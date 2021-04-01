St. Croix Hospice Acquires Hospice Care of America

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice, the leading Midwestern hospice provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hospice Care of America in Rockford, Illinois.

The regional leader of hospice services, St. Croix Hospice provides exceptional hospice care to patients and their families throughout the Midwest. With a growing footprint including 39 branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and now Illinois, St. Croix Hospice's 800+ employees serve 2,200+ patients daily. Hospice Care of America marks St. Croix Hospice's first location in Illinois.

"Entering the Illinois marketplace with this location in Rockford is a natural extension of the services we currently offer in southern Wisconsin. We welcome the opportunity to partner with an organization that shares our dedication to providing comfort and quality of life for patients at the end of life," said Heath Bartness, CEO of St. Croix Hospice.

"We respect and appreciate this team's experience and connection to the community, both of which will be essential as we partner to serve even more local patients in need of hospice care," adds Bartness. "And Rockford is an exciting addition to the St. Croix Hospice family from a geographic standpoint as we expand in the Midwest."

About St. Croix Hospice

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Oakdale, MN, St. Croix Hospice provides best-in-class hospice care in the upper Midwest via a network of 39 office locations. The company cares for more than 2,200 patients a day in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. St. Croix supports patients, families, and caregivers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through a holistic clinical and spiritual care model. For more information, please visit stcroixhospice.com.

