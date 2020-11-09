S&T Bank Announces Retirement Of Patrick Tobin Upstate New York Market President And Closing Of Their Rochester Loan Office

INDIANA, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today that Upstate New York Market President Patrick Tobin plans to retire effective December 31, 2020. With his departure, S&T will close the Rochester loan office and consolidate business operations to their Buffalo loan office by year end. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.2 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

"We thank Pat for his years of excellent service and the strategic contributions that have brought S&T success in upstate New York. On behalf of every S&T employee, I want to wish Pat the very best as he starts the next chapter in his life," said David G. Antolik, president of S&T Bank. "With Pat's retirement and the consolidation, we are fully committed to providing our clients with a seamless and disruption-free transition that reflects Pat's tireless dedication to delivering excellent client service."

Tobin joined S&T in 2015 with over 35 years of executive experience in banking, finance and real estate development. During his tenure, he was responsible for new business development and managing commercial banking relationships. He will be succeeded by Joe Brennan, senior vice president, market executive, who will expand upon the legacy created by Tobin.

"It is with immense gratitude to S&T Bank and my clients that I announce my retirement," said Tobin. "Congratulations to Joe as my successor. I will leave confident in knowing that he, along with the rest of the S&T team, will provide a seamless transition and will continue to deliver a high level of service to our valued business clients."

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit stbank.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

