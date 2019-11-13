St. Croix Hospice expands care in Wisconsin with Marshfield branch

MARSHFIELD, Wisc., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has opened a Marshfield office in response to rising demand for hospice services in central Wisconsin. The new location is St. Croix Hospice's ninth Wisconsin branch and 30th branch overall.

"We strive to deliver exceptional hospice care to every patient and family, whenever they need us—including overnights, weekends and holidays," says Mandy Cogswell, RN, Chief Clinical Officer at St. Croix Hospice. "We're pleased to offer experienced and dedicated hospice care teams to families in Marshfield and surrounding areas."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the state's elderly population—people age 65 and older—will nearly double from 2010 to 2040 as Baby Boomers age and life expectancies continue to increase. With these shifting demographics come a growing need for hospice services statewide.

The Marshfield branch opening comes one month after St. Croix Hospice's 10-year anniversary in October 2019. With the addition of a branch in Marshfield, St. Croix Hospice will serve 55 Wisconsin counties; nearly 75 percent of counties in the state.

Hospice care provides comfort and quality of life for patients with a life-limiting diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option. St. Croix Hospice serves patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. The St. Croix Hospice care model supports patients physically, emotionally and spiritually, ensuring a dignified end-of-life experience in accordance with their personal values and wishes.

Individuals interested in volunteering through the Marshfield branch of St. Croix Hospice may visit stcroixhospice.com/employment/volunteer or call 855-278-2764 for more information.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Cate Pardo

cpardo@stcroixhospice.com

651-393-7977 (d)

651-900-5746 (c)

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

Related Links

http://STCroixHospice.com

