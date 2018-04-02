S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 19, 2018

Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage http://www.stbancorp.com

How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 26, 2018, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 27217.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings press release can be accessed on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at www.stbancorp.com . Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com or call 800.325.2265.

