 4.06% Noninterest-earning assets 492,428 509,750 Total Assets $7,017,706 $7,035,326 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing demand $571,040 0.31% $643,423 0.21% Money market 1,259,071 1.29% 958,619 0.74% Savings 849,558 0.20% 1,013,318 0.21% Certificates of deposit 1,320,374 1.32% 1,439,715 0.94% Total Interest-bearing deposits 4,000,043 0.93% 4,055,075 0.60% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 46,292 0.44% 48,031 0.07% Short-term borrowings 556,017 2.00% 651,494 1.07% Long-term borrowings 46,313 2.20% 13,759 2.96% Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 4.52% 45,619 3.59% Total Borrowings 694,241 2.07% 758,903 1.19% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 4,694,284 1.10% 4,813,978 0.69% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,421,276 1,355,636 Shareholders' equity 902,146 865,712 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,017,706 $7,035,326 Net Interest Margin (8) 3.63% 3.55%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Nonperforming Loans (NPL) Commercial loans: % NPL % NPL % NPL Commercial real estate $4,595 0.16% $4,617 0.17% $6,571 0.25% Commercial and industrial 4,367 0.30% 4,853 0.33% 7,349 0.51% Commercial construction 1,228 0.43% 1,870 0.62% 4,068 0.94% Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 10,190 0.22% 11,340 0.25% 17,988 0.39% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 6,721 0.96% 6,112 0.88% 7,782 1.11% Home equity 3,783 0.80% 3,871 0.82% 3,675 0.75% Installment and other consumer 45 0.07% 49 0.07% 48 0.07% Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 10,549 0.85% 10,032 0.81% 11,505 0.91% Total Nonperforming Loans $20,739 0.36% $21,372 0.37% $29,493 0.50% 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Loan Charge-offs Charge-offs $1,234 $8,632 $2,660 Recoveries (811) (758) (1,171) Net Loan Charge-offs $423 $7,874 $1,489 Net Loan Charge-offs Commercial loans: Commercial real estate $77 $52 ($145) Commercial and industrial (298) 7,030 401 Commercial construction (29) 320 980 Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (250) 7,402 1,236 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 54 96 44 Home equity 402 129 10 Installment and other consumer 256 289 243 Consumer construction (39) (42) (44) Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 673 472 253 Total Net Loan Charge-offs $423 $7,874 $1,489 Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Loan Charge-offs Charge-offs $11,311 $11,423 Recoveries (3,198) (2,459) Net Loan Charge-offs $8,113 $8,964 Net Loan Charge-offs Commercial loans: Commercial real estate $80 1,685 Commercial and industrial 7,443 3,542 Commercial construction (838) 1,255 Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 6,685 6,482 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 203 1,220 Home equity 408 546 Installment and other consumer 905 795 Consumer construction (88) (79) Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 1,428 2,482 Total Net Loan Charge-offs $8,113 $8,964

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Asset Quality Data Nonperforming loans $20,739 $21,372 $29,493 OREO 3,068 2,999 1,033 Nonperforming assets 23,807 24,371 30,526 Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 7,143 7,395 10,203 Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 22,226 24,454 15,605 Total troubled debt restructurings 29,369 31,849 25,808 Nonperforming loans / loans 0.36% 0.37% 0.50% Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO 0.41% 0.42% 0.52% Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 1.04% 1.05% 0.97% Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 292% 283% 192% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $423 $7,874 $1,489 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans 0.03% 0.55% 0.10% Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Asset Quality Data Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $8,113 $8,964 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans 0.19% 0.21%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures: 2018 2018 2017 Third Second Third Quarter Quarter Quarter (1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) Total shareholders' equity $919,781 $907,133 $887,576 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,171) (290,355) (295,627) Tax effect of other intangible assets 572 611 1,385 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $630,182 $617,389 $593,334 Common shares outstanding 35,007 35,010 34,979 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $18.00 $17.63 $16.96 (2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (annualized) $122,516 $85,980 $90,144 Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 731 869 930 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (154) (183) (326) Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $123,093 $86,666 $90,748 Average total shareholders' equity $913,508 $902,861 $881,014 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (290,264) (290,464) (295,775) Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 592 634 1,437 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $623,836 $613,031 $586,676 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 19.73% 14.14% 15.47% (3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Noninterest expense $37,085 $35,863 $36,553 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $59,262 $58,403 $57,456 Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities — — — Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 951 938 1,867 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 60,213 59,341 59,323 Noninterest income 12,042 12,251 13,551 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $72,255 $71,592 $72,874 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.33% 50.09% 50.16% (4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) Total shareholders' equity $919,781 $907,133 $887,576 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,171) (290,355) (295,627) Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 572 611 1,385 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $630,182 $617,389 $593,334 Total assets $7,105,363 $7,097,346 $7,170,179 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (290,171) (290,355) (295,627) Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 572 611 1,385 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $6,815,764 $6,807,602 $6,875,937 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.25% 9.07% 8.63% (5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP) Interest income $73,627 $71,581 $66,723 Less: interest expense (14,365) (13,178) (9,267) Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 59,262 58,403 57,456 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 951 938 1,867 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 60,213 59,341 59,323 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) 238,889 238,016 235,358 Average earning assets $6,512,298 $6,543,799 $6,561,670 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.67% 3.64% 3.59%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 (6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (annualized) $104,927 $85,131 Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 878 1,275 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (184) (446) Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $105,621 $85,960 Average total shareholders' equity $902,146 $865,712 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (290,493) (296,086) Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 636 1,546 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $612,290 $571,172 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 17.25% 15.05% (7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Noninterest expense $109,030 $109,960 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $174,596 $167,905 Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities — (3,987) Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 2,830 5,614 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 177,426 169,532 Noninterest income 38,086 42,812 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $215,512 $212,344 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.59% 51.78% (8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP) Interest income $213,237 $192,787 Less: interest expense (38,641) (24,882) Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 174,596 167,905 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 2,830 5,614 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 177,426 173,519 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) 237,218 231,994 Average earning assets $6,525,278 $6,525,576 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.63% 3.55%

