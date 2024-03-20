St. Croix Hospice Awarded for Exceptional Marketing Campaign

OAKDALE, Minn., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has once again received recognition for their marketing and communications efforts, earning a top ranking in the Hospice & Palliative Care Multimedia Campaign category of the 2024 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards from Aging Media Network, a leading provider of senior care industry news.

Recognized by Aging Media's Aspect Awards for the third consecutive year, St. Croix Hospice continues to fortify their position as leaders within the hospice community. In previous years, the team has been recognized not only for their outstanding multimedia campaigns but also for their viral social media efforts. This year's recognition applauded the agency's successful multimedia campaign to raise awareness of end-of-life care during Hospice Month 2023.

"St. Croix Hospice is passionate about leveraging strategic marketing tactics that raise awareness of the hospice benefit, consequently increasing communities' access to a compassionate end-of-life experience," said St. Croix Hospice's Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Bronwyn Pope. "Receiving our third Aspect Award in a row is a great honor that emphasizes St. Croix Hospice's agency-wide commitment to the hospice mission and to our communities."

According to the most recent data from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, less than 50% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in hospice at the time of their passing. Additionally, while hospice care eligibility begins at a six-month prognosis, the median length of hospice care for Medicare beneficiaries was only 17 days in 2021, the most recent year for which data exists. This data reflects a nationwide hesitancy to pursue hospice care when it is needed, and St. Croix Hospice recognizes the power of far-reaching, multimedia communications to educate and illuminate the true nature of end-of-life care. Through strategic messaging campaigns, St. Croix Hospice is determined to shift the nationwide narrative to better reflect the comfort, compassion and dignity that patients experience through the hospice journey.

Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support to more than 4,400 patients daily. St. Croix Hospice local clinical teams care for their communities from more than 65 branches throughout 10 Midwestern states , ensuring responsive, proximate service and individualized care wherever patients call home.

