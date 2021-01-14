St. Croix Hospice Adds Jordan Prohaska to Leadership Team

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is pleased to welcome Jordan Prohaska to the agency. Prohaska joins St. Croix Hospice in a new role as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Operations.

A Minnesota native, Prohaska's healthcare background includes leadership roles with private capital with a focus on healthcare businesses in the middle market. Prohaska's position with St. Croix Hospice will support the agency's growth through leading mergers and acquisitions initiatives, as well as supporting the agency as it continues to expand to serve new markets. In addition to his professional work, Prohaska maintains extensive involvement in Midwest-based nonprofit organizations.

Since its founding in 2009, St. Croix Hospice has expanded to serve six Midwest states through 37 offices. The Minnesota-based agency became a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital in October 2020.

"We are happy to welcome Jordan to our leadership team as he helps us execute on our growth strategies," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "His Midwest roots, industry and market knowledge, and understanding of the value hospice provides will make him a tremendous addition to our team."

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adding five new offices in 2020 and its most recent, in Norfolk, Nebraska, in January. Services are available wherever patients call home, including private residences, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

"Working at a company that is truly improving the patient and family experience by providing the highest quality end-of-life care is very fulfilling," says Prohaska. "I'm proud to become part of a growing team and excited to help accelerate growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT:

Cate Pardo

[email protected]

651-900-5746

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

