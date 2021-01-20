St. Croix Hospice Executive Appointed to National Legislative Committee

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice Chief Compliance Officer Kimberly Olson has been selected to serve on the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Legislative Affairs Committee, the agency announced today. Olson is among eight new committee members appointed in 2021 and will serve for two years with the opportunity to then serve an additional two-year term.

In her role on the committee, Olson will collaborate with other national leaders in the hospice industry to support the NHPCO's legislative priorities and advocate for policies that ensure the highest quality end-of-life care for patients and families. Committee members also support the NHPCO in prioritizing issues and developing policy positions.

"I'm honored to have been invited to join this committee that includes colleagues I respect throughout the hospice space," says Olson. "The need for hospice services continues to grow among those in our communities and I'm proud to support the NHPCO's focuses on education, transparency, expanded access to hospice, and many other initiatives."

Olson brings extensive experience in, and passion for, public policy work to her role on the Legislative Affairs Committee, having served on the Minnesota Network of Hospice & Palliative Care's Public Policy Committee since 2017. She is also involved in national hospice policy advocacy with the Hospice Action Network, an NHPCO affiliate dedicated to preserving and expanding access to hospice care in the U.S.

"Kimberly is a tremendous hospice advocate with a deep knowledge of the industry," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "We've been fortunate to have her guiding St. Croix Hospice from a compliance standpoint since 2016 and I'm more than confident she will be great asset to this committee."

In addition to her current role on the St. Croix Hospice leadership team, Olson is a certified Hospice & Palliative Care Nurse.

