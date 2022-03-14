St. Croix Hospice Opens New Branch in Fremont, Neb.

Midwest Hospice Agency Adds a Fifth Clinical Team in Nebraska to Meet Growing Need

FREMONT, Neb., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to announce expansion of service in Nebraska with the addition of a new location in Fremont. This will provide additional expert hospice staff and resources to serve Fremont and nearby communities in the Eastern part of the state.

"With increased hospice admissions in the Fremont area, we are pleased to meet the need of these communities with a dedicated team," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha clinical teams have set the bar for exceptional local hospice care in Nebraska."

According to the 2017 End-of-Life Survey conducted by Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association, 92% of participants expressed a desire for making their end-of-life wishes known. With more Americans utilizing hospice care every year, St. Croix Hospice is proud to expand access to Nebraskans who want personalized, thoughtful end-of-life care from caretakers who know and respect their wishes.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

"Not only will Fremont and surrounding communities receive the best personalized hospice care from St. Croix Hospice care teams – they will receive that care from people who know and love these communities," said Jena Fosdick, St. Croix Hospice Regional Director of Clinical Operations who oversees Nebraska clinical teams. "We are ready and excited to provide high-quality care to communities in this part of Nebraska."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6606

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice