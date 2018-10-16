S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, announced today its third quarter 2018 earnings. Third quarter net income was $30.9 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share (EPS), compared  to second quarter of 2018 net income of $21.4 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS and third quarter of 2017 net income of $22.7 million, or $0.65 diluted EPS.

Third Quarter of 2018 Highlights:

  • Annualized performance metrics were strong with return on average assets of 1.75%, return on average shareholders' equity of 13.41% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 19.73%.
  • EPS was positively impacted by a one-time reduction to tax expense of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2018 related to a tax deduction for a pension contribution at a 35% corporate tax rate versus the current rate of 21%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) improved 3 basis points to 3.67% and net interest income increased $0.9 million to $59.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.
  • Net loan charge-offs were only $0.4 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018.
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share dividend, which is an increase of 23% compared to a $0.22 dividend in the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter," said Todd Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T. "Overall we had a very strong quarter with an increase in our net interest margin and net interest income and improvement in our asset quality."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $59.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $58.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 3 basis points to 3.67% from 3.64% from the second quarter of 2018. The increases in short-term interest rates in 2018 continue to positively impact both net interest income and net interest margin. Loan and total interest-bearing liability rates both increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the third quarter of 2018 with net loan charge-offs of only $0.4 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.55% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2018. Nonperforming loans decreased $0.6 million to $20.7 million compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, net loan charge-offs were significantly higher, and included a $5.2 million loan charge-off from a participation loan agreement which resulted from fraudulent activities believed to be perpetrated by one or more executives employed by the borrower. The allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans was 1.04% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.05% at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.3 million to $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Higher service charges on deposit account fees of $0.3 million were offset by small declines in various other fee categories. The decrease in insurance fees from the third quarter of 2017 of $1.2 million related to the sale of a majority interest of our insurance business during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expenses were $37.1 million compared to $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits mainly related to higher incentives and medical expense compared to the second quarter of 2018. Data processing and information technology (IT) increased $0.5 million due to a recent outsourcing arrangement for certain components of the IT function.

Financial Condition

Total assets were essentially unchanged at $7.1 billion at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Total portfolio loans increased $21.7 million compared to June 30, 2018 with growth in the commercial real estate portfolio. Total deposits increased $74.0 million, or 5.4% annualized, to $5.5 billion at September 30, 2018 compared to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2018. All capital ratios increased this quarter due to higher retained earnings and slower risk weighted asset growth. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.27 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 15, 2018. This dividend is a 23% increase compared to a $0.22 dividend in the same period last year. The dividend is payable November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 18, 2018. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 25, 2018, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 37697

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902, and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses, cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$68,631

$66,610

$62,450

Investment securities:

Taxable

3,649

3,519

2,988

Tax-exempt

857

872

896

Dividends

490

580

389

Total Interest Income

73,627

71,581

66,723

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

10,871

9,166

6,748

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

3,494

4,012

2,519

Total Interest Expense

14,365

13,178

9,267

NET INTEREST INCOME

59,262

58,403

57,456

Provision for loan losses

462

9,345

2,850

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

58,800

49,058

54,606

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,351

3,227

3,207

Debit and credit card

3,141

3,309

3,067

Wealth management

2,483

2,616

2,406

Mortgage banking

700

831

872

Insurance

101

134

1,318

Other

2,266

2,134

2,681

Total Noninterest Income

12,042

12,251

13,551

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

19,769

18,611

20,325

Data processing and information technology

2,906

2,379

2,284

Net occupancy

2,722

2,804

2,692

Furniture, equipment and software

2,005

2,134

1,890

Other taxes

1,341

1,739

1,208

Professional services and legal

1,181

888

869

Marketing

1,023

1,190

766

FDIC insurance

746

739

1,152

Other

5,392

5,379

5,367

Total Noninterest Expense

37,085

35,863

36,553

Income Before Taxes

33,757

25,446

31,604

Provision for income taxes

2,876

4,010

8,883

Net Income

$30,881

$21,436

$22,721

Per Share Data

Shares outstanding at end of period

35,006,587

35,009,945

34,979,192

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,019,292

35,057,576

34,960,139

Diluted earnings per share

$0.88

$0.61

$0.65

Dividends declared per share

$0.25

$0.25

$0.20

Dividend yield (annualized)

2.31%

2.31%

2.02%

Dividends paid to net income

28.25%

40.69%

30.69%

Book value

$26.27

$25.91

$25.37

Tangible book value (1)

$18.00

$17.63

$16.96

Market value

$43.36

$43.24

$39.58

Profitability Ratios (annualized)

Return on average assets

1.75%

1.22%

1.27%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.41%

9.52%

10.23%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

19.73%

14.14%

15.47%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)

51.33%

50.09%

50.16%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$198,296

$179,908

Investment securities:

Taxable

10,597

8,783

Tax-exempt

2,603

2,744

Dividends

1,741

1,352

Total Interest Income

213,237

192,787

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

27,883

18,103

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

10,758

6,779

Total Interest Expense

38,641

24,882

NET INTEREST INCOME

174,596

167,905

Provision for loan losses

12,279

12,901

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

162,317

155,004

NONINTEREST INCOME

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

3,987

Service charges on deposit accounts

9,765

9,218

Debit and credit card

9,487

8,952

Wealth management

7,782

7,237

Mortgage banking

2,133

2,280

Insurance

404

4,232

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business

1,873

Other

6,642

6,906

Total Noninterest Income

38,086

42,812

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

57,195

60,770

Data processing and information technology

7,610

6,670

Net occupancy

8,399

8,258

Furniture, equipment and software

6,096

5,746

Other taxes

4,928

3,268

Professional services and legal

3,120

2,868

Marketing

2,916

2,468

FDIC insurance

2,592

3,461

Other

16,174

16,451

Total Noninterest Expense

109,030

109,960

Income Before Taxes

91,373

87,856

Provision for income taxes

12,893

24,182

Net Income

$78,480

$63,674

Per Share Data:

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,012,084

34,930,509

Diluted earnings per share

$2.24

$1.82

Dividends declared per share

$0.72

$0.60

Dividends paid to net income

32.00%

32.82%

Profitability Ratios (annualized)

Return on average assets

1.50%

1.21%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.63%

9.83%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)

17.25%

15.05%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)

50.59%

51.78%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$132,650

$137,933

$114,440

Securities, at fair value

682,535

688,341

697,954

Loans held for sale

4,207

3,801

47,936

Commercial loans:

Commercial real estate

2,826,372

2,788,641

2,681,693

Commercial and industrial

1,451,371

1,455,578

1,446,811

Commercial construction

283,783

299,787

432,887

Total Commercial Loans

4,561,526

4,544,006

4,561,391

Consumer loans:

Residential mortgage

699,867

698,440

697,367

Home equity

472,451

471,622

487,806

Installment and other consumer

67,542

66,638

69,644

Consumer construction

6,421

5,412

4,550

Total Consumer Loans

1,246,281

1,242,112

1,259,367

Total Portfolio Loans

5,807,807

5,786,118

5,820,758

Allowance for loan losses

(60,556)

(60,517)

(56,712)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net

5,747,251

5,725,601

5,764,046

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

31,178

35,782

33,120

Goodwill

287,446

287,446

291,670

Other assets

220,096

218,442

221,013

Total Assets

$7,105,363

$7,097,346

$7,170,179

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$1,412,127

$1,410,211

$1,348,939

Interest-bearing demand

561,191

553,729

646,195

Money market

1,367,181

1,267,623

1,036,726

Savings

817,545

845,526

940,989

Certificates of deposit

1,309,465

1,316,444

1,431,431

Deposits held for sale

38,960

Total Deposits

5,467,509

5,393,533

5,443,240

Borrowings:

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

45,200

44,724

39,923

Short-term borrowings

535,000

600,000

685,000

Long-term borrowings

45,434

46,062

12,911

Junior subordinated debt securities

45,619

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings

671,253

736,405

783,453

Other liabilities

46,820

60,275

55,910

Total Liabilities

6,185,582

6,190,213

6,282,603

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Total Shareholders' Equity

919,781

907,133

887,576

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$7,105,363

$7,097,346

$7,170,179

Capitalization Ratios

Shareholders' equity / assets

12.94%

12.78%

12.38%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)

9.25%

9.07%

8.63%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.13%

9.87%

9.25%

Common equity tier 1 capital

11.42%

11.18%

10.70%

Risk-based capital - tier 1

11.76%

11.53%

11.05%

Risk-based capital - total

13.27%

13.04%

12.54%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)

ASSETS

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$57,012

2.13%

$55,015

1.60%

$53,794

1.25%

Securities, at fair value

680,464

2.63%

685,132

2.60%

690,986

2.46%

Loans held for sale

1,571

4.71%

1,528

7.43%

15,789

3.88%

Commercial real estate

2,779,019

4.81%

2,774,882

4.71%

2,678,835

4.38%

Commercial and industrial

1,432,936

4.79%

1,431,861

4.66%

1,404,047

4.45%

Commercial construction

291,512

5.08%

324,934

4.76%

425,228

4.27%

Total Commercial Loans

4,503,467

4.82%

4,531,677

4.70%

4,508,110

4.39%

Residential mortgage

696,267

4.30%

691,634

4.23%

702,702

4.10%

Home equity

472,466

4.94%

472,927

4.81%

485,501

4.37%

Installment and other consumer

66,693

6.92%

67,186

6.79%

70,118

6.57%

Consumer construction

5,846

5.04%

4,570

4.76%

4,486

4.49%

Total Consumer Loans

1,241,272

4.69%

1,236,317

4.60%

1,262,807

4.34%

Total Portfolio Loans

5,744,739

4.79%

5,767,994

4.68%

5,770,917

4.38%

Total Loans

5,746,310

4.79%

5,769,522

4.68%

5,786,706

4.38%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

28,512

6.28%

34,130

6.30%

30,184

4.61%

Total Interest-earning Assets

6,512,298

4.55%

6,543,799

4.44%

6,561,670

4.15%

Noninterest-earning assets

496,268

491,246

510,681

Total Assets

$7,008,566

$7,035,045

$7,072,351

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing demand

$566,579

0.36%

$571,260

0.31%

$647,442

0.25%

Money market

1,330,489

1.47%

1,251,171

1.29%

999,892

0.87%

Savings

823,215

0.20%

851,702

0.20%

979,767

0.21%

Certificates of deposit

1,310,526

1.51%

1,295,473

1.32%

1,457,649

0.98%

Total interest-bearing Deposits

4,030,809

1.07%

3,969,606

0.93%

4,084,750

0.66%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

42,183

0.52%

48,980

0.41%

45,158

0.16%

Short-term borrowings

455,689

2.28%

617,891

2.06%

600,893

1.30%

Long-term borrowings

45,699

2.36%

46,317

2.24%

13,162

3.01%

Junior subordinated debt securities

45,619

4.79%

45,619

4.61%

45,619

3.71%

Total Borrowings

589,190

2.35%

758,807

2.12%

704,832

1.42%

Total interest-bearing Liabilities

4,619,999

1.23%

4,728,413

1.12%

4,789,582

0.77%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,475,059

1,403,771

1,401,755

Shareholders' equity

913,508

902,861

881,014

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$7,008,566

$7,035,045

$7,072,351

Net Interest Margin (5)

3.67%

3.64%

3.59%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)

ASSETS

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$56,015

1.80%

$56,126

0.99%

Securities, at fair value

684,146

2.59%

699,150

2.46%

Loans held for sale

1,681

5.90%

7,734

3.63%

Commercial real estate

2,748,620

4.70%

2,623,360

4.31%

Commercial and industrial

1,432,133

4.62%

1,415,941

4.30%

Commercial construction

330,219

4.76%

433,748

4.02%

Total Commercial Loans

4,510,972

4.68%

4,473,049

4.28%

Residential mortgage

694,075

4.24%

700,996

4.10%

Home equity

475,450

4.74%

482,336

4.30%

Installment and other consumer

66,913

6.80%

69,401

6.51%

Consumer construction

4,749

4.86%

4,807

4.33%

Total Consumer Loans

1,241,187

4.57%

1,257,540

4.31%

Total Portfolio Loans

5,752,159

4.66%

5,730,589

4.29%

Total Loans

5,753,840

4.66%

5,738,323

4.29%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

31,277

6.88%

31,977

4.63%

Total Interest-earning Assets

6,525,278

4.43%

6,525,576

4.06%

Noninterest-earning assets

492,428

509,750

Total Assets

$7,017,706

$7,035,326

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing demand

$571,040

0.31%

$643,423

0.21%

Money market

1,259,071

1.29%

958,619

0.74%

Savings

849,558

0.20%

1,013,318

0.21%

Certificates of deposit

1,320,374

1.32%

1,439,715

0.94%

Total Interest-bearing deposits

4,000,043

0.93%

4,055,075

0.60%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

46,292

0.44%

48,031

0.07%

Short-term borrowings

556,017

2.00%

651,494

1.07%

Long-term borrowings

46,313

2.20%

13,759

2.96%

Junior subordinated debt securities

45,619

4.52%

45,619

3.59%

Total Borrowings

694,241

2.07%

758,903

1.19%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

4,694,284

1.10%

4,813,978

0.69%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,421,276

1,355,636

Shareholders' equity

902,146

865,712

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$7,017,706

$7,035,326

Net Interest Margin (8)

3.63%

3.55%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)

Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate

$4,595

0.16%

$4,617

0.17%

$6,571

0.25%

Commercial and industrial

4,367

0.30%

4,853

0.33%

7,349

0.51%

Commercial construction

1,228

0.43%

1,870

0.62%

4,068

0.94%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

10,190

0.22%

11,340

0.25%

17,988

0.39%

Consumer loans:

Residential mortgage

6,721

0.96%

6,112

0.88%

7,782

1.11%

Home equity

3,783

0.80%

3,871

0.82%

3,675

0.75%

Installment and other consumer

45

0.07%

49

0.07%

48

0.07%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

10,549

0.85%

10,032

0.81%

11,505

0.91%

Total Nonperforming Loans

$20,739

0.36%

$21,372

0.37%

$29,493

0.50%

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs

Charge-offs

$1,234

$8,632

$2,660

Recoveries

(811)

(758)

(1,171)

Net Loan Charge-offs

$423

$7,874

$1,489

Net Loan Charge-offs

Commercial loans:

Commercial real estate

$77

$52

($145)

Commercial and industrial

(298)

7,030

401

Commercial construction

(29)

320

980

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

(250)

7,402

1,236

Consumer loans:

Residential mortgage

54

96

44

Home equity

402

129

10

Installment and other consumer

256

289

243

Consumer construction

(39)

(42)

(44)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

673

472

253

Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$423

$7,874

$1,489

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Loan Charge-offs

Charge-offs

$11,311

$11,423

Recoveries

(3,198)

(2,459)

Net Loan Charge-offs

$8,113

$8,964

Net Loan Charge-offs

Commercial loans:

Commercial real estate

$80

1,685

Commercial and industrial

7,443

3,542

Commercial construction

(838)

1,255

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

6,685

6,482

Consumer loans:

Residential mortgage

203

1,220

Home equity

408

546

Installment and other consumer

905

795

Consumer construction

(88)

(79)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

1,428

2,482

Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$8,113

$8,964

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data

Nonperforming loans

$20,739

$21,372

$29,493

OREO

3,068

2,999

1,033

Nonperforming assets

23,807

24,371

30,526

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

7,143

7,395

10,203

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

22,226

24,454

15,605

Total troubled debt restructurings

29,369

31,849

25,808

Nonperforming loans / loans

0.36%

0.37%

0.50%

Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO

0.41%

0.42%

0.52%

Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans

1.04%

1.05%

0.97%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

292%

283%

192%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$423

$7,874

$1,489

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.03%

0.55%

0.10%

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Asset Quality Data

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$8,113

$8,964

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.19%

0.21%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2018

2018

2017

Third

Second

Third

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)

   Total shareholders' equity

$919,781

$907,133

$887,576

     Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(290,171)

(290,355)

(295,627)

     Tax effect of other intangible assets

572

611

1,385

   Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$630,182

$617,389

$593,334

   Common shares outstanding

35,007

35,010

34,979

   Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$18.00

$17.63

$16.96

(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)

   Net income (annualized)

$122,516

$85,980

$90,144

       Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)

731

869

930

       Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)

(154)

(183)

(326)

   Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$123,093

$86,666

$90,748

   Average total shareholders' equity

$913,508

$902,861

$881,014

       Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(290,264)

(290,464)

(295,775)

       Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets

592

634

1,437

   Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$623,836

$613,031

$586,676

   Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

19.73%

14.14%

15.47%

(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

   Noninterest expense

$37,085

$35,863

$36,553

   Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$59,262

$58,403

$57,456

     Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities

     Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

951

938

1,867

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

60,213

59,341

59,323

   Noninterest income

12,042

12,251

13,551

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$72,255

$71,592

$72,874

   Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

51.33%

50.09%

50.16%

(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)

   Total shareholders' equity

$919,781

$907,133

$887,576

      Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(290,171)

(290,355)

(295,627)

      Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

572

611

1,385

   Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$630,182

$617,389

$593,334

   Total assets

$7,105,363

$7,097,346

$7,170,179

      Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(290,171)

(290,355)

(295,627)

      Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

572

611

1,385

   Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$6,815,764

$6,807,602

$6,875,937

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.25%

9.07%

8.63%

(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)

   Interest income

$73,627

$71,581

$66,723

      Less: interest expense

(14,365)

(13,178)

(9,267)

   Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

59,262

58,403

57,456

      Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

951

938

1,867

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

60,213

59,341

59,323

   Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

238,889

238,016

235,358

   Average earning assets

$6,512,298

$6,543,799

$6,561,670

   Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.67%

3.64%

3.59%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited

Nine months ended September 30,

2018

2017

(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)

   Net income (annualized)

$104,927

$85,131

    Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)

878

1,275

    Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)

(184)

(446)

   Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$105,621

$85,960

   Average total shareholders' equity

$902,146

$865,712

    Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(290,493)

(296,086)

    Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets

636

1,546

   Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$612,290

$571,172

   Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.25%

15.05%

(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

   Noninterest expense

$109,030

$109,960

   Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$174,596

$167,905

    Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(3,987)

    Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

2,830

5,614

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

177,426

169,532

   Noninterest income

38,086

42,812

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$215,512

$212,344

   Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

50.59%

51.78%

(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)

   Interest income

$213,237

$192,787

   Less: interest expense

(38,641)

(24,882)

   Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

174,596

167,905

   Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

2,830

5,614

   Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

177,426

173,519

   Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

237,218

231,994

   Average earning assets

$6,525,278

$6,525,576

   Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.63%

3.55%

