St. Croix Hospice opens branch in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to serving patients and families around Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice has opened a new location in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan branch comes in response to growing demand for hospice services and trends toward increased hospice utilization.

"Decades ago, the majority of hospice patients had a cancer diagnosis. Today, patients with many life-limiting illnesses are enrolling in hospice, including individuals with Alzheimer's disease, congestive heart failure and pulmonary disease," says Sarah Holst, St. Croix Hospice Regional Director of Clinical Operations.

Holst oversees the Sheboygan branch clinical team. She adds that hospice, contrary to what some think, isn't a brick-and-mortar building—rather, an approach to end-of-life care that emphasizes comfort and quality of life. "In fact, research shows hospice may even extend length of life by as much as 29 days."

Wisconsin ranks among the top 10 states with the highest proportion of Medicare decedents—54 percent—enrolled in hospice at the time of their death, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Patients enrolled in hospice experience fewer hospital admissions and intensive care unit days at the end of life compared to nonhospice patients.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

