St. Croix Hospice Expands with New Branch in Jefferson City, MO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Missouri with the addition of a new location in Jefferson City, enabling the agency to provide additional care and support to communities throughout the area.

"St. Croix Hospice is answering the growing hospice care needs of central Missouri by locating additional staff to serve communities from our new Jefferson City location," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "We have been steadily growing our presence in the state to provide expert hospice care to those who need it and are excited to place a team in this centralized location." With the addition of the Jefferson City branch, St. Croix Hospice now serves 44 counties throughout Missouri from seven branches.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

