S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held October 19, 2020. This is comparable to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the October 19, 2020 closing price of $19.90 is 5.6 percent. The dividend is payable November 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

