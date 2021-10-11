St. Croix Hospice Raises Minimum Pay to $20 Per Hour

OAKDALE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has raised the minimum pay for all full-time positions at the agency to $20 per hour effective Oct. 10.

The new base pay impacts both frontline and back-office disciplines. "St. Croix Hospice is committed to providing the best possible workplace for our staff and recognizing the invaluable care our staff offer for patients and their families," said St. Croix Hospice CEO, Heath Bartness. "I am very proud St. Croix Hospice is taking this step to increase compensation for these employees. We believe this new pay rate recognizes the incredible role they play in caring for their communities."

St. Croix Hospice serves nearly 2,700 patients and families across the Midwest, in eight states, from more than 50 offices. This increase is just one of the many benefits the agency offers to recruit and retain the most talented teams in the industry.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

[email protected]

612-364-6606

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

Related Links

http://STCroixHospice.com

