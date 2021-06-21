S&T Bank Announces George Moy as Market Executive to Spearhead Growth Strategy in Northeast Ohio

INDIANA, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today that George Moy has joined S&T Bank as the market executive and commercial banking regional manager for its Northeast Ohio market. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.3 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

Moy is responsible for driving the Bank's brand and comprehensive growth strategy forward in the region. He will oversee commercial banking and will collaborate with colleagues from consumer banking, business banking, mortgage, and wealth management to grow revenue, leverage market opportunities and develop tailored solutions to deliver a seamless customer experience.

"We're excited to add a strong leader with a long track record of success in the banking industry to our executive management team. George understands the financial needs and opportunities affecting people and businesses within the region and will help to expand our brand as a trusted community bank," stated Brian R. Dobis, executive vice president, director of commercial banking for S&T Bank. "We are fully confident George can guide our Northeast Ohio market to new heights of success."

As a tenured veteran, Moy has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience and was previously associated with large national banks in the market, having served as regional president, managing director and senior vice president, middle market group manager. He received his bachelor's in business management and his MBA with a concentration in finance from John Carroll University Boler School of Business. Moy has been active in the community throughout his career and currently serves as a parish council member for the Saint Raphael Parish in Bay Village, Ohio.

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit stbank.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

