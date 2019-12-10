St. Croix Hospice launches North Star Dementia Program

OAKDALE, Minn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To care for growing numbers of patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias—a group projected to double in number by the year 2050—St. Croix Hospice has launched the North Star Dementia Program. The program provides dementia-care certified St. Croix Hospice teams to support patients, families and caregivers with proactive symptom management to improve comfort and quality of life.

"A diagnosis of dementia affects not only the patient but their whole family," says Mandy Cogswell, RN, Chief Clinical Officer at St. Croix Hospice. "Declining physical health, as well as memory loss, mental deterioration and behavioral changes, combine to create significant emotional stress for caregivers." The St. Croix Hospice North Star Dementia Program offers patients an expert team of medical professionals, all of whom are certified as Dementia Care Specialists by the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI).

A hospice nurse by training, Cogswell spent years caring for patients with dementia. "At St. Croix Hospice, our goals are twofold," she adds. "We want to ensure patients and their families have a safe living environment and access to dementia support resources. We also want to help them achieve the best possible quality of life, physically and emotionally."

As the baby boom generation approaches age 65+ and medical advancements result in longer life expectancies, the U.S. is poised to see an unprecedented number of Americans entering their elderly years. The likelihood of developing Alzheimer's dementia is elevated at age 65+ and further heightened at age 85+. The Alzheimer's Association projects that by 2025 the number of Americans affected will reach 7.1 million.

A patient with Alzheimer's or a related dementia diagnosis may be recommended for hospice care when their condition condition begins to severely affect their mobility, eating or breathing, or if they experience weight loss or worsening symptoms.

When an individual with dementia enters hospice care, the St. Croix Hospice team works with them, their family and caregivers to increase safety, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, and decrease behavior escalation. Our dementia care experts respect patients' personal choices while providing comfort, care and dignity throughout their hospice journey.

Visit stcroixhospice.com/hospice/north-star-dementia-program for more information.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

