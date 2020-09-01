St. Croix Hospice launches weekly COVID-19 testing for all field staff

OAKDALE, Minn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has proactively launched weekly COVID-19 testing for all field staff as part of their enhanced infection control procedures.

"Staff adherence to our superior infection control protocols have made a tremendous difference in limiting the spread of COVID-19," says Mandy Cogswell, Chief Clinical Officer, St. Croix Hospice. "This weekly test will provide peace-of-mind to our field staff, our patients and their families, and healthcare workers at our partner facilities."

The move is another enhancement to the safety measures already in place as part of St. Croix Hospice's Safe+Care Promise (stcroixhospice.com/safecare) including full PPE (personal protective equipment) for all direct care staff; infection prevention education; and daily health self-screenings for all employees.

"The addition of this testing will significantly increase our ability to respond to positive cases quickly, which will increase safety and limit the spread of infection," adds Cogswell. "Our shared commitment to our patients and their families, to our own staff, and to our valued partners in the healthcare community, continues driving us forward."

During the pandemic St. Croix Hospice field staff has been unwavering in their dedication to providing superior hospice care, including volunteering to work on teams that only care for COVID-19 positive patients, keeping patients and their loved ones connected through technology when the virus has kept them apart, and providing patients and their families a trusted resource in the midst of instability.

In addition to the weekly COVID-19 testing for field staff, daily self-screenings, and full PPE required for all in-person patient visits, St. Croix Hospice also offers telehealth visits and provides smart tablets to partner facilities when requested to facilitate virtual admits and care. St. Croix Hospice has continued to provide stable care and uninterrupted care, with 24/7 availability, during the pandemic. Care is available to patients in private residences, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

