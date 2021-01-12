St. Croix Hospice expands care in Nebraska with Norfolk office

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has opened a new office in Norfolk, Nebraska that will extend hospice services to meet increased needs in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk location will serve Madison County and neighboring counties.

"We are honored to serve even more Nebraska patients and families in need of hospice care," says Dr. Clayton Hoberman, St. Croix Hospice Medical Director in Nebraska. "Our Norfolk clinical team lives in the communities they serve, which means they're readily available for consultations, admissions and visits."

Data from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) shows 51 percent of Nebraska Medicare decedents were enrolled in hospice at the time of death, placing the state among the top 20 for hospice enrollment. Hospice utilization in rural communities is lower than in urban areas, making the availability of local hospice care a valuable service.

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice services during the COVID-19 pandemic and has launched several innovative programs to support patients, families and residential facility partners. This has included the Safe+Care Promise, a pledge to take all possible measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Front line staff are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

"Staff have also been working hard to keep patients and loved ones connected through our InTouch Family Connection Program, which includes facilitating things like window visits, phone calls and video chats; and offering families more options for updates on their loved one," adds Hoberman.

The Norfolk office is St. Croix Hospice's fourth Nebraska location and joins existing branches in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. Staff see patients wherever they call home, including private homes, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

