St. Croix Hospice adds branch in Grand Rapids, Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded its presence in greater Minnesota with the addition of a branch in Grand Rapids. The new location will help keep pace with growing need for hospice services in northern and central Minnesota.

"More Americans are approaching their senior years than ever before and Minnesotans are no exception," says Dr. Andrew Mayo, Chief Medical Officer, St. Croix Hospice. "We're pleased that our Grand Rapids location will allow us to serve even more patients, families and caregivers in the north central and far northern communities of Minnesota."

Minnesotans aged 65 and up currently account for 15 percent of the state's population and most greater Minnesota counties have a higher percentage of seniors compared to Minneapolis-St. Paul and surrounding metro-area counties, according to Minnesota Compass, a Wilder Research project.

Grand Rapids is St. Croix Hospice's ninth Minnesota location and 31st location overall. The Oakdale, Minnesota-based agency serves more than 75 percent of counties in Minnesota.

Hospice care provides comfort and quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option. St. Croix Hospice serves patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Dedicated care teams work with patients and families to ensure a respectful and dignified end-of-life experience in accordance with an individual's personal values and wishes.

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

