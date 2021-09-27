St. Croix Hospice Opens Oak Creek, Wisc. Branch

OAK CREEK, Wis., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Wisconsin with the addition of a new location in Oak Creek. This enables the agency to serve more communities throughout the southeastern part of the state.

"The St. Croix Hospice Oak Creek office is a natural extension of our Wisconsin teams and allows us to expand our services to more of the Milwaukee area," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "Our expert clinical teams live in the communities they serve, which means they're readily available to provide consultations, admissions and care for local patients and families in Oak Creek and surrounding communities."

In response to COVID-19, St. Croix Hospice launched two innovative programs in 2020: the Safe+Care Promise infection prevention program to ensure the availability of safe in-person care and the InTouch Family Connection program to keep patients and their loved ones connected even when they are apart.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

