St. Croix Hospice Recognized for Outstanding Marketing Campaign

OAKDALE, Minn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has received recognition in the Hospice & Palliative Care Multimedia Campaign category of the 2023 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards from Aging Media Network, a leading senior services industry news publisher.

Recognized by Aging Media's Aspect Awards for the second consecutive year, St. Croix Hospice remains an industry leader in hospice marketing and communications. In 2022, the team was recognized for their viral social media efforts and this year was recognized for their multimedia marketing around the launch of St. Croix Hospice's new Navigate: Falls Prevention Program.

"The St. Croix Hospice Marketing and Communications team knows the importance of a multifaceted approach to communications, as we leverage many different print and digital platforms to effectively share information with a diverse set of target audiences," says St. Croix Hospice's Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications Bronwyn Pope. "Our team is grateful to receive an Aspect Marketing and Advertising Award for the second year in a row, which brings further recognition to our excellent clinical care programs."

Though end-of-life care greatly benefits terminally ill patients and families, hospice services continue to be underutilized in the United States, with only approximately 50% of eligible beneficiaries receiving hospice care according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association. St. Croix Hospice recognizes the great need for education and communication that can connect patients with the end-of-life resources available to them. St. Croix Hospice is driven by a commitment to expanding hospice access and uses strategic, multichannel strategies to help shift public perceptions of hospice from hesitancy to hope.

Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support to nearly 4,000 patients daily. St. Croix Hospice local clinical teams care for their communities from more than 60 branches throughout 10 Midwestern states , ensuring responsive, proximate service and individualized care wherever patients call home.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com .

