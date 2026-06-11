St. Johns County Concludes Fiscal Year 2027 Public Budget Workshops

Process Advances Strategic Priorities, Transparency, and Next Steps Toward Budget Adoption

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County has concluded its Fiscal Year 2027 Public Budget Workshops, marking a key milestone in the County's annual budgeting process and reinforcing its commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term strategic planning. The sessions are available for on-demand viewing at www.sjcfl.us/2027-budget.

Aerial view of the St. Johns County Administration Building, located at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, where the Fiscal Year 2027 Public Budget Workshops were held.

"The County Administrator's budget sessions with our County leadership team are among the most important conversations and processes we go through each year," said County Administrator Joy Andrews. "Three years ago, I started opening these discussions more directly to the public because I believe residents should be able to see how decisions are made. By streaming, televising, and archiving these workshops, we give the public direct access to how we plan for the year ahead, prioritize resources, and connect budget decisions to the services our community depends on."

Wade Schroeder, Director of the St. Johns County Office of Management and Budget, presented a budget overview to the Board of County Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting, in light of ongoing discussions in the State Legislature about property taxes.

Livestreamed on the County's GovTV, Facebook, and YouTube channels, the workshops provided residents with direct access to departmental presentations, budget discussions, and decision-making processes. The sessions reflect all six priorities outlined in the St. Johns County Strategic Plan, ensuring that the County's financial decisions align with community values and future needs.

Through the workshops, the County advanced Community Trust by expanding transparency and inviting public engagement throughout the budgeting process. Investments highlighted during the sessions support Community Well-Being, including funding for public safety, health services, libraries, parks, and programs that enhance residents' quality of life.

The workshops also demonstrated the County's focus on Economic Prosperity, with funding priorities aimed at supporting local businesses, workforce development, tourism, and sustained economic growth. Commitments to Enhance Conservation were evident through planned investments in protecting natural, coastal, and cultural resources.

In addition, the workshops provided detailed insight into Infrastructure improvements, including roads, utilities, public facilities, and resilient systems designed to meet both current and future demands. The process further reinforced Organizational Excellence, highlighting a culture of accountability, performance measurement, and collaboration across County departments.

With the workshops now complete, County Administration will finalize the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners.

For more information about the County's budget, visit the Office of Management and Budget web page.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Phone: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County