St. Croix Hospice opens office in Davenport, Iowa

OAKDALE, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is growing its services in eastern Iowa with the addition of an office in Davenport. The Davenport office will serve patients in Muscatine, Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties.

Iowa ranks among the states with the highest hospice enrollment, at 56.6 percent, among Medicare decedents, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Individuals with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less are eligible for hospice and anyone, including a loved one, can make a hospice referral.

"We're pleased to expand our services in eastern Iowa with the addition of this new branch location," says Kaila Dalen, Regional Director of Clinical Operations in Davenport. "Hospice remains an essential service during the pandemic and we've continued to provide uninterrupted care to local communities throughout this unprecedented time."

St. Croix Hospice has responded proactively and innovatively to the challenges of COVID-19, implementing a Safe+Care Promise that includes, among other measures, weekly or twice-weekly staff testing for COVID-19 and daily self-temperature checks and symptom screenings for all employees. This month the agency also launched the InTouch Family Connection Program to help keep patients and their loved ones connected through phone calls and video chats when they're unable to see one another in person due to COVID-related precautions.

"Apart from the serious health risks of COVID-19, the pandemic has taken a social and emotional toll on hospice patients, their loved ones and residential facility staff," adds Dalen. "At St. Croix Hospice, our clinical teams have continued to provide in-person care, and emotional and spiritual support, to patients at the end of life—regardless of whether they have a COVID-19 diagnosis or another life-limiting condition."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Cate Pardo

[email protected]

651-900-5746 (c)

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

Related Links

http://STCroixHospice.com

