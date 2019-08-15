St. Croix Hospice Acquires Hometown Hospice & Homecare

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice (the "Company" or "St. Croix"), a leading Midwestern hospice provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hometown Hospice & Homecare ("Hometown"). Hometown, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, provides hospice and home care to its valued patients through three locations strategically located across eastern Wisconsin.

As a regional leader in hospice services, St. Croix Hospice is in its 10th year of providing exceptional care to patients and their families throughout the Midwest. With a growing footprint which now includes 27 branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, St. Croix Hospice's 800 employees serve nearly 2,000 patients. Hometown's footprint in eastern Wisconsin strategically extends St. Croix's reach in Wisconsin, allowing the Company to provide its best-in-class clinical care to a broader base of patients.

"It is our mission to bring the highest quality care to patients and families throughout the Midwest. We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with a similarly high-performing, mission-driven organization which allows us to expand our services in Eastern Wisconsin," said Heath Bartness, CEO of St. Croix Hospice.

"Hometown represents an exciting addition to the St. Croix family from each of a geographic, talent and clinical perspective," added David Schuppan, a Senior Partner at The Vistria Group and a St. Croix Board Member. "The St. Croix team strives to be industry leaders to all hospice stakeholders and we've enjoyed the opportunity to work them as they expand and enhance their geographic coverage and capabilities, respectively, throughout the region."

About St. Croix Hospice

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Oakdale, MN, St. Croix Hospice provides best-in-class hospice care in the upper Midwest via a network of 27 office locations. The company cares for nearly 2,000 patients a day across 220+ counties in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Kansas. St. Croix supports patients, families, and caregivers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through a holistic clinical and spiritual care model. For more information, please visit https://stcroixhospice.com/.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies.

CONTACT: Bronwyn Pope

bpope@stcroixhospice.com

612-418-8186

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

