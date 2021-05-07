St. Croix Hospice Adds Eric Lewis to Leadership Team

OAKDALE, Minn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is pleased to welcome Eric Lewis to the Finance team in the new role of Vice President and Controller. Eric has an extensive background in finance, most recently serving as Vice President and Controller of the Medicaid business at UnitedHealth Group. Eric will provide leadership for the accounting, reporting and policy aspects of finance.

Lewis' background includes financial leadership roles with UnitedHealth Group, Thomson Reuters and the former Pillsbury Company among others. He is an alum of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Lewis' position with St. Croix Hospice will support the agency's growth through leading all aspects of financial reporting, as well as policy development and implementation as the company continues to expand.

Since its founding in 2009, St. Croix Hospice has expanded to serve seven Midwest states through more than 35 branches. The Minnesota-based agency became a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital in October 2020.

"We are happy to welcome Eric to our leadership team as he helps us execute on our growth strategies and perfect our policies," said Stephen Phenneger, President and Chief Financial Officer. "His healthcare industry expertise and rich background in finance will make him a wonderful addition to our team."

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adding three new offices so far in 2021 – the most recent in Sioux City, Iowa. Services are available wherever patients call home, including private residences, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

"I am delighted to join the leadership team at St. Croix Hospice," said Eric Lewis. "It will be a privilege to maintain financial excellence in the company as they grow their ability to serve more people with expert hospice care."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

