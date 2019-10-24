S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its third quarter 2019 earnings. Third quarter net income was $26.9 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share (EPS), compared to second quarter of 2019 net income of $26.1 million, or $0.76 diluted EPS, and third quarter of 2018 net income of $30.9 million, or $0.88 diluted EPS. The third quarter of 2018 results were positively impacted by a one-time reduction to tax expense of $2.9 million, or $0.08 diluted EPS, related to a tax deduction for a pension contribution at a 35% corporate tax rate versus the current rate of 21%.

Third Quarter of 2019 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.45%, return on average equity (ROE) was 10.97% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 15.69%.

Portfolio loans increased $162.6 million , or 10.7% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

, or 10.7% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Deposits increased $126.0 million , or 8.6% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

, or 8.6% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019. DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) shareholders' approval and all bank regulatory approvals have been obtained for the pending merger with DNB.

S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.

"We are pleased to report solid loan and deposit growth across all five of our markets during the third quarter," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "The growth during the quarter is a result of the successful execution of our new market-based strategy announced earlier this year. This strategy reflects a tailored approach to each individual market that allows us to maintain our core value of relationship banking as our geographic footprint expands."

S&T Bancorp, Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation Merger

On September 25, 2019, DNB held a Special Meeting of Shareholders where the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 5, 2019, by and between S&T and DNB, was approved. All required bank regulatory approvals have been received for the merger. The transaction is expected to be completed on or about November 30, 2019 and remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Merger related expense was $0.6 million, or $0.01 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million, or $0.03 diluted EPS, for the year-to-date period.

"The S&T team is excited to partner with DNB as we move closer to the expected completion of merger in the fourth quarter," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "Through our preparation for the merger, it has become very clear that both institutions share not only a like business model, but a similar people centric culture that is focused on satisfying the needs of our customers. We believe these shared values will result in a seamless execution of the closing and allow us to maximize the synergies realized through the merger."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $61.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $60.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average loan balances of $102.7 million and one additional day in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 6 basis points to 3.62% for the third quarter of 2019 from 3.68% in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 11 basis points to 4.95% and total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 4 basis points to 1.54%.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans increased $5.0 million to $50.0 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 compared to $45.0 million, or 0.75% at June 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses was $4.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 mainly due to higher charge-offs. The allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans was 1.00% at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.02% at June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.2 million to $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Included in other income was commercial loan swap fees of $1.5 million related to higher demand for this product in the current rate environment.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.7 million to $37.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance expense decreased $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2019 related to Small Bank Assessment Credits that were received by all banking institutions with assets of less than $10 billion. Other expense decreased $0.6 million primarily related to higher loan related items in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 included merger related expenses of $0.6 million, or $0.01 diluted EPS.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $7.6 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.3 billion at June 30, 2019. Loan growth was strong across all five markets during the quarter with an increase of $162.6 million, or 10.7% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Commercial loans grew $130.0 million during the quarter, or 10.9% annualized, with growth in all commercial portfolios. Consumer loans grew $32.5 million, or 9.9% annualized, driven by growth in the residential mortgage and home equity portfolios. Deposits were $6.0 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $5.9 billion at June 30, 2019. Strong customer deposit growth in all of our markets during the third quarter lead to a reduction in brokered deposits of $52 million.

The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. authorized a new $50 million share repurchase plan at its regular meeting held September 16, 2019. This new repurchase authorization, which is effective through March 31, 2021, permits S&T to repurchase from time to time up to $50 million in aggregate value of shares of S&T's common stock through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. During the third quarter of 2019, 84,868 of common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $3.1 million, or an average of $36.52 per share.

All regulatory risk-based capital ratios declined at September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 due to strong loan growth and share repurchases. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 21, 2019. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 21, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2019.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 31, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 53468.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; the possibility that the merger transaction with DNB may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to completion of the merger transaction or thereafter, the parties' respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainties or other factors; that the merger parties are unable to implement successful integration strategies; reputational risks and the reaction of the parties' customers to the merger transaction; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2019

2019

2018



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $75,080

$74,728

$68,631

Investment securities:











Taxable 3,552

3,647

3,649

Tax-exempt 787

834

857

Dividends 394

415

490

Total Interest and Dividend Income 79,813

79,624

73,627















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 16,207

16,055

10,871

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 2,410

2,742

3,494

Total Interest Expense 18,617

18,797

14,365















NET INTEREST INCOME 61,196

60,827

59,262

Provision for loan losses 4,913

2,205

462

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 56,283

58,622

58,800





















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain (loss) on sale of securities —

—

—

Debit and credit card 3,475

3,501

3,141

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,412

3,212

3,351

Wealth management 2,101

2,062

2,483

Mortgage banking 594

637

700

Other 3,481

3,489

2,367

Total Noninterest Income 13,063

12,901

12,042















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 19,936

20,290

19,769

Data processing and information technology 3,681

3,414

2,906

Net occupancy 2,898

2,949

2,722

Furniture, equipment and software 2,090

2,301

2,005

Other taxes 1,540

1,456

1,341

Marketing 1,062

1,310

1,023

Professional services and legal 1,054

1,145

1,181

FDIC insurance (675)

695

746

Merger related expense 552

618

—

Other 5,529

6,174

5,392

Total Noninterest Expense 37,667

40,352

37,085















Income Before Taxes 31,679

31,171

33,757

Provision for income taxes 4,743

5,070

2,876















Net Income $26,936

$26,101

$30,881















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 34,244,719

34,330,338

35,006,587

Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,277,270

34,201,448

35,019,292

Diluted earnings per share $0.79

$0.76

$0.88

Dividends declared per share $0.27

$0.27

$0.25

Dividend yield (annualized) 2.96%

2.88%

2.31%

Dividends paid to net income 34.30%

35.41%

28.25%

Book value $28.69

$28.11

$26.27

Tangible book value (1) $20.25

$19.68

$18.00

Market value $36.53

$37.48

$43.36















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets 1.45%

1.44%

1.75%

Return on average shareholders' equity 10.97%

11.00%

13.41%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 15.69%

15.89%

19.73%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 50.09%

54.03%

51.33%



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees



$223,200

$198,296

Investment securities:











Taxable



10,989

10,597

Tax-exempt



2,466

2,603

Dividends



1,373

1,741

Total Interest Income



238,028

213,237















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



47,243

27,883

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



8,406

10,758

Total Interest Expense



55,649

38,641















NET INTEREST INCOME



182,379

174,596

Provision for loan losses



12,767

12,279

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



169,612

162,317



















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain (loss) on sale of securities



—

—

Debit and credit card



9,951

9,487

Service charges on deposit accounts



9,777

9,765

Wealth management



6,210

7,782

Mortgage banking



1,726

2,133

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business



—

1,873

Other



9,662

7,046

Total Noninterest Income



37,326

38,086















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



61,135

57,195

Data processing and information technology



10,327

7,610

Net occupancy



8,883

8,399

Furniture, equipment and software



6,621

6,096

Other taxes



4,182

4,928

Marketing



3,514

2,916

Professional services and legal



3,382

3,120

FDIC insurance



536

2,592

Merger related expense



1,171

—

Other



17,187

16,174

Total Noninterest Expense



116,938

109,030















Income Before Taxes



90,000

91,373

Provision for income taxes



14,035

12,893















Net Income



$75,965

$78,480















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



34,407,732

35,012,084

Diluted earnings per share



$2.21

$2.24

Dividends declared per share



$0.81

$0.72

Dividends paid to net income



36.59%

32.00%















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.40%

1.50%

Return on average shareholders' equity



10.61%

11.63%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6)



15.30%

17.25%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)



52.54%

50.59%



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2019

2019

2018



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $173,609

$122,876

$132,650

Securities, at fair value 669,226

668,588

682,535

Loans held for sale 8,371

8,135

4,207

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 2,922,197

2,906,895

2,826,372

Commercial and industrial 1,626,854

1,559,727

1,451,371

Commercial construction 314,813

267,203

283,783

Total Commercial Loans 4,863,864

4,733,825

4,561,526

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 770,882

751,355

699,867

Home equity 475,024

464,195

472,451

Installment and other consumer 74,460

72,041

67,542

Consumer construction 11,535

11,784

6,421

Total Consumer Loans 1,331,901

1,299,375

1,246,281

Total Portfolio Loans 6,195,765

6,033,200

5,807,807

Allowance for loan losses (62,115)

(61,479)

(60,556)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 6,133,650

5,971,721

5,747,251

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 25,397

22,491

31,178

Goodwill 287,446

287,446

287,446

Other assets 274,292

253,348

220,096

Total Assets $7,571,991

$7,334,605

$7,105,363















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $1,490,409

$1,462,386

$1,412,127

Interest-bearing demand 751,881

549,663

561,191

Money market 1,660,569

1,742,334

1,367,181

Savings 753,464

754,062

817,545

Certificates of deposit 1,326,369

1,348,255

1,309,465

Total Deposits 5,982,692

5,856,700

5,467,509















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 13,925

14,154

45,200

Short-term borrowings 370,000

295,000

535,000

Long-term borrowings 69,156

69,791

45,434

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings 498,700

424,564

671,253

Other liabilities 108,152

88,388

46,820

Total Liabilities 6,589,544

6,369,652

6,185,582















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 982,447

964,953

919,781

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,571,991

$7,334,605

$7,105,363















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 12.97%

13.16%

12.94%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.52%

9.59%

9.25%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.20%

10.12%

10.13%

Common equity tier 1 capital 11.17%

11.35%

11.42%

Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.49%

11.68%

11.76%

Risk-based capital - total 12.92%

13.15%

13.27%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2019

2019

2018





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $53,725 2.32% $49,949 2.19% $57,012 2.13%

Securities, at fair value 661,752 2.59% 673,117 2.66% 680,464 2.63%

Loans held for sale 2,712 3.98% 1,452 4.44% 1,571 4.71%

Commercial real estate 2,922,767 4.89% 2,895,146 5.01% 2,779,019 4.81%

Commercial and industrial 1,566,369 5.06% 1,559,222 5.17% 1,432,936 4.79%

Commercial construction 282,175 5.14% 242,192 5.37% 291,512 5.08%

Total Commercial Loans 4,771,311 4.96% 4,696,560 5.08% 4,503,467 4.82%

Residential mortgage 753,649 4.41% 734,372 4.50% 696,267 4.30%

Home equity 469,567 5.36% 463,480 5.42% 472,466 4.94%

Installment and other consumer 72,606 7.10% 71,319 7.23% 66,693 6.92%

Consumer construction 11,056 5.39% 11,014 5.41% 5,846 5.04%

Total Consumer Loans 1,306,878 4.91% 1,280,185 4.99% 1,241,272 4.69%

Total Portfolio Loans 6,078,189 4.95% 5,976,745 5.06% 5,744,739 4.79%

Total Loans 6,080,901 4.95% 5,978,197 5.06% 5,746,310 4.79%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 19,981 7.00% 21,141 6.97% 28,512 6.28%

Total Interest-earning Assets 6,816,359 4.70% 6,722,404 4.81% 6,512,298 4.55%

Noninterest-earning assets 538,514

523,636

496,268



Total Assets $7,354,873

$7,246,040

$7,008,566



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $655,735 0.72% $550,200 0.46% $566,579 0.36%

Money market 1,709,248 1.83% 1,695,349 1.93% 1,330,489 1.47%

Savings 749,287 0.24% 760,743 0.26% 823,215 0.20%

Certificates of deposit 1,345,474 1.97% 1,389,968 1.95% 1,310,526 1.51%

Total interest-bearing Deposits 4,459,744 1.44% 4,396,260 1.46% 4,030,809 1.07%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 14,030 0.73% 16,337 0.69% 42,183 0.52%

Short-term borrowings 218,799 2.47% 242,759 2.71% 455,689 2.28%

Long-term borrowings 69,421 2.68% 70,049 2.86% 45,699 2.36%

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 4.82% 45,619 5.03% 45,619 4.79%

Total Borrowings 347,869 2.75% 374,764 2.94% 589,190 2.35%

Total interest-bearing Liabilities 4,807,613 1.54% 4,771,024 1.58% 4,619,999 1.23%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,573,549

1,523,676

1,475,059



Shareholders' equity 973,711

951,340

913,508



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,354,873

$7,246,040

$7,008,566



















Net Interest Margin (5)

3.62%

3.68%

3.67%



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2019

2018

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$52,421 2.38% $56,015 1.80% Securities, at fair value



671,727 2.65% 684,146 2.59% Loans held for sale



1,693 4.11% 1,681 5.90% Commercial real estate



2,907,792 4.97% 2,748,620 4.70% Commercial and industrial



1,544,962 5.14% 1,432,133 4.62% Commercial construction



258,239 5.28% 330,219 4.76% Total Commercial Loans



4,710,993 5.04% 4,510,972 4.68% Residential mortgage



736,972 4.43% 694,075 4.24% Home equity



466,936 5.41% 475,450 4.74% Installment and other consumer



71,021 7.17% 66,913 6.80% Consumer construction



10,517 5.63% 4,749 4.86% Total Consumer Loans



1,285,446 4.95% 1,241,187 4.57% Total Portfolio Loans



5,996,439 5.02% 5,752,159 4.66% Total Loans



5,998,132 5.02% 5,753,840 4.66% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



21,848 7.55% 31,277 6.88% Total Interest-earning Assets



6,744,128 4.77% 6,525,278 4.43% Noninterest-earning assets



526,788

492,428

Total Assets



$7,270,916

$7,017,706















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand



$584,280 0.54% $571,040 0.31% Money market



1,658,187 1.88% 1,259,071 1.29% Savings



760,128 0.25% 849,558 0.20% Certificates of deposit



1,389,658 1.94% 1,320,374 1.32% Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,392,253 1.44% 4,000,043 0.93% Securities sold under repurchase agreements



17,812 0.63% 46,292 0.44% Short-term borrowings



259,947 2.65% 556,017 2.00% Long-term borrowings



69,886 2.79% 46,313 2.20% Junior subordinated debt securities



45,619 5.02% 45,619 4.52% Total Borrowings



393,264 2.86% 694,241 2.07% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



4,785,517 1.55% 4,694,284 1.10% Noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,528,573

1,421,276

Shareholders' equity



956,826

902,146

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$7,270,916

$7,017,706















Net Interest Margin (8)





3.67%

3.63%