ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce a recent investment in Integrated Diagnostic Services ("IDS" or the "Company") for its acquisition of Core Analytics Lab & Radiology ("Core"), a leading provider of mobile radiology and laboratory services across California. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

"The addition of Core further bolsters our platform by adding in-house laboratory services and capabilities, improving route density and responsiveness to patients," said Kelly McCullum, CEO of IDS.

Ben Hom, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, commented, "the Company's focus on quality care and access for patients is consistent with St. Cloud's investment approach, and we look forward to collaborating with management on future growth."

St. Cloud partnered with HCAP Partners, Southfield Mezzanine, and California Bank & Trust in providing capital to facilitate the transaction.

Global law firm, K&L Gates LLP, served as counsel to St. Cloud Capital. For more information about IDS, please visit: www.integrateddxservices.com.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to successful and experienced ownership entities, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com.

