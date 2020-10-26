S&T Bank Enhances Consumer Banking With New Leadership

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today the appointment of Jason Forman as the executive vice president, director of consumer banking. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.2 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

In his new role, Forman will oversee the next phase of growth and transformation for retail banking, mortgage, consumer lending, retail business banking and wealth management. He will work closely with executive management, market presidents and lines of business leaders to generate new business and grow revenue for the Bank.

"Jason's exceptional banking knowledge and ability to increase revenue across multiple business lines makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team," commented David G. Antolik, president of S&T Bank. "His focus on driving innovation, striving for operational excellence and improving the customer experience will directly contribute to the growth of our consumer lines of business."

Prior to joining S&T Bank, Forman held various management positions at BBVA, FirstMerit, and most recently Huntington Bank where he was a regional director responsible for 216 branches and 1,450 employees. His leadership responsibilities included retail banking, mortgage, business banking and financial advisory lines of business.

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit stbank.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

