S&T Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and net income of $33.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter of 2024 Highlights:

Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.35%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.58% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.35% compared to ROA of 1.45%, ROE of 10.61% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 15.01% for the second quarter of 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.69% compared to 1.82% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remained strong at 3.82% compared to 3.85% in the second quarter of 2024.

Customer deposit growth of $100.5 million , or 5.42% annualized, was offset by lower brokered deposits of $126.0 million , resulting in a net decrease in total deposits of $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.

, or 5.42% annualized, was offset by lower brokered deposits of , resulting in a net decrease in total deposits of for the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.36% compared to 1.38% at June 30, 2024 .

"We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, highlighted by solid return metrics, continued improvement in asset quality and our fifth consecutive quarter of customer deposit growth. Our capital levels continue to build, positioning us to take advantage of market opportunities," said Chief Executive Officer Chris McComish. "These results would not be possible without the commitment and hard work of our teams and their focus on our people-forward purpose, which is moving our customers, employees and communities forward while delivering value to our shareholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $83.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remained strong at 3.82% compared to 3.85% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased one basis point to 6.30% compared to 6.29% in the second quarter of 2024. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 12 basis points to 3.04% compared to 2.92% in the second quarter of 2024. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs were primarily due to growth in higher costing average money market accounts of $112.8 million and certificates of deposit of $51.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average borrowings decreased $58.1 million to $292.3 million compared to $350.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher average deposit balances. Total borrowing costs decreased 9 basis points to 5.37% compared to 5.46% in the second quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $104.3 million, or 1.36% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $106.2 million, or 1.38%, at June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses improved by $0.9 million with a negative $0.5 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $0.4 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter was mainly attributed to a lower level of ACL primarily related to a decrease in qualitative reserve due to improvement in asset quality. Net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net loan recoveries of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total portfolio loans plus other real estate owned decreased 4 basis points to 0.41% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $1.4 million to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to changes in the value of Visa Class B-1 common stock and losses related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. During the third quarter of 2024, a $2.2 million securities repositioning loss was recognized, which was partially offset by a $0.2 million unrealized gain related to Visa Class B-1 common stock resulting in a $2.0 million net loss in noninterest income. This compares to a $3.2 million securities repositioning loss, which was offset by a $3.2 million unrealized gain from the Visa exchange offer for Class B-1 common stock resulting in no net impact to noninterest income during the second quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.8 million to $55.4 million compared to $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.9 million primarily related to higher incentive costs compared to the second quarter of 2024. Data processing and information technology increased $0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to the timing of investments in technology.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.6 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans were $7.7 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans decreased $24.5 million with a $76.4 million decrease in commercial loans partially offset by consumer loan growth of $51.9 million compared to June 30, 2024. Commercial loan growth continues to be impacted by a lower level of loan originations and higher payoffs. Total deposits were $7.7 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Customer deposit growth continues to be strong allowing for a reduction in higher costing borrowings and brokered deposits. Customer deposit growth was $100.5 million, or 5.42% annualized, which was offset by lower brokered deposits of $126.0 million, resulting in a decrease in total deposits of $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total borrowings decreased $25.0 million to $338.4 million compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 17, 2024. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; any remaining uncertainties with the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $120,907

$119,564

$114,258

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,221

8,761

7,857

Tax-exempt 165

168

213

Dividends 181

272

631

Total Interest and Dividend Income 131,474

128,765

122,959















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 42,493

39,629

24,910

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 4,504

5,542

10,662

Total Interest Expense 46,997

45,171

35,572















NET INTEREST INCOME 84,477

83,594

87,387

Provision for credit losses (454)

422

5,498

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 84,931

83,172

81,889















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities (2,199)

(3,150)

—

Debit and credit card 4,688

4,713

4,690

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,181

4,089

4,060

Wealth management 3,071

2,995

3,003

Mortgage banking 355

254

294

Other 1,781

4,404

131

Total Noninterest Income 11,877

13,305

12,178















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 31,274

30,388

27,521

Data processing and information technology 5,003

4,215

4,479

Occupancy 3,828

3,649

3,671

Furniture, equipment and software 3,410

3,382

3,125

Other taxes 1,874

1,433

1,831

Marketing 1,382

1,404

1,741

Professional services and legal 1,229

1,403

1,965

FDIC insurance 1,054

1,053

1,029

Other noninterest expense 6,311

6,681

7,437

Total Noninterest Expense 55,365

53,608

52,799

Income Before Taxes 41,443

42,869

41,268

Income tax expense 8,853

8,498

7,800

Net Income $32,590

$34,371

$33,468















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,259,730

38,256,204

38,244,309

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,560,409

38,531,692

38,336,016

Diluted earnings per share $0.85

$0.89

$0.87

Dividends declared per share $0.33

$0.33

$0.32

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.15 %

3.95 %

4.73 %

Dividends paid to net income 38.77 %

36.97 %

36.55 %

Book value $35.96

$34.54

$31.99

Tangible book value (1) $26.13

$24.71

$22.14

Market value $41.97

$33.39

$27.08















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.45 %

1.42 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.58 %

10.61 %

10.84 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 13.35 %

15.01 %

15.78 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 1.69 %

1.82 %

1.99 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 55.88 %

54.94 %

52.67 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2024

2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$359,048

$325,681

Investment Securities:











Taxable



27,577

23,120

Tax-exempt



526

642

Dividends



842

1,752

Total Interest and Dividend Income



387,993

351,195















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



118,784

59,915

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



17,661

26,979

Total Interest Expense



136,445

86,894















NET INTEREST INCOME



251,548

264,301

Provision for credit losses



2,595

16,949

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



248,953

247,352















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities



(5,346)

—

Debit and credit card



13,636

13,708

Service charges on deposit accounts



12,098

12,064

Wealth management



9,108

9,136

Mortgage banking



886

884

Other



7,630

3,767

Total Noninterest Income



38,012

39,559















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



91,174

80,513

Data processing and information technology



14,172

12,914

Occupancy



11,347

11,216

Furniture, equipment and software



10,264

9,178

Professional services and legal



5,178

4,943

Other taxes



4,729

5,053

Marketing



4,352

5,855

FDIC insurance



3,156

3,073

Other noninterest expense



19,121

21,386

Total Noninterest Expense



163,493

154,131

Income Before Taxes



123,472

132,780

Income tax expense



25,272

25,046















Net Income



$98,200

$107,734















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,563,721

38,668,964

Diluted earnings per share



$2.55

$2.78

Dividends declared per share



$0.99

$0.96

Dividends paid to net income



38.66 %

34.43 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.37 %

1.56 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



9.97 %

11.80 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



14.06 %

17.20 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.76 %

2.17 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



55.68 %

50.41 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $228,090

$246,310

$238,453

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,011,312

977,958

955,262

Loans held for sale 307

188

257

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,327,895

3,347,699

3,286,272

Commercial and industrial 1,548,172

1,611,183

1,635,354

Commercial construction 386,509

380,128

388,470

Total Commercial Loans 5,262,576

5,339,010

5,310,096

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,612,629

1,562,026

1,384,133

Home equity 645,966

642,225

649,122

Installment and other consumer 105,235

102,660

115,379

Consumer construction 62,648

67,649

57,188

Total Consumer Loans 2,426,478

2,374,560

2,205,822

Total Portfolio Loans 7,689,054

7,713,570

7,515,918

Allowance for credit losses (104,321)

(106,150)

(108,206)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,584,733

7,607,420

7,407,712

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 11,484

12,056

38,576

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other assets 374,597

418,106

452,393

Total Assets $9,583,947

$9,635,462

$9,466,077















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,157,537

$2,206,589

$2,276,009

Interest-bearing demand 773,224

789,317

868,624

Money market 2,074,095

2,008,486

1,615,445

Savings 879,653

906,794

974,940

Certificates of deposit 1,770,332

1,769,150

1,487,879

Total Deposits 7,654,841

7,680,336

7,222,897















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 225,000

275,000

630,000

Long-term borrowings 64,015

39,034

39,396

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,403

49,388

49,343

Total Borrowings 338,418

363,422

718,739

Other liabilities 214,934

270,261

300,909

Total Liabilities 8,208,193

8,314,019

8,242,545















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,375,754

1,321,443

1,223,532

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,583,947

$9,635,462

$9,466,077















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.35 %

13.71 %

12.93 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(8) 10.86 %

10.21 %

9.31 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.70 %

11.51 %

11.12 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.37 %

13.89 %

13.11 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.70 %

14.21 %

13.43 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.28 %

15.79 %

15.01 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





2024

2024

2023





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $200,301 5.44 % $143,521 5.47 % $144,303 4.93 %

Securities, at fair value 990,375 3.12 % 961,552 2.93 % 964,928 2.64 %

Loans held for sale 20 6.77 % 27 7.37 % 207 6.70 %

Commercial real estate 3,298,619 5.96 % 3,346,725 5.97 % 3,243,056 5.83 %

Commercial and industrial 1,566,145 7.39 % 1,606,173 7.38 % 1,646,572 7.22 %

Commercial construction 406,321 7.82 % 374,856 7.82 % 373,111 7.80 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,271,085 6.53 % 5,327,754 6.52 % 5,262,739 6.41 %

Residential mortgage 1,589,791 5.11 % 1,528,200 5.00 % 1,332,913 4.66 %

Home equity 642,384 7.01 % 644,545 7.01 % 645,949 6.80 %

Installment and other consumer 103,390 8.65 % 105,313 8.63 % 115,111 8.52 %

Consumer construction 62,998 6.42 % 72,899 5.97 % 52,783 4.89 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,398,563 5.81 % 2,350,957 5.75 % 2,146,756 5.52 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,669,648 6.30 % 7,678,711 6.29 % 7,409,495 6.15 %

Total Loans 7,669,668 6.30 % 7,678,738 6.29 % 7,409,702 6.15 %

Total other earning assets 15,413 6.21 % 20,087 7.04 % 42,645 6.97 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,875,757 5.93 % 8,803,898 5.91 % 8,561,578 5.74 %

Noninterest-earning assets 744,609

756,552

763,243



Total Assets $9,620,366

$9,560,450

$9,324,821



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $785,854 1.11 % $822,671 1.13 % $868,782 0.91 %

Money market 2,051,754 3.40 % 1,938,963 3.25 % 1,595,964 2.34 %

Savings 891,952 0.75 % 915,768 0.70 % 996,999 0.47 %

Certificates of deposit 1,825,530 4.60 % 1,774,037 4.55 % 1,382,532 3.54 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,555,090 3.04 % 5,451,439 2.92 % 4,844,277 2.04 %

Short-term borrowings 202,500 4.88 % 261,923 5.09 % 585,196 5.65 %

Long-term borrowings 40,383 4.47 % 39,099 4.53 % 39,458 4.47 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,394 8.11 % 49,379 8.18 % 50,649 8.16 %

Total Borrowings 292,277 5.37 % 350,401 5.46 % 675,303 5.77 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 41,038 5.36 % 57,734 5.42 % 62,584 5.33 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,888,405 3.17 % 5,859,574 3.10 % 5,582,164 2.53 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,377,914

2,397,606

2,517,752



Shareholders' equity 1,354,047

1,303,270

1,224,905



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,620,366

$9,560,450

$9,324,821



















Net Interest Margin(9)

3.82 %

3.85 %

4.09 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$162,957 5.54 % $139,248 4.91 %

Securities, at fair value



972,941 2.96 % 982,831 2.56 %

Loans held for sale



74 7.14 % 142 6.63 %

Commercial real estate



3,336,689 5.95 % 3,184,270 5.64 %

Commercial and industrial



1,599,528 7.37 % 1,680,640 7.03 %

Commercial construction



382,177 7.78 % 382,020 7.55 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,318,394 6.51 % 5,246,930 6.23 %

Residential mortgage



1,532,410 5.02 % 1,236,310 4.54 %

Home equity



645,055 7.01 % 647,785 6.56 %

Installment and other consumer



106,523 8.64 % 118,846 8.20 %

Consumer construction



68,504 5.98 % 47,203 4.63 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,352,492 5.75 % 2,050,144 5.39 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,670,886 6.28 % 7,297,074 5.99 %

Total Loans



7,670,960 6.28 % 7,297,216 5.99 %

Total other earning assets



20,260 6.87 % 38,152 6.98 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,827,118 5.90 % 8,457,447 5.58 %

Noninterest-earning assets



746,295

752,326



Total Assets



$9,573,413

$9,209,773



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$812,443 1.12 % $847,222 0.61 %

Money market



1,970,539 3.27 % 1,621,726 2.11 %

Savings



915,643 0.69 % 1,041,346 0.38 %

Certificates of deposit



1,746,498 4.51 % 1,224,704 2.99 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,445,123 2.91 % 4,734,998 1.69 %

Short-term borrowings



290,602 5.17 % 522,448 5.36 %

Long-term borrowings



39,571 4.51 % 29,133 4.05 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



49,379 8.17 % 53,180 7.75 %

Total Borrowings



379,552 5.49 % 604,761 5.50 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



50,303 5.40 % 55,637 5.01 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,874,978 3.10 % 5,395,396 2.15 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,382,352

2,593,683



Shareholders' equity



1,316,083

1,220,694



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,573,413

$9,209,773



















Net Interest Margin(10)





3.84 %

4.21 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





2024

2024

2023





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $14,877 0.45 % $15,090 0.45 % $1,735 0.05 %

Commercial and industrial 5,789 0.37 % 7,075 0.44 % 3,468 0.21 %

Commercial construction 3,416 0.88 % 4,960 1.30 % 384 0.10 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 24,082 0.46 % 27,125 0.51 % 5,587 0.11 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 4,478 0.28 % 4,698 0.30 % 4,139 0.30 %

Home equity 3,065 0.47 % 2,804 0.44 % 2,617 0.40 %

Installment and other consumer 264 0.25 % 230 0.22 % 334 0.29 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 7,807 0.32 % 7,732 0.33 % 7,090 0.32 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $31,889 0.41 % $34,857 0.45 % $12,677 0.17 %









2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $2,440

$845

$4,077

Recoveries (302)

(1,233)

(367)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $2,138

($388)

$3,710















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate $47

($379)

($13)

Commercial and industrial 1,256

(658)

3,389

Commercial construction —

—

—

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,303

(1,037)

3,376

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage (5)

33

(11)

Home equity 580

274

71

Installment and other consumer 260

342

274

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 835

649

334

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $2,138

($388)

$3,710



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$10,224

$20,758

Recoveries



(1,885)

(11,196)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$8,339

$9,562















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



$—

($9,329)

Commercial real estate



4,906

(1,068)

Commercial and industrial



1,547

18,633

Commercial construction



—

(2)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



6,453

8,234

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



35

(3)

Home equity



959

90

Installment and other consumer



892

1,241

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,886

1,328

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$8,339

$9,562



















2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $31,889

$34,857

$12,677

OREO —

95

3,715

Total nonperforming assets 31,889

34,952

16,392

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.41 %

0.45 %

0.17 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.41 %

0.45 %

0.22 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.36 %

1.38 %

1.44 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 327 %

305 %

854 %

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $2,138

($388)

$3,710

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.11 %

(0.02 %)

0.20 %









Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$8,339

$9,562

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.15 %

0.18 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars and shares in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,375,754

$1,321,443

$1,223,532

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,931)

(376,154)

(376,883)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $999,823

$945,289

$846,649

Common shares outstanding 38,260

38,256

38,244

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $26.13

$24.71

$22.14

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $129,652

$138,239

$132,779

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 893

921

1,034

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $130,545

$139,160

$133,813















Average total shareholders' equity $1,354,047

$1,303,270

$1,224,905

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (376,048)

(376,285)

(377,020)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $977,999

$926,985

$847,885

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.35 %

15.01 %

15.78 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.















(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $41,443

$42,869

$41,268

Plus: Provision for credit losses (454)

422

5,498

Total $40,989

$43,291

$46,766

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $163,065

$174,115

$185,538

Average assets $9,620,366

$9,560,450

$9,324,821

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.69 %

1.82 %

1.99 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred

industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $55,365

$53,608

$52,799















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $84,477

$83,594

$87,387

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 671

682

674

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 85,148

84,276

88,061

Noninterest income 11,877

13,305

12,178

Less: net losses (gains) on sale of securities 2,199

3,150

—

Less: Visa Class B-1 exchange (150)

(3,156)

—

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $99,074

$97,575

$100,239

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.88 %

54.94 %

52.67 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures

comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$131,172

$144,040

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



919

1,055

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$132,091

$145,095















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,316,083

$1,220,694

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(376,283)

(377,290)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$939,800

$843,404

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



14.06 %

17.20 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.















(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$123,472

$132,780

Plus: Provision for credit losses



2,595

16,949

Total



$126,067

$149,729

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$168,396

$200,186

Average assets



$9,573,413

$9,209,773

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.76 %

2.17 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred

industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$163,493

$154,131















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$251,548

$264,301

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,045

1,868

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



253,593

266,169

Noninterest income



38,012

39,559

Less: net losses (gains) on sale of securities



5,346

—

Less: Visa Class B-1 exchange



(3,306)

—

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$293,645

$305,728

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



55.68 %

50.41 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures

comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$387,993

$351,195

Less: interest expense



(136,445)

(86,894)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



251,548

264,301

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,045

1,868

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$253,593

$266,169

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$338,741

$355,867

Average interest-earning assets



$8,827,118

$8,457,447

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.84 %

4.21 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE

basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity

securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest

income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2024

2024

2023



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,375,754

$1,321,443

$1,223,532

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,931)

(376,154)

(376,883)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $999,823

$945,289

$846,649















Total assets $9,583,947

$9,635,462

$9,466,077

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,931)

(376,154)

(376,883)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,208,016

$9,259,308

$9,089,194

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.86 %

10.21 %

9.31 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.















(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $131,474

$128,765

$122,959

Less: interest expense (46,997)

(45,171)

(35,572)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 84,477

83,594

87,387

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 671

682

674

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $85,148

$84,276

$88,061

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $338,741

$338,956

$349,373

Average interest-earning assets $8,875,757

$8,803,898

$8,561,578

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.82 %

3.85 %

4.09 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis

(non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities

using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that

provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

















SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.