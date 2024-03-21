St. Croix Hospice Strengthens Award-Winning Reputation in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has been recognized by the Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association (NHPCA) with the NHPCA Shining Star Award, which was announced at the 2024 NHPCA Annual Conference on March 20. After receiving nominations from industry leaders, the NHPCA awards the Shining Star honor to a hospice provider in good standing with the association that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation within the local hospice community.

St. Croix Hospice accepts their Shining Star Award at the 2024 NHPCA Annual Conference

"Winning the NHPCA's Shining Star Award is a great honor, and this recognition emphasizes the tremendous impact our local teams have on their communities," said St. Croix Hospice's Nebraska Clinical Director Jena Fosdick. "St. Croix Hospice is grateful to the NHPCA and to the Nebraska community for their support as we dedicate ourselves to serving patients and families as though they are our own loved ones."

The Shining Star Award adds to a growing set of awards and recognition for St. Croix Hospice. Earlier this year, the agency was recognized by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization after receiving the prestigious Four Rings honor three years in a row, a consecutive status earned by only four hospice providers nationwide. St. Croix Hospice is also listed on Medicare.gov as one of the top ranked providers in the state of Nebraska.

"Our agency-wide commitment to patient care drives innovation and leadership within the communities we serve," said William Billings, Nebraska's Director of Development at St. Croix Hospice. "We are thrilled that the hospice community in Nebraska has recognized the dedication of our St. Croix Hospice care teams, which is reflected in the strong reputation we have earned in Nebraska."

The Shining Star Award was one of three awards announced at the 2024 NHPCA Annual Conference, which was hosted by both the NHPCA and the Nebraska Home Care Association. This year's conference celebrated and supported local providers, bringing together hundreds of healthcare professionals who specialize in end-of-life care.

St. Croix Hospice has five branches in Nebraska and has been serving the eastern region of the state since 2015. Ultimately serving more than 4,600 patients daily across the Midwest, St. Croix Hospice takes an integrated approach to hospice care, and their expert team provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient.

About St. Croix Hospice

Celebrating 15 years of service, St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers, providing exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With more than 65 total branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com .

CONTACT: Kelly Buethe

[email protected]

612-409-0910

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice