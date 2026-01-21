St. Johns County details $820 million infrastructure program in Jan. 20 update

County Administrator Joy Andrews says 120 capital projects completed or progressing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews presented a comprehensive Critical Infrastructure Update to the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners at its regular meeting on Jan. 20, outlining completed Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) in 2025 and a forward-looking infrastructure program for 2026 that reflects both scale and fiscal discipline. The presentation featured a video produced by the Office of Public Affairs that highlights many of these vital projects.

An aerial view of County Road 2209 in St. Johns County. St. Johns County opened a new $41 million portion of County Road 2209 on Oct. 28, 2025, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new roadway connects Silverleaf Parkway to International Golf Parkway, creating a four-lane divided corridor designed to improve traffic flow in northern St. Johns County.

During her presentation, Andrews reported that St. Johns County successfully completed 61 capital projects in 2025 and has 59 additional capital projects scheduled to either begin construction or reach final completion in 2026. Together, these efforts represent more than $820 million in infrastructure investment across public facilities, public safety, parks and libraries, roadway improvements, utilities, land acquisition, coastal resiliency, and technology.

In doing so, St. Johns County is advancing all six priorities outlined in its Strategic Plan: Infrastructure, Organizational Excellence, Community Trust, Community Well-Being, Economic Prosperity, and Enhanced Conservation.

"Today's presentation is a snapshot of the scale, complexity, and momentum of infrastructure delivery in St. Johns County," Andrews said.

The update highlighted the role of the County's Infrastructure Delivery Team and the Capital Improvement Program oversight structure, both of which ensure projects remain within approved scope and budget, prioritize investments using data-driven modeling, and maintain transparency and accountability throughout planning and delivery.

Andrews emphasized that the County's infrastructure strategy leverages a diversified funding approach that includes grants, state and federal appropriations, developer contributions, impact fees, and debt proceeds, reducing reliance on property taxes while addressing growth-related demands.

"I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for your vision and leadership," Andrews said. "Your commitment to making thoughtful, long-term investments in infrastructure is what makes this work possible. These are projects that will benefit not only today's residents, but generations to come. Through a strategic approach to funding, we are maximizing grants, state and federal appropriations, and developer mitigation obligations, while minimizing the tax burden on our residents."

The presentation also recognized the extensive coordination required among County departments, constitutional offices, and external partners to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects that support public safety, mobility, water resources, environmental stewardship, and quality of life.

The Office of Public Affairs produced a video showcasing the full list of 2025–2026 projects.

Additionally, the full Critical Infrastructure Update presentation is available on the County website.

To learn more about St. Johns County Capital Improvement Projects, visit www.sjcfl.us/featured-projects.

