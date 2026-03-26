St. Croix Hospice Names Tami Johnson-White as Chief Compliance Officer

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice, a leading hospice agency serving the Midwest, today announced the addition of Tami Johnson-White as Chief Compliance Officer. Johnson-White brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership and compliance expertise, further strengthening St. Croix Hospice's executive team.

Johnson-White assumes the Chief Compliance Officer position with a focus on cultivating collaborative teams, enhancing transparency and refining processes to better support hospice operations. Through a commitment to continuous improvement and learning from past challenges, she will help position the organization for continued growth while upholding the highest standards in patient-centered care.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tami and her immense healthcare compliance knowledge and deep-rooted leadership acumen," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Founder and CEO. "Not only does she have extensive experience and a track record of success, but she also embodies the mission, vision and values of St. Croix Hospice."

"The basis of my compliance philosophy is teamwork and culture," said Johnson-White. "I am excited to be joining St. Croix Hospice because I see that as the foundation of the work here as well."

Johnson-White most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer at Guardian Healthcare in Pennsylvania, following nearly 20 years with Kindred Healthcare in Kentucky, where she led Case Management, Clinical Reimbursement and Compliance functions. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her collaborative leadership style, strategic insight, and ability to foster a strong culture of integrity and ethics.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers by providing compassionate care when it's needed most. We deliver exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. Our expert care teams live in the communities they serve, with more than 90 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions — including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Micah Dorfner

[email protected]

507-525-0875

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice